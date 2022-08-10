ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, NH

WMUR.com

Five injured after SUV crashes into Wolfeboro building

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — Five people are recovering from minor injuries after the SUV they were riding in slammed into a building in Wolfeboro. Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue said the crash happened Thursday afternoon on Central Avenue. They said two people were taken to the hospital. The other three were treated at the scene.
WOLFEBORO, NH
CBS Boston

Driver faces charges after rollover crash caught on camera in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE - A Reading man is facing charges after he allegedly led Barnstable police on a chase that ended in a crash early Wednesday.Police said a Barnstable officer tried to stop an Audi Q7 on Route 132 because it was driving erratically just after 3 a m. The driver, later identified by police as 48-year-old Kenneth Brickhouse, wouldn't stop. Moments later, the car ran off Route 6A, rolled over and crashed. It was recorded on a doorbell camera nearby. Police said Brickhouse ran away, but they caught him a short time later.He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where he was treated for what they said are minor injuries. Brickhouse now faces several charges.
Bedford, NH
New Hampshire State
Bedford, NH
Crime & Safety
manchesterinklink.com

Arrest made in connection to Second Street fire

Manchester Police have charged 34-year-old Edgardo Pacheco with alleged arson, a felony offense. Based on a joint investigation between the Manchester Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshall and Manchester Police Department’s Arson Investigator, Pacheco was believed to have intentionally set the fire inside a first-floor apartment within the building. An...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
ARLINGTON, MA
wabi.tv

Juvenile arrested in deaths of New Hampshire woman, 2 sons

NORTHFIELD, N.H. (AP) — A juvenile has been arrested in the shooting deaths of a mother and her two sons who were found dead in their Northfield home last week, New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced Thursday. The juvenile has been charged under the juvenile laws with three...
NORTHFIELD, NH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Officials: Juvenile arrested for murder of mother, 2 young sons in New Hampshire

NORTHFIELD, NH — A juvenile has been arrested for the murder of a mother and her two young sons in New Hampshire, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General. In a news release from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, a juvenile was arrested and charged under juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder and a count of falsifying physical evidence in connection to the murders of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1.
NORTHFIELD, NH
nhtalkradio.com

New Hampshire Bulletin: Berlin, Mt. Washington, Bedford

Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead of WKXL in the Morning to preview her article on the Gunstock debacle, Berlin utilizing Burgess BioPower, Mt. Washington hearings, and Bedford elections. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/08/10/gunstock-a-reopening-and-a-reckoning/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/berlin-to-use-waste-heat-from-burgess-biopower-to-clear-snow-from-streets-sidewalks/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/mount-washington-commission-to-hold-public-sessions-on-master-plan/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/election-monitor-to-oversee-bedford-primaries-following-ags-review-of-uncounted-ballots/
BEDFORD, NH
Daily Voice

U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester

A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
WORCESTER, MA
WMUR.com

Man arrested after allegedly peeking into windows of Concord home multiple times

CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is behind bars after allegedly peeking into windows of a home multiple times. He faces charges of stalking and violation of privacy and sexual gratification. People living in the area of West Street in Concord said they're shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
NECN

Body Pulled From Water at Park in Manchester, NH

A man's body was pulled from the water at Precourt Park in Manchester, New Hampshire, Tuesday morning. Manchester police said the man was found dead in the water at Nutts Pond around 9 a.m. They are calling this an untimely death investigation. Residents are advised to avoid the area while...
MANCHESTER, NH

