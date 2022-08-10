ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Crocodile Mauls Man to Death, Drags His Body Through River in Horrifying Incident Caught on Camera

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w76Ih_0hBhh84U00

A family is mourning the loss of their loved one after a crocodile mauled the man to death. The man, 30-year-old Imran Diwan, visited the Dhadhar River in Sokhdaraghu Village in Gujarat, India, on August 7 before a crocodile dragged his body under the water’s surface later that day.

Local media reports theorize he may have slipped before falling into the dangerous, croc-filled water. In horrifying footage of the incident, reporters can see the lifeless man lying above the water’s surface as he moves along the muddy river.

In something out of a horror movie, the victim rolls onto his back in a matter of seconds, and you can see the perpetrating crocodile. It appears to be dragging the man’s body towards the shore. Shortly later, the ravenous reptile fully reveals itself and pulls the dead body underwater as a crowd of nearby villagers watch in horror.

According to reports from outlets, residents tried to rescue the man. However, they were sadly unable to remove the man’s body from the jaws of the murderous reptile. Once the fire department arrived, they spent hours searching for the man.

Imran’s brother, Javed, said mournfully: “He had gone to a dargah that is located right on the river bank. I think he must have slipped from the parapet and fell in the river.” He added: “The reptile caught hold of [him] and dragged [him] away.”

Officials spend hours searching for man after crocodile mauls his body

Finally, Diwan’s remains were recovered around 10 pm. Once officials pulled his body from the water, they made a grim discovery. The crocodile had ripped his shoulders apart, according to officials.

“We are trying to find out how the victim ended up in the river, as locals witnessed the attack only after he was already inside the water,” Deputy conservator of forests Ravirajsinh Rathod said. According to the man’s family, Diwan had gone to a shrine near the river bank.

“I think he must have slipped from the parapet of the dargah [Muslim shrine] and fell in the river. The reptile caught hold of it and dragged it away (sic),” his brother Javed Diwan told The Times of India daily.

However, several locals believe the man may have attempted to cross the river, which is home to dozens of crocodiles.

Diwan is reportedly survived by his wife. Locals have also claimed the area is prone to fatal attacks from the reptile. Several similar incidents have been reported in the area in the past.

While there has been a significant increase in crocodile attacks, a conflict with the reptile is still an infrequent occurrence. In addition, the number of fatal attacks hasn’t increased significantly, despite the increases in both the human and crocodile populations since 1971.

Comments / 11

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crocodiles#River Bank#The Crocodile#Accident
Newsweek

Tiger Drags Man Into Jungle, Rescuers Only Find Hands

A tiger dragged a man into a jungle in northern India and rescuers have so far only recovered two severed hands. Two friends— Afsarul Un Ahmad and Mohammad Anas—had been riding a motorcycle along a highway near the Corbett Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand, when the attack occurred last Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported.
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Horrifying Footage Shows Man Being Sucked Into Sinkhole at Pool Party

A man in central Israel was killed while partying with co-workers when a sinkhole opened below a swimming pool at a residential home Thursday, The Washington Post reports. Video of the freak tragedy shows two men being swept into the hole, which was rapidly sucking in the water and pool floats as dozens of onlookers watch in horror. One man pulled himself out of the sinkhole and tried to help the other, but it appears he was too late. The other man, identified by rescue teams as Klil Kimhi of Tel Aviv, was pronounced dead at the bottom of the hole after a four-hour search, according to the Times of Israel. Authorities arrested the owners of the house, Natan and Rachel Meller, for negligent manslaughter, claiming the incident may not have happened had the couple gotten a permit to build the pool, according to Israeli news site Ynet.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
The Independent

Autopsy reveals gruesome causes of death for family killed while camping at Iowa park

Authorities have determined the gruesome causes of death for a family killed while camping at an Iowa park. Autopsy results released on Thursday revealed that Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their six-year-old daughter Lula were shot, stabbed and/or strangled inside their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County on 22 July, the Associated Press reported. Mr Schmidt was shot and stabbed while his wife died of stab injuries. Lula died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. Their deaths have been ruled homicides, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement....
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
The US Sun

Chilling details revealed about deaths of couple who plunged to their deaths from 6th floor as disturbing photos emerge

CHILLING details have been revealed about the couple who plunged to their deaths from the sixth floor of their building as disturbing photos from the scene emerge. Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were found in the courtyard of their Bronx apartment building at around 9.15am on August 6 before being pronounced dead 10 minutes later.
BRONX, NY
TheDailyBeast

Methanol Found in Bodies of 21 Teens Who Dropped Dead in a Bar

A toxicology analysis found methanol, a toxic chemical, in the bodies of all 21 teens that collapsed at a bar in East London, South Africa last month, indicating that it was potentially the cause of the shocking deaths. Investigators initially believed the teens may have died in a stampede but now they’re trying to determine if the levels of methanol were high enough to be lethal. Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol used in products not meant for human consumption, such as solvent and pesticide. It is sometimes contained in homemade alcohol. Three people have been arrested in connection with the mass deaths, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving alcohol to underage attendees. One 16-year-old attendee told the BBC that people in the bar started to “drop like flies” after gathering to celebrate the end of high-school midterm exams.
ACCIDENTS
LADbible

People divided after man hits little girl 'stuck' in waterslide

A man filming himself going down a waterslide ended up with footage of a disaster as he accidentally hit a little girl. Posting the video of his trip down a slide at Island Waterpark, California, to TikTok, he blamed the lifeguards for telling him it was safe to go down the slide and he ended the video by calling on them to pay more attention.
ACCIDENTS
BoardingArea

Warning: Shocking Graphic Video of Actual Fatal Highway Accident Caused By Distracted Driving

Editor’s Note: This article contains videos whose content may be considered too graphic in nature for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. In an effort to get the word out about how dangerous is driving while distracted, this video was recently released from the Durham Constabulary — which is the police force responsible for policing ceremonial county of County Durham in North East England in the United Kingdom — that shows footage of an actual fatal accident which occurred on the northbound lanes of the A1(M) carriageway near Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 6:18 in the evening.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging

Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

538K+
Followers
57K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy