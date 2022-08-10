ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Program helps New Hampshire homeowners with drought-stricken wells

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As New Hampshire continues to deal with varying levels of drought, a program is being launched to help low-income homeowners who are experiencing problems with their wells. The program from the state Department of Environmental Services is designed to make sure people have safe and reliable...
ECONOMY
Government Technology

New Hampshire Officials Announce $1.2M in Body Camera Funds

(TNS) — Approximately $1.2 million in additional grant funding is available for local and county law enforcement agencies to use towards the purchase of body-worn and dashboard cameras, state officials said Wednesday. The grant funds will help selected agencies defray some of the costs associated with equipping officers and...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
City
Nashua, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Government
Nashua, NH
Government
Manchester, NH
Society
Nashua, NH
Society
NHPR

Following a long line of N.H. hospitals, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester announces plans to close birth center

Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester recently announced plans to close its birth center, citing financial problems. The move is on hold pending a review from the New Hampshire Attorney General, which said the hospital promised to keep its birthing center open for at least five years after it was acquired by HCA Healthcare in 2020. But if the closure does move forward, Frisbie would join at least nine other Granite State hospitals that have shut down their labor and delivery units since 2000, according to a 2021 study by the Urban Institute.
ROCHESTER, NH
94.9 HOM

These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in New Hampshire

We all have the intersections we dread for one reason or another. Maybe it's because the light goes from green to yellow to red so quickly, or it takes forever to change. Sometimes it's because the intersection is always crowded and busy except at three in the morning, or it's just plain confusing and unorganized.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Homelessness#N H
manchesterinklink.com

AG withdraws $100M YDC settlement plan, will resubmit with changes

CONCORD, NH – The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee agreed Wednesday to allow Attorney General John Formella to withdraw his proposed claims process for the $100 million settlement fund for victims of abuse while children at the Youth Development Center with plans to resubmit it with changes at a later date.
CONCORD, NH
nhtalkradio.com

New Hampshire Bulletin: Berlin, Mt. Washington, Bedford

Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead of WKXL in the Morning to preview her article on the Gunstock debacle, Berlin utilizing Burgess BioPower, Mt. Washington hearings, and Bedford elections. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/08/10/gunstock-a-reopening-and-a-reckoning/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/berlin-to-use-waste-heat-from-burgess-biopower-to-clear-snow-from-streets-sidewalks/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/mount-washington-commission-to-hold-public-sessions-on-master-plan/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/election-monitor-to-oversee-bedford-primaries-following-ags-review-of-uncounted-ballots/
BEDFORD, NH
nhbr.com

New Hampshire office vacancy rate continues to level out as rents rise

The overall vacancy rate in the office market continued to level out for the third consecutive quarter in New Hampshire. The vacancy rate was almost unchanged compared to last year. However, compared to the second quarter of 2019 (pre-pandemic), the vacancy rate went up by 4.0 percent. This steep incline was due to some companies downsizing their office space, notably in the Class B sector.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
WMUR.com

New Hampshire health officials report one new COVID-19 death Wednesday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. There have been 2,637 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. Health officials reported 271 new cases on Wednesday, above the average of 229 cases per day...
PUBLIC HEALTH
laconiadailysun.com

Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in New Hampshire

The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total...
BUFFALO, NY
New Hampshire Bulletin

Gunstock: A reopening and a reckoning

After a 13-day closure this summer, the issues that shuttered the county-owned Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford were resolved last week. The senior management team that had abruptly quit returned to work, Adventure Park ziplines reopened, and stages were erected so the Christian music festival SoulFest could begin. Come winter, the ski mountain is set […] The post Gunstock: A reopening and a reckoning appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy