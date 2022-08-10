Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Office of the Child Advocate reviews circumstances of Harmony Montgomery case
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Heartbroken and hoping for justice, the Office of the Child Advocate has been following Harmony Montgomery’s case closely. The search for the 8-year-old girl has now become a homicide investigation, according to officials. The attorney general said he believes she was killed in December 2019.
WMUR.com
Program helps New Hampshire homeowners with drought-stricken wells
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As New Hampshire continues to deal with varying levels of drought, a program is being launched to help low-income homeowners who are experiencing problems with their wells. The program from the state Department of Environmental Services is designed to make sure people have safe and reliable...
3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding
The three grants will go toward replacing the Winooski River Bridge that connects Winooski and Burlington, constructing the Federal Street multi-modal connector in St. Albans and planning improvements in public transportation in five Vermont counties. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding.
Government Technology
New Hampshire Officials Announce $1.2M in Body Camera Funds
(TNS) — Approximately $1.2 million in additional grant funding is available for local and county law enforcement agencies to use towards the purchase of body-worn and dashboard cameras, state officials said Wednesday. The grant funds will help selected agencies defray some of the costs associated with equipping officers and...
WMUR.com
New grants available for New Hampshire police departments to receive, maintain body, dash cameras
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Law enforcement in the Granite State now has access to nearly $1.2 million in additional funding to purchase body and dash cameras. New Hampshire’s department of safety commissioner Robert Quinn said the money approved by state lawmakers will help even more agencies get the equipment.
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
By Fred Thys/VTDigger Housing is so tight in Vermont that some job applicants are turning down employment offers because they cannot find a place to live. Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their […] Read More The post People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing appeared first on The Mountain Times.
NHPR
Following a long line of N.H. hospitals, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester announces plans to close birth center
Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester recently announced plans to close its birth center, citing financial problems. The move is on hold pending a review from the New Hampshire Attorney General, which said the hospital promised to keep its birthing center open for at least five years after it was acquired by HCA Healthcare in 2020. But if the closure does move forward, Frisbie would join at least nine other Granite State hospitals that have shut down their labor and delivery units since 2000, according to a 2021 study by the Urban Institute.
These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in New Hampshire
We all have the intersections we dread for one reason or another. Maybe it's because the light goes from green to yellow to red so quickly, or it takes forever to change. Sometimes it's because the intersection is always crowded and busy except at three in the morning, or it's just plain confusing and unorganized.
manchesterinklink.com
AG withdraws $100M YDC settlement plan, will resubmit with changes
CONCORD, NH – The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee agreed Wednesday to allow Attorney General John Formella to withdraw his proposed claims process for the $100 million settlement fund for victims of abuse while children at the Youth Development Center with plans to resubmit it with changes at a later date.
nhtalkradio.com
New Hampshire Bulletin: Berlin, Mt. Washington, Bedford
Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead of WKXL in the Morning to preview her article on the Gunstock debacle, Berlin utilizing Burgess BioPower, Mt. Washington hearings, and Bedford elections. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/08/10/gunstock-a-reopening-and-a-reckoning/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/berlin-to-use-waste-heat-from-burgess-biopower-to-clear-snow-from-streets-sidewalks/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/mount-washington-commission-to-hold-public-sessions-on-master-plan/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/election-monitor-to-oversee-bedford-primaries-following-ags-review-of-uncounted-ballots/
WMUR.com
New Hampshire attorney general's office to update claims process in Youth Development Center settlement case
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire attorney general's office will make changes to the claims process for people alleging abuse at a New Hampshire youth detention facility, officials said. The state created a $100 million settlement fund for victims of abuse at the Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known...
nhbr.com
New Hampshire office vacancy rate continues to level out as rents rise
The overall vacancy rate in the office market continued to level out for the third consecutive quarter in New Hampshire. The vacancy rate was almost unchanged compared to last year. However, compared to the second quarter of 2019 (pre-pandemic), the vacancy rate went up by 4.0 percent. This steep incline was due to some companies downsizing their office space, notably in the Class B sector.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report one new COVID-19 death Wednesday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. There have been 2,637 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. Health officials reported 271 new cases on Wednesday, above the average of 229 cases per day...
nhbr.com
Rochester hospital sued over failure to provide interpreter services to deaf patient
The family of a deaf patient is suing Frisbee Memorial Hospital in Rochester for not providing her with a sign language interpreter and for relying on her 11-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son to translate their dying mother’s wishes – despite an earlier settlement with the U.S. attorney that it would provide sign language services.
Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. You may have read one of Ben’s books, heard one of his 600-plus talks, seen him in the IMAX 3D film Pandas or watched one of his many media appearances.
laconiadailysun.com
Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in New Hampshire
The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total...
Gunstock: A reopening and a reckoning
After a 13-day closure this summer, the issues that shuttered the county-owned Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford were resolved last week. The senior management team that had abruptly quit returned to work, Adventure Park ziplines reopened, and stages were erected so the Christian music festival SoulFest could begin. Come winter, the ski mountain is set […] The post Gunstock: A reopening and a reckoning appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMUR.com
Gov. Sununu signs letter asking president to remove COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international travelers
CONCORD, N.H. — Seventeen Republican governors, including Gov. Chris Sununu, have signed a letter to President Joe Biden, asking him to drop the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international travelers coming into the U.S. The governors claim the mandate is hurting the economy. Their letter said 72 other countries have...
NHPR
Housing group proposes the construction of affordable units in Manchester
With the need for more affordable housing in the state, Families in Transition, a local organization that fights homelessness, is exploring the possibility of building homes for people with low and middle incomes. New Hampshire is suffering from a housing crisis, as the rental vacancy rate slides down to 0.5%.
nerej.com
Toll Brothers breaks ground on two new 55+ active adult communities in Mass.
Tyngsborough, MA Toll Brothers, Inc. held a groundbreaking at two of its latest 55+ luxury home communities, Enclave at Tyngsborough and The Willows at Boxford. Both communities are expected to open for sales in the fall. Home buyers in both communities will have a choice of home designs with an...
