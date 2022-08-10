Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
Kids shine in Field of Miracles Game
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - It wasn’t just the pros who took to the field for a special game on Thursday. The Miracle League of Dubuque and Fox Sports hosted the 2022 Field of Miracles Game. The game gives people with disabilities the opportunity to play baseball just like the...
Seven things to know about Dyersville, Iowa
Despite what Joey Votto says, Dyersville, Iowa, isn’t exactly the Las Vegas of the Midwest. The former NL MVP posted a sarcastic tweet showing his excitement ahead of the Cincinnati Reds’ game against the Chicago Cubs for the 2022 MLB at Field of Dreams event:. The Reds-Cubs contest...
KCRG.com
2023 will not have ‘Field of Dreams’ game due to construction
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - There will be no Field of Dreams game in 2023, due to the construction planned for at movie site. The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. Hall of Famer and part-owner of the movie site Frank Thomas says he’s excited to get more bats in the hands of young players.
KCRG.com
Military families awarded free tickets to 'Field of Dreams' game
City of Marion is getting funding to help complete two major projects. That money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and is meant to support quality of life and tourism investments in Iowa. Cubs beat Reds in 2nd MLB Field of Dreams game. Updated: 5 hours ago. Both...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Iowa extras in Field of Dreams still coming out of the corn 34 years later
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville, Iowa — the home of the Field of Dreams. The 1989 movie featured ghost players that were portrayed by roughly 20 people from the Dubuque area. Nearly 100 players auditioned for the ghost players' roles. Now, these extras still come out of the corn...
Scenes from the Field of Dreams
The first-ever Minor League Baseball “Field of Dreams” game at the now iconic major league park next to the historic “Field of Dreams” movie site featured our hometown Quad Cities River Bandits against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. The Bandits (playing as Davenport Blue Sox, the former team name) won 7-2. Local 4 photojournalist and morning […]
KCRG.com
ESPN says 'no' to BIGTEN rights
Wednesday is the second anniversary, of the deadly derecho that tore through Eastern Iowa. Cedar Rapids Kernels make history in first ever MiLB game at Field of Dreams. The Cedar Rapids Kernels made history last night, as they played in the first ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville.
KCRG.com
Sweet Corn festival ready to kick off
City of Marion is getting funding to help complete two major projects. That money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and is meant to support quality of life and tourism investments in Iowa. Military families awarded free tickets to 'Field of Dreams' game. Updated: 5 hours ago. Three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
City of Marion is getting funding to help complete two major projects
Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. Both sported their throwback uniforms at the movie site - and of course - entered through the cornfield. Possible human remains found in Iowa river. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is investigating after possible human remains...
Field of Welfare: How COVID Funds Might Build a Money-Losing Ballpark in a Cornfield
As Major League Baseball on Thursday takes to a remote Iowa cornfield for its second annual Field of Dreams game in commemoration of the nostalgic 1989 Kevin Costner film, it's worth reflecting that at least five different governments are cobbling together a deal to spend a combined $45 million in taxpayer money on a proposed 3,000-capacity stadium to be built on the site of the movie and game.
KCRG.com
Man gives derecho destroyed trees new life
The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. The storm produced estimated wind gusts up to 140 miles per hour in Cedar Rapids, and caused more than 11 billion dollars in damage. Our Town: Marengo wind turbines...
Iowa Basketball Makes TJ Power's Top 5
4-Star Power Forward Talks About Hawkeyes Being Among Finalists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
UNI’s new offense focused on putting points on the scoreboard
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Being picked to finished fifth in the Missouri Valley Football Conference is something that irritates Northern Iowa head football coach Mark Farley. One thing he’s put an emphasis on all offseason and heading into fall camp, is that this team needs to score points and score more points.
KCRG.com
Researchers at ISU say virtual reality could boost health in poultry
Two years after the storm, a Cedar Rapids man is creating art out of the devastation. The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. Our Town: Marengo wind turbines a great resource for the area. Updated: 3...
Daily Iowan
University of Iowa to pay $125,000 in settlement with former track coach
The University of Iowa has reached a settlement with Clive Roberts — a former Hawkeye track and field coach. The deal was struck following his voluntary resignation on July 22. The UI will pay Roberts $125,000 plus legal fees that total $15,00 according to The Cedar Rapids Gazette. Roberts...
Radio Iowa
Northern Iowa’s Farley touts new practice facility
Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley says the Panthers have consistency in practice as they get ready for the new football season. UNI is using a new outdoor facility that has an artificial surface and stadium lights. As a multi-purpose facility the UNI-Dome is often unavailable. “We practiced at Cedar Valley...
Kevin Costner pays tribute to Ray Liotta ahead of Field of Dreams game
Kevin Costner paid tribute this week to the late Ray Liotta, who played Shoeless Joe Jackson in the film.
KCRG.com
Wednesday marks two year anniversary of devastating derecho
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was two years ago on August 10, a massive storm system approached eastern Iowa. It would eventually become one of the worst derechos in U.S. history, causing billions of dollars in damage, as winds ripped roofs off buildings and destroyed crops and trees and so much more.
Beloved Iowa Eatery Maintains Hope, Adapts To Stay Afloat
A recent post on their Facebook page may have given the impression that times were dire for a favorite local Cedar Rapids eatery, to the point of rumors they might be going out of business. But the owners of the popular Vivian's Soul Food will soon gather with staff to figure out a way to keep the doors open.
guttenbergpress.com
Sucker Shack offers fish in fun river setting
Robert and Deb Vavra stand next to the Sucker Shack, which opened at the Marquette marina last month. The restaurant has quickly gained a following for its Friday night catfish meal. (Photos by Audrey Posten)
Comments / 0