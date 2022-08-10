ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatsupnewp.com

Newport named the friendliest and most welcoming place in America

Booking.com this week released its 2022 list of the Most Welcoming Places in the United States, along with the Most Welcoming Places on Earth, using data from its fifth annual Traveler Review Awards, which recognize exceptional hospitality. This year, Newport earned top honors in the U.S. list-making it the friendliest...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: Friday, August 12

Good Morning, today is Friday, August 12. 🌊 Newport has earned top honors on a U.S. list-naming it the friendliest and most welcoming place in America-while Matera, Italy topped the international list. Read More – Newport named the friendliest and most welcoming place in America. 🌊 WUN’s Frank...
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Newport, RI
State
California State
State
Florida State
Middletown, RI
Government
City
Middletown, RI
Middletown, RI
Lifestyle
Newport, RI
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
Newport, RI
Food & Drinks
Newport, RI
Society
Newport, RI
Government
whatsupnewp.com

Providence police captain charged with smashing man’s head to ground

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A veteran police captain in Rhode Island shown on video smashing a handcuffed man’s face into the pavement over the July 4 weekend was charged with simple assault Thursday. Providence Police Capt. Stephen Gencarella pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Sixth District Court...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (Aug. 12-14)

We’ve got another perfect forecast for fun around Rhode Island this weekend. Check out a few ideas below in our weekly column “Six Picks Events.”. Friday: The Boston-based family theater ensemble The Gottabees bring their live production of Go Home Tiny Monster to the Theater-by-the-Sea Friday with early shows at 10AM and Noon. The popular children’s act will be appearing as part of the 2022 Children’s Festival. Check out a full preview here. Tickets available here.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ingrid Newkirk
whatsupnewp.com

Touro Synagogue to host 75th Annual George Washington Letter Reading on August 21

Every summer, Touro Synagogue Foundation partners with Congregation Jeshuat Israel to host The George Washington Letter Reading, an event honoring our nation’s heritage of religious freedom. George Washington’s 1790 letter to “To the Hebrew Congregation in Newport” was written during his first trip to Rhode Island as President and...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

The Cowsills announce first new album in 30 Years “Rhythm of The World” out September 30

Newport natives The Cowsills today announced a new album is on the way, their first in over 30 years. Rhythm of the World will be released on September 30 on Omnivore Recordings. The band is scheduled to make a stop in Rhode Island at the Park Theatre in Cranston, October 22 when they join the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame All Stars. Ticket information here.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

newportFILM Summer Benefit raises more than $250,000

It was a celebration at newportFILM’s annual Summer Benefit on Saturday, July 16th at the IYRS School of Technology and Trades in Newport. According to newportFILM, a record of over $250,000 was raised to support their mission of creating special evenings around documentary films and inspiring community dialogue. This event is the year-round documentary film festival’s biggest fundraising effort of the year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Vegan Cheese#Fast Food#Food Drink#Root
whatsupnewp.com

RI Shakespeare Rep to present ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ at John Brown House in Providence Aug. 12-14

Covid presented a lot of challenges for area actors. Take Christin Goff. She’d been coaching some actors in monologues in the spring of 2022 and was planning a class for the summer. “We had to shift to online, both for coaching and classes,” said Goff recently. “From there, we expanded and began to do readings of plays to stay involved socially and with Shakespeare’s texts and plays.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Edward Robert Moye’ Sr.

Mr. Edward Robert Moye’ Sr. of Newport, Rhode Island died on August 8, 2022 on his 77th birthday, after a long bout with illness. He was the husband of Pauline Perkins-Moye’ for 49 years. Born in Greenville, North Carolina on August 8, 1945, he was the son of the late Edward Robert Moye Sr. and Mary Worthington Moye’ Teel. As a teenager he moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, graduating from Germantown High School. He was a long-time Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia 76ers fan.
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (August 12-14)

Another busy weekend on the local music scene … here are my “Six Picks” for the upcoming weekend!. Saturday: He is music and he writes the songs … legendary performer Barry Manilow returns to the Civic Center, ahh, The Dunk, perhaps soon to be … the “AMP” in Providence (if Amica Insurance obtains naming rights to the PVD arena as is rumored). Barry Manilow is indeed a legend in music circles and had the best hair of the 1970s. A few tickets remain – for more on the show, click here.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in the Providence Metro area

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Ray LaMontagne bringing ‘The MONOVISION Tour’ to PPAC on November 1

Grammy Award winner Ray LaMontagne returns to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 7:30 pm, as part of The MONOVISION Tour. LaMontagne and his trio will perform songs from his eighth studio album MONOVISION as well as hits from across his catalog.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy