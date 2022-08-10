ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Marlboro, MD

Bay Net

Detectives Investigate Fatal Stabbing In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning in Clinton. The victim is 37-year-old Isreal Akingbesote of Mt. Rainier. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
CLINTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 20, arrested in deadly Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man is under arrest with a deadly shooting last month in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.Rakim Muhammad, Jr., of Baltimore, was taken into custody Aug. 4 in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old Earnest Jackson, Baltimore Police said. Muhammad is charged with first- and second-degree murder.The charges stem from a shooting that happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. July 26 in the 3200 block of Fenwick Avenue. Officers called to the scene found Jackson shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.It is unclear what led investigators to zero in on Muhammad as the shooting suspect. No additional details about the shooting or a possible motive were immediately released.Muhammad remains in custody while awaiting trial.
BALTIMORE, MD
Upper Marlboro, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Woodstock, MD
City
Upper Marlboro, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Bowie hit-and-run: police

BOWIE, Md. - A woman was struck and killed late Thursday night by a hit-and-run driver in Bowie, authorities say. The hit-and-run happened near Route 197 and Route 50. Police believe the striking vehicle is a dark color Dodge Ram. They believe it fled north on Route 197 towards Route 450.
BOWIE, MD
WUSA9

DC woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say

WASHINGTON — Police say a woman was found shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday and the suspect in the case is also dead. Investigators believe the incident was "domestic in nature." DC Police were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast Wednesday morning for a report of a...
LAUREL, MD
WUSA

Person who tried to stop robbery shot in the foot, police say

WASHINGTON — A person who tried to stop an armed robbery in Southeast D.C. earlier this month was shot in the foot, and police are still searching for the people who fired the shot. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 2500 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast for...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Uber driver found shot to death in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a 55-year-old Uber driver was found shot to death in a car in Temple Hills, Maryland early Wednesday morning. According to a release from Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found Nesredin Esleiman inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders say Esleiman died in the car.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
