On Monday, August 29, there will be a meeting of the Select Committee on Tribal Relations, held at the Intertribal Center on the Central Wyoming Campus. The purpose of this meeting is to begin the Committee’s interim work. The Committee will welcome any updates that the Eastern Shoshone Business Council, the Northern Arapaho Business Council, or both, would like to share, as well as hearing updates from the Governor’s Office. The Committee will hear testimony concerning enforcement options for Tribal and State Fish and Game departments and information on collections of state internet sales tax on purchases from the Reservation and will consider whether statutory changes may be necessary. The Committee will receive updates about missing and murdered indigenous persons, feral horse management, and St. Stephens School. The Committee will revisit a bill draft carried over from the last legislative session about including Tribes in livestock infectious disease control.

RIVERTON, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO