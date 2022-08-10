Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Bits & Bites: Food Trucks & Floaties Beach Party
Visit Wally’s Weenie Wagon, the Lumberjack Taco Shack, The Dough Shoppe and other local food trucks when they gather in Baileys Harbor on Saturday, Aug. 13, for the Food Trucks & Floaties Beach Party. From 11 am until 4 pm, grab some tasty choices, and head down to the...
Door County Pulse
Meet Woodwalk’s New Owners
The new owners of Woodwalk Gallery are hosting a welcome party Aug. 12. Joslyn and Matt Villalpando took over the much-loved gallery and event space at the end of June and are busy settling in with their family with the help of the previous owners, Jillaine and Andy Seefeldt. The...
Door County Pulse
Valmy Thresheree Brings Farm Heritage to Life
The 39th Valmy Thresheree – a celebration of local farm heritage – will deliver fun for the whole family Aug. 19-21 on the grounds of the Northeastern Wisconsin Antique Power Association, 5005 Country View Road in Sturgeon Bay. Gates will open Friday, 6 pm, to welcome attendees with...
Door County Pulse
Cana Island Lighthouse Tower Reopens Aug. 12
One of Door County’s most revered destinations will reopen to the public Friday, Aug. 12. The Door County Maritime Museum announced that the Phase 4 restoration work at Cana Island Lighthouse is nearly complete and the lighthouse tower and keeper’s quarters will be back open to the public on Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 am.
Door County Pulse
Door County’s Most Dangerous Intersections
Gordon Road/County BB and Highway 42/57 are eighth on the list. A lot of attention has been given to the traffic-safety issues at the intersection of Gordon Road/County BB and Highway 42/57 in the Town of Sevastopol, where the Culver’s restaurant is located. There’s good reason for that, said...
Door County Pulse
Help Feed the Birds with Cheese Masters
Wisconsin Cheese Masters is partnering with Open Door Bird Sanctuary (ODBS) for the third year to raise funds for bird food, the cost of which has doubled this year. On Aug. 14, 10 am – 2 pm, Wisconsin Cheese Masters will host the ODBS and You fundraising day at its store at 4692 Rainbow Ridge Court in Egg Harbor. Meet some of the sanctuary’s raptor residents, and help raise money for the $1,600 monthly food expense. Wisconsin Cheese Masters will donate 10% of the day’s sales to ODBS.
Door County Pulse
Learn About Beekeeping
Curious about the world of honeybees and beekeeping? The 2022 community honey harvest will take place Aug. 20, 9-11 am, at Crossroads at Big Creek, 2041 Michigan St. in Sturgeon Bay. The Door County Beekeepers Club will share the fascinating world of honeybees through hands-on, interactive activities and demonstrations for...
Door County Pulse
Go South to the Roundabout to Go North
Education efforts needed to help change local driving behaviors. Preventing car crashes means, in part, engineering safe roads and intersections. Law enforcement helps by writing tickets to try to change motorists’ behavior. But there’s a third leg of that crash-prevention stool called education, and that’s often missing, said Randy...
Door County Pulse
Invasive Species Alert: European Frogbit Found in Little Sturgeon and Fish Creek Areas
Conservationists team up to remove the floating invader. New invasive species keep popping up around the Great Lakes. When Amanda Smith of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) discovered the most recent coastal invader recently, Door County groups quickly mobilized to remove as many of the plants as possible.
Door County Pulse
New One-way Block in Fish Creek
Spruce Street in downtown Fish Creek will become the Town of Gibraltar’s first one-way street – or at least one block of a street. Motorists will no longer be able to travel south on the street to Main Street/Highway 42 once the new signage goes up this month.
Door County Pulse
Land Trust Moves into New Home
One of Door County’s most active protectors of the great outdoors ran out of room for operations indoors. Door County Land Trust (DCLT) this month finished moving files, maps, photographs, personnel and equipment fewer than two city blocks from an awkward, outdated space into a more versatile and modern office in the former Nicolet Bank building – now known as the Door County Epicenter – at the corner of 4th Avenue and Kentucky Street.
Door County Pulse
Sturgeon Bay Says New Power Line Narrows Buildable Land
Resolution sought with American Transmission Company to enable Sturgeon Bay Terrace project to proceed. Given the limited amount of buildable space on the West Waterfront next to the Maple-Oregon Street Bridge, the location where American Transmission Company (ATC) routed a high-voltage power line in that area to go under the bay of Sturgeon Bay could affect development.
Door County Pulse
At Twisted Tree, Shannon Mough Curates Connections and Community
As with trees, sometimes the biggest dreams can grow from the smallest seed. For Shannon Mough, her daily yoga and meditation practice planted the seed for a new home and a new career. “I was living in Chicago, doing meditation and yoga, and somewhere along the way, I thought, ‘Maybe...
Door County Pulse
Faella’s Jewelry On Display
Turtle Ridge Gallery-Boutique – home to the mixed-media art of Mary Ellen Sisulak – is also showcasing works by local jewelry artist Jane Faella on Aug. 18, 1-7 pm. Refreshments will be served 4-7 pm. She works in silver using Door County beach stones, beach glass, pearls and...
Door County Pulse
Residents Call for Expanding Aquatic-plant Management
Residents who live in the Memorial Drive area – where the growth of aquatic weeds during the summer is among the most problematic in the bay of Sturgeon Bay – are calling on the city to make managing those plants more of a priority. The Sturgeon Bay Common...
Door County Pulse
Local Officials Resolve to Make Culver’s Intersection Safer
Motorists quickly learn they’re in for a wait if they’re trying to head north on Highway 42/57 from Gordon Road/County BB at the Culver’s restaurant intersection. Those who feel they can’t wait take risks when patience runs out. As a result, the intersection is fraught with near misses, horn blowing and so far this year, four accidents.
Door County Pulse
Floating Concert to Benefit Area Nonprofits
Kayakers and paddleboard enthusiasts are invited to take to the waters of Sturgeon Bay for a floating concert Aug. 27, 12-2 pm. Buffalo Galaxy, a popular, Minneapolis-based bluegrass band, will perform live from a pontoon boat as participants paddle along. The event will start at the Otumba Park beach and...
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Angler’s First Salmon Is State Record
Lake Michigan catch is a Chinook x pink salmon cross. Two potential state-record salmon were caught fewer than 24 hours apart at Sturgeon Bay and Algoma last weekend. The first – what was confirmed as a new Wisconsin-record pinook (natural pink x Chinook cross) – was reeled in by Miroslav Cigler of Daggett, Michigan, aboard the Angler’s Edge charter boat out of Sturgeon Bay midafternoon on Aug. 5. It was his first Lake Michigan fishing trip and his first salmon.
Door County Pulse
Stonemason Made His Mark on the County
Hear the story of John Buechner – known as Egg Harbor’s “Man of Stone” – during an Egg Harbor Historical Society program Aug. 16, 7 pm, at the Kress Pavilion, 7845 Church St. in Egg Harbor. Buechner left his mark through his skills as a...
