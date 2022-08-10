ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Thinks Bringing Deadpool and Logan to Disney Plus is 'Questionable'

Disney's massive acquisition of Fox brought excitement to the comic book film fandom as it meant that characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four were finally headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it left some folks incredibly concerned for the R-rated Deadpool franchise given the fact that the House of Mouse has always been conscious of its family-friendly image.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role

Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Entertainment
thedigitalfix.com

Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker

A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.
MOVIES
The List

The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche

Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer

Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
MOVIES
Popculture

Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix

Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

The Villain of 'Black Panther 2' Is a Brand New Character to the MCU

Ever since the passing of Chadwick Boseman in Aug. 2020, the future of the Black Panther film series seems to have had one issue after another. Fans have wondered if and how the movies could go on without a T'Challa. Not to mention there have been a number of delays in filming the upcoming sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Ironheart set photos reveal worst Marvel villain is about to join MCU

The MCU has been going for more than ten years now. Along the way, the Marvel movies have introduced us to some of the most reprehensible villains in cinematic history. We’re thinking of the genocidal Thanos, the murderous Hela, and the devious Loki. The new Marvel series Ironheart, though,...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

She-Hulk May Have Dropped an Easter Egg for Marvel's Rumored World War Hulk Project

We're one week away from the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the Marvel show's latest clip suggests the rumored World War Hulk project is still a possibility. Marvel Studios released a new She-Hulk clip featuring cousins Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) during a casual car ride. While the majority of their conversation centered around Captain America's love life, the video does reveal the accident that led to Bruce's blood transforming Jen into a Hulk. The cause of the accident has a connection to Thor: Ragnarok, which adapted the Planet Hulk comic event. So with a version of Planet Hulk out of the way, could She-Hulk be preparing viewers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of World War Hulk?
COMICS
Variety

Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films

Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

New MCU character is inspired by one of the worst Star Wars creatures

The MCU just keeps growing and growing, and with it, we meet brand new MCU characters pretty much every month at this point. Not content with dominating the big screen, Disney has brought comic book action to its streaming service, and the latest in a long line of Marvel series has a fun link to one of the worst Star Wars creatures.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Who directed every ‘Star Wars’ movie?

You might think this is an easy question to answer, but the saga of who actually directed various Star Wars movies is as exciting and dramatic as anything on screen. This is a tale of stress, misery, disappointment, physical pain, and betrayal, sprinkled with only a few moments of genuine artistic fulfilment.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thanos: Death Notes Explores Thor's Death at the Hands of the Mad Titan

Marvel is launching a Thanos-centered one-shot that will explore the Mad Titan's past, present, and future, including his connection to Thor's potential death. Thanos: Death Notes is a November one-shot that spins out of Donny Cates and Nic Klein's Thor run where the God of Thunder witnessed a terrifying future where Thanos wielded an Infinity Stones-encrusted Mjolnir while also leading an army of Marvel Zombies. Ever since the "Black Winter" storyline, Thor has been obsessed with stopping that dark future from coming to pass. Thanos: Death Notes will feature an all-star lineup of creators, including some who have previously worked on Thor.
COMICS

