Newport named the friendliest and most welcoming place in America
Booking.com this week released its 2022 list of the Most Welcoming Places in the United States, along with the Most Welcoming Places on Earth, using data from its fifth annual Traveler Review Awards, which recognize exceptional hospitality. This year, Newport earned top honors in the U.S. list-making it the friendliest...
What’s Up Today: Friday, August 12
Good Morning, today is Friday, August 12. 🌊 Newport has earned top honors on a U.S. list-naming it the friendliest and most welcoming place in America-while Matera, Italy topped the international list. Read More – Newport named the friendliest and most welcoming place in America. 🌊 WUN’s Frank...
RIDOH recommends closing Third Beach, Spring Lake Beach, and Harmony Hill School Beach for swimming
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing Third Beach in Middletown, Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville, and Harmony Hill School Beach in Glocester for swimming because of high bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach...
NUWC Division Newport tests Snakehead large displacement unmanned undersea vehicle for autonomous missions
NEWPORT, R.I. – A U.S. Navy team led by NUWC Division Newport staff demonstrated an end-to-end intelligence preparation of the operational environment (IPOE) mission with the Snakehead large displacement unmanned undersea vehicle (LDUUV) prototype at the Narragansett Bay Test Facility on July 21. The Snakehead LDUUV conducted a long...
Providence police captain charged with smashing man’s head to ground
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A veteran police captain in Rhode Island shown on video smashing a handcuffed man’s face into the pavement over the July 4 weekend was charged with simple assault Thursday. Providence Police Capt. Stephen Gencarella pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Sixth District Court...
New Preservation Society of Newport County tour takes visitors “Inside ‘The Gilded Age’”
For a limited time only, The Preservation Society of Newport County is offering an exclusive “Inside ‘The Gilded Age’” tour featuring four of the Newport Mansions. The Preservation Society of Newport County announced the new tour via a press release today. Fans of HBO’s popular historical...
What’sUpNewp and The JPT to host film parties with ‘Point Break’ on August 17th & ‘Strange Brew’ on August 18th
It’s summer in Newport and time to party! Join us Wednesday and Thursday nights for a couple of special event parties. Sponsored by Rejects Beer Co. who will be in-house doing tastings!. We Own Land to perform before the film at 6:30. Surfs up brah! Hit the beach by...
Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (Aug. 12-14)
We’ve got another perfect forecast for fun around Rhode Island this weekend. Check out a few ideas below in our weekly column “Six Picks Events.”. Friday: The Boston-based family theater ensemble The Gottabees bring their live production of Go Home Tiny Monster to the Theater-by-the-Sea Friday with early shows at 10AM and Noon. The popular children’s act will be appearing as part of the 2022 Children’s Festival. Check out a full preview here. Tickets available here.
Today In Newport History: August 11, 1866 – First roller skating rink opens to the public in U.S.
James Plimpton, inventor of the modern quad roller skate, and the New York Roller Skating Association (NYRSA) leased The Atlantic House Hotel in Newport and converted the dining room into a skating area on August 11th, 1866. This was the first roller skating rink open to the public in the...
Touro Synagogue to host 75th Annual George Washington Letter Reading on August 21
Every summer, Touro Synagogue Foundation partners with Congregation Jeshuat Israel to host The George Washington Letter Reading, an event honoring our nation’s heritage of religious freedom. George Washington’s 1790 letter to “To the Hebrew Congregation in Newport” was written during his first trip to Rhode Island as President and...
The Cowsills announce first new album in 30 Years “Rhythm of The World” out September 30
Newport natives The Cowsills today announced a new album is on the way, their first in over 30 years. Rhythm of the World will be released on September 30 on Omnivore Recordings. The band is scheduled to make a stop in Rhode Island at the Park Theatre in Cranston, October 22 when they join the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame All Stars. Ticket information here.
newportFILM Summer Benefit raises more than $250,000
It was a celebration at newportFILM’s annual Summer Benefit on Saturday, July 16th at the IYRS School of Technology and Trades in Newport. According to newportFILM, a record of over $250,000 was raised to support their mission of creating special evenings around documentary films and inspiring community dialogue. This event is the year-round documentary film festival’s biggest fundraising effort of the year.
RI Shakespeare Rep to present ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ at John Brown House in Providence Aug. 12-14
Covid presented a lot of challenges for area actors. Take Christin Goff. She’d been coaching some actors in monologues in the spring of 2022 and was planning a class for the summer. “We had to shift to online, both for coaching and classes,” said Goff recently. “From there, we expanded and began to do readings of plays to stay involved socially and with Shakespeare’s texts and plays.”
Obituary: Edward Robert Moye’ Sr.
Mr. Edward Robert Moye’ Sr. of Newport, Rhode Island died on August 8, 2022 on his 77th birthday, after a long bout with illness. He was the husband of Pauline Perkins-Moye’ for 49 years. Born in Greenville, North Carolina on August 8, 1945, he was the son of the late Edward Robert Moye Sr. and Mary Worthington Moye’ Teel. As a teenager he moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, graduating from Germantown High School. He was a long-time Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia 76ers fan.
New performance work from Choreographer Ali Kenner Brodsky coming to the Jamestown Arts Center
The Jamestown Arts Center is pleased to host a first look at new work from Choreographer Ali Kenner Brodsky entitled moments on Thursday, August 18 at 7:30 pm. The premiere event presents a multifaceted performance piece of dance, music, and graphic art that has been in development for the past five years.
A Weekend of Coaching returns August 19 – 21, here’s a look at the daily drive and routes
A Weekend of Coaching returns to Newport this month. Authentic 19th-century coaches drawn by matched and highly-trained teams of horses visit Newport every three years for a Weekend of Coaching, hosted by The Preservation Society of Newport County. The return of A Weekend of Coaching to Newport was delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (August 12-14)
Another busy weekend on the local music scene … here are my “Six Picks” for the upcoming weekend!. Saturday: He is music and he writes the songs … legendary performer Barry Manilow returns to the Civic Center, ahh, The Dunk, perhaps soon to be … the “AMP” in Providence (if Amica Insurance obtains naming rights to the PVD arena as is rumored). Barry Manilow is indeed a legend in music circles and had the best hair of the 1970s. A few tickets remain – for more on the show, click here.
27 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend: August 12 – 14
Here are open houses happening over the holiday weekend in Newport County. In the market for a home or have questions about the home buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information. Newport. 36 Poplar Street | $829,000. Open House on Saturday from 12...
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in the Providence Metro area
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
Ray LaMontagne bringing ‘The MONOVISION Tour’ to PPAC on November 1
Grammy Award winner Ray LaMontagne returns to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 7:30 pm, as part of The MONOVISION Tour. LaMontagne and his trio will perform songs from his eighth studio album MONOVISION as well as hits from across his catalog.
