Dyersville, IA

KCRG.com

Kids shine in Field of Miracles Game

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - It wasn’t just the pros who took to the field for a special game on Thursday. The Miracle League of Dubuque and Fox Sports hosted the 2022 Field of Miracles Game. The game gives people with disabilities the opportunity to play baseball just like the...
DUBUQUE, IA
NBC Sports Chicago

Seven things to know about Dyersville, Iowa

Despite what Joey Votto says, Dyersville, Iowa, isn’t exactly the Las Vegas of the Midwest. The former NL MVP posted a sarcastic tweet showing his excitement ahead of the Cincinnati Reds’ game against the Chicago Cubs for the 2022 MLB at Field of Dreams event:. The Reds-Cubs contest...
DYERSVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

2023 will not have ‘Field of Dreams’ game due to construction

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - There will be no Field of Dreams game in 2023, due to the construction planned for at movie site. The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. Hall of Famer and part-owner of the movie site Frank Thomas says he’s excited to get more bats in the hands of young players.
DYERSVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Military families awarded free tickets to 'Field of Dreams' game

City of Marion is getting funding to help complete two major projects. That money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and is meant to support quality of life and tourism investments in Iowa. Cubs beat Reds in 2nd MLB Field of Dreams game. Updated: 5 hours ago. Both...
MARION, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Scenes from the Field of Dreams

The first-ever Minor League Baseball “Field of Dreams” game at the now iconic major league park next to the historic “Field of Dreams” movie site featured our hometown Quad Cities River Bandits against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. The Bandits (playing as Davenport Blue Sox, the former team name) won 7-2. Local 4 photojournalist and morning […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

ESPN says 'no' to BIGTEN rights

Wednesday is the second anniversary, of the deadly derecho that tore through Eastern Iowa. Cedar Rapids Kernels make history in first ever MiLB game at Field of Dreams. The Cedar Rapids Kernels made history last night, as they played in the first ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Sweet Corn festival ready to kick off

City of Marion is getting funding to help complete two major projects. That money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and is meant to support quality of life and tourism investments in Iowa. Military families awarded free tickets to 'Field of Dreams' game. Updated: 5 hours ago. Three...
MARION, IA
#Field Of Dreams#Milb#Minor League Baseball#The Davenport Blue Sox#Kernels#The Major League Game#The Cincinnati Reds#The Chicago Cubs
KCRG.com

City of Marion is getting funding to help complete two major projects

Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. Both sported their throwback uniforms at the movie site - and of course - entered through the cornfield. Possible human remains found in Iowa river. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is investigating after possible human remains...
MARION, IA
Reason.com

Field of Welfare: How COVID Funds Might Build a Money-Losing Ballpark in a Cornfield

As Major League Baseball on Thursday takes to a remote Iowa cornfield for its second annual Field of Dreams game in commemoration of the nostalgic 1989 Kevin Costner film, it's worth reflecting that at least five different governments are cobbling together a deal to spend a combined $45 million in taxpayer money on a proposed 3,000-capacity stadium to be built on the site of the movie and game.
DYERSVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Man gives derecho destroyed trees new life

The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. The storm produced estimated wind gusts up to 140 miles per hour in Cedar Rapids, and caused more than 11 billion dollars in damage. Our Town: Marengo wind turbines...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

UNI’s new offense focused on putting points on the scoreboard

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Being picked to finished fifth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference is something that irritates Northern Iowa head football coach Mark Farley. One thing he’s put an emphasis on all offseason and heading into fall camp, is that this team needs to score points and score more points.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Radio Iowa

Northern Iowa’s Farley touts new practice facility

Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley says the Panthers have consistency in practice as they get ready for the new football season. UNI is using a new outdoor facility that has an artificial surface and stadium lights. As a multi-purpose facility the UNI-Dome is often unavailable. “We practiced at Cedar Valley...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Wednesday marks two year anniversary of devastating derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was two years ago on August 10, a massive storm system approached eastern Iowa. It would eventually become one of the worst derechos in U.S. history, causing billions of dollars in damage, as winds ripped roofs off buildings and destroyed crops and trees and so much more.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Beloved Iowa Eatery Maintains Hope, Adapts To Stay Afloat

A recent post on their Facebook page may have given the impression that times were dire for a favorite local Cedar Rapids eatery, to the point of rumors they might be going out of business. But the owners of the popular Vivian's Soul Food will soon gather with staff to figure out a way to keep the doors open.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Sucker Shack offers fish in fun river setting

Robert and Deb Vavra stand next to the Sucker Shack, which opened at the Marquette marina last month. The restaurant has quickly gained a following for its Friday night catfish meal. (Photos by Audrey Posten)
MARQUETTE, IA

