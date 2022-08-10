Wisconsin Cheese Masters is partnering with Open Door Bird Sanctuary (ODBS) for the third year to raise funds for bird food, the cost of which has doubled this year. On Aug. 14, 10 am – 2 pm, ​​Wisconsin Cheese Masters will host the ODBS and You fundraising day at its store at 4692 Rainbow Ridge Court in Egg Harbor. Meet some of the sanctuary’s raptor residents, and help raise money for the $1,600 monthly food expense. Wisconsin Cheese Masters will donate 10% of the day’s sales to ODBS.

EGG HARBOR, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO