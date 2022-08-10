A Wooster man has been arrested in connection with the theft of six cows last week in Holmes County. 37-year old Justin Giauque was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with one count of receiving stolen property. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the cattle, four Holstein heifers and two Black Angus cows, were stolen from two separate farms over the span of three days and then sold at the Mount Hope Auction for $11,000. Prosecutors are now reviewing the case to see if Giauque will face any additional charges. All six cows have since been recovered.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO