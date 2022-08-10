ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Shoals, TX

Texas girl sworn in as police officer before her 7th chemo round

By Daniel Gravois
GRANITE SHOALS, Texas (KXAN) — The police department in a Burnet County town has a new officer, and she’s just 5 years old. Isabella is being treated for neuroblastoma, which is a cancer usually found in the adrenal glands.

Police told KXAN, they first met the girl in 2020 when officers did a birthday drive-by at her home. The Granite Shoals Police Officer’s Association also held a fundraiser to help the family with travel costs.

Isabella’s first battle with neuroblastoma ended with success, but the cancer returned in 2021. Police said she now has high-risk neuroblastoma.

    Isabella, 5, with Granite Shoals police officers (Courtesy: Granite Shoals Police Department)
    Isabella, 5, receiving her honorary badge from Granite Shoals Police Sgt. Allen Miley. (Courtesy: Granite Shoals Police)
    Isabella, 5, receiving her honorary badge from Granite Shoals Police Sgt. Allen Miley. (Courtesy: Granite Shoals Police)
    Isabella, 5, with Granite Shoals Police Chief Gary Boshears (left) and Sgt. Allen Miley (right). (Courtesy: Granite Shoals Police)
    Isabella, 5, with Granite Shoals Police Sgt. Allen Miley. (Courtesy: Granite Shoals Police)
    Isabella, 5, with Granite Shoals Police Sgt. Allen Miley (left) and Chief Gary Boshears (right). (Courtesy: Granite Shoals Police)

Isabella started her seventh round of chemotherapy Tuesday. She will likely spend the next 30 days in the hospital.

To show their support, Granite Shoals police on Tuesday awarded her a custom-made Granite Shoals Police badge with her name and a purple ribbon in the middle.

