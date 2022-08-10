Read full article on original website
Soccer-Kane salvages point for Spurs at Chelsea with last-gasp header
LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Harry Kane headed a last-gasp equaliser to earn Tottenham Hotspur a barely-deserved 2-2 draw in a feisty Premier League derby at Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.
BBC
Cambridge United 2-1 Exeter City
Cambridge maintained their fine start to the campaign after coming from behind to beat Exeter at a sun-drenched Abbey Stadium. The first clear chance fell to Cambridge but Joe Ironside's swivel and shot was cleared, before Paul Digby's blast at goal was collected by Exeter keeper Jamal Blackman at the second attempt.
BBC
'Ten Hag empowered in Ronaldo decision'
The question is what club wants to sign Ronaldo and that has been the issue all over the summer really. The nearer we get to the end of the transfer window then you would imagine there is less likelihood of him moving. Nevertheless Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is one of...
Conte, Tuchel see red as Kane snatches Spurs draw at Chelsea
Harry Kane snatched a 96th minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw for Tottenham from a feisty London derby against Chelsea on Sunday. Despite the drastic changes in the boardroom, on the field it was like the old times under Abramovich as Chelsea outthought, outplayed and outmuscled Spurs for the first 45 minutes.
BBC
Ryan Giggs' ex screamed in pain during 999 call, trial hears
The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs "screamed in pain" during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard. The ex-Manchester United and Wales star denies assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Manchester in November 2020. He is also...
BBC
European Aquatics Championships: David Popovici, 17, breaks 100m freestyle world record
Watch 17-year-old David Popovici break the world record in the 100m freestyle with a time of 46.86 seconds at the European Aquatics Championships. Follow the European Championships on the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
BBC
Commonwealth Games show Birmingham 'can mobilise people for Eurovision'
Birmingham is one of seven British cities on the shortlist to host next year's Eurovision. Eurovision broadcaster and commentator Lisa-Jayne Lewis believes it is one of the favourites to win the honour, alongside Liverpool and Glasgow. She said the recent Commonwealth Games show the city is "brilliant" at mobilising people...
BBC
In pictures: Pipe band world champions 2022 are crowned
The world pipe band champions of 2022 have been crowned after two days of competition in the sunshine in Glasgow. Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band were named winners, seeing off competition from runners-up Inveraray and District Pipe Band and Scottish Power who finished third. Over 40,000 people watched the spectacle...
