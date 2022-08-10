Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
Bay Net
Detectives Investigate Fatal Stabbing In Clinton
CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning in Clinton. The victim is 37-year-old Isreal Akingbesote of Mt. Rainier. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Man, 20, arrested in deadly Northeast Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man is under arrest with a deadly shooting last month in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.Rakim Muhammad, Jr., of Baltimore, was taken into custody Aug. 4 in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old Earnest Jackson, Baltimore Police said. Muhammad is charged with first- and second-degree murder.The charges stem from a shooting that happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. July 26 in the 3200 block of Fenwick Avenue. Officers called to the scene found Jackson shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.It is unclear what led investigators to zero in on Muhammad as the shooting suspect. No additional details about the shooting or a possible motive were immediately released.Muhammad remains in custody while awaiting trial.
Man Stabbed to Death Wednesday in Clinton
CLINTON, MD – A Mt. Rainier man was stabbed to death Wednesday morning in Clinton,...
fox5dc.com
7-year-old walks into hospital with gunshot wounds in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A 7-year-old child in Prince George's County is being treated for injuries after authorities say he walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds. The incident was reported Wednesday, but it is unclear where or when the child was shot. The child is currently being held...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Bowie hit-and-run: police
BOWIE, Md. - A woman was struck and killed late Thursday night by a hit-and-run driver in Bowie, authorities say. The hit-and-run happened near Route 197 and Route 50. Police believe the striking vehicle is a dark color Dodge Ram. They believe it fled north on Route 197 towards Route 450.
Woman charged for shooting BB gun at Baltimore firefighters responding to call
BALTIMORE — A 20-year-old Catonsville woman was arrested for firing BB guns at Baltimore City firefighters who were responding to a call, and then striking one with her car while leaving the scene on Monday. Alysha Williams was taken into custody Wednesday morning at her home and has been...
DC woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say
WASHINGTON — Police say a woman was found shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday and the suspect in the case is also dead. Investigators believe the incident was "domestic in nature." DC Police were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast Wednesday morning for a report of a...
fox5dc.com
Rideshare driver killed while on duty in Prince George's County: police
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A Montgomery County man was shot and killed in Prince George's County while working as a rideshare driver, police say. According to Prince George's County Police, the incident happened Wednesday morning in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive in Temple Hills. Once at the scene, officers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Woman dies after being set on fire during domestic incident in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police say detectives are questioning a person of interest after a woman was set on fire during an alleged domestic incident at a Fairfax County apartment complex. In a press conference Wednesday, Fairfax County Bureau Chief Ed O'Carroll explained the tragic series of events. O'Carroll...
Nottingham MD
Victim assaulted in I-695 road rage incident in Fullerton, 11 storage sheds burglarized in Rosedale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a road rage incident and several other crimes that were reported this week. At 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, an individual broke into a residence in the 7000-block of Golden Ring Road in Rosedale (21237) via a side window. The suspect stole various tools, then fled the scene.
WUSA
Person who tried to stop robbery shot in the foot, police say
WASHINGTON — A person who tried to stop an armed robbery in Southeast D.C. earlier this month was shot in the foot, and police are still searching for the people who fired the shot. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 2500 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast for...
WUSA
Uber driver found shot to death in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a 55-year-old Uber driver was found shot to death in a car in Temple Hills, Maryland early Wednesday morning. According to a release from Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found Nesredin Esleiman inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders say Esleiman died in the car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
'Targeted shooting': 52-year-old woman shot, killed in SE DC; suspect found dead: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Southeast D.C. woman died after being shot multiple times Wednesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers were called to the 200 block of Savannah Street Southeast at approximately 8:15 a.m. That's where they found 52-year-old Leslie Simpson, of Southeast, D.C., dead from gunshot wounds.
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: Police look for homicide suspect around Seven Corners condos
Updated at 5:50 p.m. — Fairfax County detectives are still investigating and looking for a suspect in a homicide at Willston Place in Seven Corners, but the shelter-in-place order has been rescinded. Earlier: Residents of The Villages at Falls Church have been told to shelter in place, as police...
Person flags down off-duty officer for shooting in DC; man shot dies
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers were trying to find the person or people responsible for a deadly shooting that took place late Tuesday afternoon. MPD said someone flagged down an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department Officer around 4:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Irvington St. SW. The officer […]
Homicide Investigation Launched After Man Found Dead Inside Car On Camp Springs Street
Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a car in Maryland, authorities said. Officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to check on a welfare call at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the 5300 block of Chesterfield Drive in Camp Spring.
fox5dc.com
Gas station employee killed during stabbing in Prince George’s Co. identified; $25K reward offered
CLINTON, Md. - Authorities have identified a gas station employee who was killed during a stabbing early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers were called to a gas station in the 9000 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton around 4:40 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. When they...
Man, 24, In Critical Condition After Being Shot Multiple Times In Northeast Baltimore: Police
A 24-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore, police said. Officers from the Northeast District of the Baltimore Police Department responded to a reported shooting shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue. Upon arrival,...
Rideshare driver murdered in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find who killed a rideshared driver early Wednesday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Dr. around 6:20 a.m. after they received call to check on the welfare of someone. When police […]
Suspect Apprehended For Summer Murder In Baltimore: Police
A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 37-year-old man back in June, detectives say. Dana Davenport, 28, is accused of shooting and killing Tyrone Walker in the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, June 5, according to Baltimore police. Police have...
Comments / 0