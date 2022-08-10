ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
recipesgram.com

Royal Lemon Cream Pie (Fast Ready Recipe!)

This creamy lemon pie is so rich, refreshing, and delicious! You will need just 20 minutes to prepare it, plus a few hours to set. Simple and lemony, this pie is ideal for those who like easy and creamy desserts. Here is the recipe:. Servings: 8 to 10. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHICKEN GARLIC BUTTER PASTA

Chicken Garlic Butter Pasta packed with garlic, parmesan cheese, pasta & tender chicken. Simple, flavorful chicken dinner recipe that is quick & easy to make!. If you are looking for a simple and easy 30-minute dinner recipe then look no further because this is it! Garlic butter chicken pasta is made with a few ingredients and minutes of prep, serve it up as a quick dinner option or as a sensational meal for a family gathering.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Fresh Pasta With Buttered Tomatoes

You can make fresh pasta at home without a single egg yolk, nonna, or pasta machine in sight. It’s easy, we promise! This style of pasta, with just two ingredients—semolina flour and water—is common in southern Italy. Look for the words “rimacinata” on your bag of semolina flour. This indicates a finer grind, which is best suited for pasta making. Regular all-purpose or bread flour might work in an egg-rich pasta dough but won’t quite cut it in this leaner version—the resulting pasta will be mushy and waterlogged after boiling.
FOOD & DRINKS
ABC News

Simple pesto pasta salad recipe

How to make a homemade caprese-inspired pesto pasta in under 15 minutes. Whether it's lunch for one or a backyard barbecue with friends when it comes to summer a big bowl of homemade pasta salad should never be too far out of reach. Cooking with Cocktail Rings creator and food...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Moist Pineapple and Carrot Cake

This carrot and pineapple cake is so simple but still unique and very delicious! Easy to prepare, this beautiful cake can be a great holiday dessert for you and your family. And the best thing is that you can prepare it for any season. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
fitfoodiefinds.com

Summer Squash Pasta

This easy summer squash pasta is ready in 30 minutes. It is veggie packed and is the perfect use for summer squash and zucchini from the garden. You serve this pasta with fresh burrata that makes it creamy and delicious. Summer Squash Pasta. Do you have extra zucchini to use...
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

One-Pan Braised Chicken with Soy Sauce and Tomatoes

The deep savoriness of soy sauce helps balance punchy-sweet tomatoes in this very saucy, very easy, and very flavorful summery braise. This dish is truly one-pot from start to finish, from marinating all the way through to cooking and serving. The marinade pulls double duty here: It first imbues the chicken with the flavors of soy sauce, hot mustard, garlic, and yes, even a bit of butter. Then as the chicken roasts in the oven, it cooks down into a generous sauce that begs be soaked up by rice or thick slices of toasted bread.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake

This silky, sweet and creamy lemon blueberry cheesecake is so delicious! Plus, it’s the best addition to any dessert table! Easy to prepare and beautiful – you will need just 30 minutes to prepare it plus cooking time and have the ultimate summer cheesecake experience! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Air Fryer Pistachio-Crusted Chicken Cutlets

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. These air fryer pistachio-crusted chicken cutlets are crispy and golden, with a crunchy nutty crust. They’re paired with peppery arugula, lemon, and Parmesan salad for a healthy meal that’s ready in less than 30 minutes.
RECIPES
Family Proof

How To Make Blue Cheese Dressing? Recipes Worth Cooking

Blue Cheese Dressing is rich, creamy, and tangy! It is the perfect accompaniment to your favorite salad! It also makes a great and easy dip!. This dip can be prepared in just 10 minutes. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
RECIPES
InsideHook

Does Your BLT Need an Omelet in the Middle? This DC Chef Says Yes.

Despite its eternal spot on diner breakfast plates — and more modern inclusion with anything from ice cream to chocolate truffles — we maintain that there’s no better way to eat bacon than on a BLT. (Anyone who disagrees is welcome to come fight us. Bring bacon.) Smoky, rich, and luxuriously fatty and crisp in equal measure, bacon is the ideal foil for fresh, juicy tomatoes and crisp lettuce, with a thin layer of mayo providing the perfect bread barrier to keep everything intact for the time it takes to devour this king of bacon-delivery vehicles.
FOOD & DRINKS

