WECT
N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport to host historic hurricane program
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport announced that it will host a program on Aug. 16 concerning historic hurricanes that affected the state. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. in the Southport Community Building at 223 E. Bay St., per the announcement. Doors will open at 6:30 for admission.
WECT
Director, lead actress say all-Wilmington film “Remember Yesterday’ is something special
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After five years of work, the Wilmington-centric movie Remember Yesterday will have its’ premiere showings at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, at The Pointe 14 Cinemas, located near the intersection of Independence Boulevard and South 17th Street in Wilmington. Written and...
WECT
Historic 11-story office building in downtown Wilmington bought for $8.25 million
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Murchison Building in downtown Wilmington was purchased for $8.25 million. Cape Fear Commercial’s Paul Loukas and Lindsey Hess represented the buyer and made the announcement on August 11. “It’s an understatement to say that this was a delicate and complicated transaction,” Loukas said in...
WECT
Aquarium asks for public’s help in naming otter pups
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is asking for the public’s help in naming its three Asian small-clawed otter pups. The otter pups were born on May 21 during a full moon, King Tide and a storm. “The team at the Aquarium researched and...
bladenonline.com
Thompson Family Reunion Plans Announced
The descendants of Shade & Civil Thompson, & Jesse & Perci Boyett of Bladen County, will hold their family reunion on September 10, 2022, at Shady Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The Church is located at 10981 Twisted Hickory Road, Bladenboro. A covered dish meal will be served at 1:00...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Drivers express concerns about pay app to park in downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Some drivers expressing concerns about paying to park through the “Pay By Phone” app, claiming they received tickets after they paid for parking. Many use the app to avoid digging for coins to cover the parking fees. Lynne Lawrence used the app on her visit to downtown on Monday.
WECT
Michael Shannon’s ‘Eric Larue’ to film in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michael Shannon and his project “Eric Larue” will be in Wilmington Aug. 9-16, per report. His directorial debut, Shannon and his crew will film in a variety of spots around town, including Elderhaus, St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church and New River Pottery. The film was...
wraltechwire.com
Another brewing success story may be emerging in Wilmington: Ohanafy
WILMINGTON – There’s another newly launched beverage-related Wilmington startup as of this morning, with Ohanafy releasing its flagship product, a brewery management system. The company expects widespread adoption, enough to already be planning to hire at least 20 additional full-time staff members within the next 16 months. “This...
WECT
A new four-story hotel may be coming to Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach Planning and Zoning Committee will hear a proposal for a four-story hotel at their meeting on Thursday, August 11 at 6 p.m. The new project comes from the developers of The Hive in downtown Wilmington. The planned hotel is similarly...
whqr.org
Finances: Olson-Boseman’s accounts, Jim Morton’s raise, and Project Grace’s lease deal
On this episode, a look at some big fiscal questions. First up, WECT investigative reporter Michael Praats is following the legal and financial issues dogging New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman. Then, WHQR and WECT continue to look into the salary of Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton, which is trending ever higher. And a look at New Hanover County’s Project Grace — the county hopes to win the state over with a rosy financial prediction of the project’s economic benefits, but will the state go for it?
columbuscountynews.com
Sunday Wreck Injures Local Singers
Two well-known local musicians were injured in a collision Sunday at Midway and Union Valley Roads. Ryleigh Madison Bunch and Dustin Chapman were on their way to band rehearsal when the wreck occurred, according Ryleigh’s mother Kayla Bunch. “Thankfully everyone involved is okay but they’re banged up and Ryleigh...
The State Port Pilot
Concerns aired over Project Indigo at town hall meeting
During a Town Hall held August 3, the Southport Board of Aldermen provided an opportunity for the public to express concerns about the pending Indigo Plantation Phase II project. Last Wednesday’s event opened the floor to Southport residents for a question and answer session involving the aldermen, as well as...
Couple on anniversary beach trip have more to celebrate after $100,000 NC lottery win
“I’ve always fantasized about winning a big prize in the lottery.”
shorttrackscene.com
Daughter of North Carolina Late Model legend beginning racing career
JACKSONVILLE, NC – Deac McCaskill’s youngest daughter is continuing the family tradition. 16-year-old Amber McCaskill has spent much of her life at the racetrack with her family, cheering on her father, who won the 2016 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour championship. Now she’s looking forward to fulfilling a lifelong dream of racing herself.
WilmingtonBiz
Galleria Property On Wrightsville Ave. Sold For $37.5M
Charlotte-based State Street Companies sold the former Galleria Shopping Center on Wrightsville Avenue for $37.5 million, according to a news release. The buyer of the 17-acre site, Haven at the Galleria LLC, is an affiliate of Johnson Development Associates (“JDA”) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, which also owns the Holiday Inn hotel at Wrightsville Beach, the release stated. The hotel sold for nearly $24 million, a transaction noted in property tax records as taking place in January 2021.
WECT
First Fruit Ministries receives donation to give fresh produce to people in need
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Produce Box raised $4,277 and gave it to First Fruit Ministries to provide fresh produce to people with little to no income. “Many families who rely on SNAP benefits can’t keep up with the rising food costs and rely on food pantries to supplement their weekly groceries,” said CEO Rick Stoker in a press release.
WECT
NC Coastal Land Trust buys 265 acres for protection
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 1500 acres. Man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after impregnating a child.
Swansboro mother looking to help people struggling with mental health
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – People of all ages across the country are battling mental illnesses and addiction. Here in Eastern North Carolina, one Swansboro woman hopes to break the stigma of discussing personal struggles. She also has plans to give those in need a safe haven where they’re accepted. Wendie Kidwell was the mother of […]
New NC elementary school, that will act as hurricane shelter, set to open
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new elementary school is ready for students to fill the halls in Onslow County in eastern North Carolina. Clear View Elementary School will be the new home for half the students in the Southwest and Richlands areas, and the $30 million school can hold around 800 students and will also […]
WECT
Brunswick County holding free hazardous waste collection events
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - If you live or own property in Brunswick County, you can dispose of several types of hazardous waste for free at waste collection events on the third Thursday of every month. The county writes that the collections will run on August 18 and September 15...
