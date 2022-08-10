Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
One Dead In Wind River Indian Reservation Police Shooting On Thursday Evening
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At least one Bureau of Indian Affairs officer was involved in a shooting Thursday evening on the Wind River Indian Reservation, according to local authorities. Official records and interviews suggest that the suspect in the shooting has died, however, the FBI...
pinedaleroundup.com
Ray pleads guilty to battery resulting in injury to a minor
SUBLETTE COUNTY — Certified physician assistant (PA-C) Jason Lee Ray changed his plea from "not guilty" to "guilty" of battery resulting in bodily injury to a minor in Sublette County Circuit Court Monday morning. Three other misdemeanor charges against him, including two additional counts of battery and reckless endangering, were dropped as part of a plea deal struck with county attorney Mike Crosson.
wrrnetwork.com
FCSO Blotter: Two Farm Tractor Fires Reported; Mail Theft Alleged; Motorcycle crash
On August 11th there were 200 inmates in the County Detention Center in Lander, with 197 in house and three outside of the county. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. A 15-year-old male of Riverton was picked up on a Court...
wrrnetwork.com
RPD: Twenty arrests, Six Cited; Asleep Driver Crashed on River Lane; Man injured when kicked in the head
Riverton Police Blotter, 8-5-22 to 0700 hours on 8-11-22 All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. Raquel Shakespeare, 22, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant at 7:28 a.m. in t he 1500 block of North Federal on 8/10. Stephanie Behan, 36, arrested...
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton PD: Multiple Assaults, Thefts reported; Eight Arrests, Six Cited
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. Louis Yellowfox, 308, arrested at 7:56 p.m. in the 500 block of East Pershing on 8/3/22 for Public Intoxication and Assault and Battery after allegedly striking a 30-year-old man in the head with something inside of a bandana causing injury. The wounded man was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment. Yellowfox’s BAC level was .227. Note: O.08 is the legal limit of intoxication.
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton’s Teter Park Restrooms Vandalized, Flooded
According to a police report received on Wednesday morning, vandals had broken the floats off in the toilets there so that the water would not shut off. Additionally the vandals had wedged the sink faucets open so that water there would not shut off. If that was not enough, they had then plugged all of the drains with toilet paper, effectively flooding the area. Finally, they had marked the walls with graffiti with a permanent marker.
wrrnetwork.com
Clarification: Fremont County’s 911 Center is the 4th Busiest in the State
The following is a news release from Sheriff Ryan Lee that clarifies how busy the county’s 911 dispatch center is, compared with the 32 other state dispatch centers:. “Yesterday, August 9, 2022, I shared information with the Fremont County Commissioners during my monthly briefing regarding the status of the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center. The information I shared was prepared by and provided to me from the Wyoming Chapter of the Association of Public Safety Communication Officials and the National Emergency Number Association. This information showed that our Dispatch Center was ranked number one as the busiest center in the State of Wyoming for 911 calls. The information I was provided and shared was not correct, the numbers for our center were recorded high while the numbers for the Laramie County Dispatch Center were recorded low.
wrrnetwork.com
Legislative Select Committee on Tribal Relations to meet in Riverton
On Monday, August 29, there will be a meeting of the Select Committee on Tribal Relations, held at the Intertribal Center on the Central Wyoming Campus. The purpose of this meeting is to begin the Committee’s interim work. The Committee will welcome any updates that the Eastern Shoshone Business Council, the Northern Arapaho Business Council, or both, would like to share, as well as hearing updates from the Governor’s Office. The Committee will hear testimony concerning enforcement options for Tribal and State Fish and Game departments and information on collections of state internet sales tax on purchases from the Reservation and will consider whether statutory changes may be necessary. The Committee will receive updates about missing and murdered indigenous persons, feral horse management, and St. Stephens School. The Committee will revisit a bill draft carried over from the last legislative session about including Tribes in livestock infectious disease control.
wrrnetwork.com
Clyde Allen Ray
Longtime former Fremont County resident Clyde Ray passed away on August 9, 2022 at the age of 84, in Smyrna, Tennessee. Clyde Allen Ray was born January 5, 1938 in Smith County, Tennessee to Wirt and Bonnie Betty Ray. He was the youngest of his six siblings. He graduated from Gordonsville High School in Gordonsville, Tennessee in May 1956. He went on to enlist in the US Army and was first stationed at Fort Gordon, Georgia, Company D. He was honorably discharged and later met his future wife Ivora Jean Murray. They were married on July 28, 1961 in Oklahoma City and would eventually move to the Wind River Indian Reservation to ranch and raise a family.
wrrnetwork.com
Betty Jo “BJ” Maloney
Betty Jo “BJ” Maloney, 84 of Riverton passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY. A Celebration of Life/Open House will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Sweet Surprises Gourmet, 221 A East Main Street, Riverton, WY from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton PeaceMarch Drew Small but Dedicated Crowd
Riverton- The annual Riverton Peace Mission sponsored Riverton Peace March was held on Saturday the 6th of August. The march ended in City Park where an open microphone was an invitation to speak on behalf of those who struggle most from disassociation and racism in Riverton and the surrounding area.
wrrnetwork.com
Colleen Sun Rhodes-Addison
Colleen Sun Rhodes-Addison, 80, of Riverton passed away at her home on Thursday, August 4, 2022. A wake will be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 1540 Elmwood Drive. Traditional services will be on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 1540 Elmwood Drive starting at 10:00 am.
aspenpublicradio.org
Man dies in Wyoming backcountry following lightning strike
A 22-year old man died while in camp in the Absaroka Mountains this week after lightning struck a tent. According to a press release following the incident, the student went immediately into cardiac arrest, and was unable to be resuscitated using CPR. The student was on a trip with the...
wrrnetwork.com
County Emergency Management Coordinator to Retire
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Fremont County Commissioners, the board accepted the intent to retire from Vonda Huish, the county’s Emergency Management Coordinator. The retirement will be accepted following the selection and training of a successful applicant to replace Huish. Advertising will commence for the position right away.
subletteexaminer.com
Commissioners approve Daniel Junction rezone, 4-1
SUBLETTE COUNTY – Two very different but impactful rezoning applications received majority votes of approval from Sublette County commissioners at their Aug. 2 meeting. Citizens attended to speak for and against rezoning two agricultural properties that will likely increase highway traffic between Pinedale and Jackson, as well as at the actual intersections of Highways 191, 189 and 354, or Horse Creek Road.
cowboystatedaily.com
Voters Alarmed After Receiving Absentee Ballot Request Forms From Cheney Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When a round of absentee ballot request forms landed in Wyoming mailboxes with Liz Cheney’s name on them, many people were alarmed enough to call their county clerk. Absentee ballot request forms were sent to homes in every Wyoming county...
wrrnetwork.com
2017 Flood Infrastructure Repairs in Lander Nearly Complete
2017 FEMA National Flood Disaster Infrastructure Repairs Nearly Complete The 2017 flood restoration project is nearly complete at City Park Drive and work will begin this month in the area of Jaycee Park by the Lander Chamber of Commerce. This is the last and final site to finish the water and sewer damages and streambank failures that were caused by the 2017 flood disaster. The project will be completed by the end of August 2022.
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Game and Fish Announces August Bear Spray Giveaways in Western Wyoming Communities
Wyoming Game and Fish will do its annual bear spray giveaway in Cody, Jackson, Lander, and Pinedale – communities where bears coexist with hunters and anglers. In cooperation with Safari Club International Foundation and American Bear Foundation, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will distribute bear spray to hunters and anglers at no cost.
wrrnetwork.com
Black Bear Spotted in Lander City Limits; Be Bear Aware
A recent black bear sighting within the city limits of Lander has prompted the City of Lander and Wyoming Game and Fish Department to remind citizens to be bear aware. Lander lies on the edge of wild spaces and securing attractants from wildlife is one way that residents can be wildlife-friendly.
