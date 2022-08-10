ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Section III football holds media day ahead of 2022 season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another season of high school football inches closer in Central New York. On Thursday, teams gathered at Cicero-North Syracuse High School at the Michael J. Bragman Athletic Complex for media day ahead of the 2022 season. Many teams have been preparing on the field and...
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: 4-star Reid Ducharme makes large leap in rankings

Rising-senior guard Reid Ducharme, who took an official visit to Syracuse basketball in June, has made a big climb in a new set of 2023 national rankings. The four-star shooting guard, who appears to have the Orange in his unofficial top three along with Penn State and Xavier, recently vaulted from No. 109 nationally to No. 85 across the country in his cycle, according to recruiting service On3.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Former Syracuse LB predicts bowl game for in 2022

Former Syracuse linebacker Jake Flaherty is predicting at least six wins for SU in 2022, he said on this week’s The Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by SNY.tv. Flaherty, who played at Syracuse from 2005-08, was captain his senior year and appeared in 47 games throughout his career, starting 21 of them. He points to the experience at linebacker as one of the biggest reasons why the Orange will finish at .500 or better this year.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Judge compares Syracuse to ‘wild west’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 12)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 53. A nice weekend is ahead; enjoy! See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hoping for a chance to live on the water and enjoy four seasons, Ted and Nancy Norman of Pasadena, California, bought property on Skaneateles Lake and built this one-of-a-kind home. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Rick Policastro Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse bakery steps up for lesbian wedding; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 11)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 80; Low: 59. After record heat, CNY gets relief. FIRST LOOK: LONGTIME DELI BECOMES TEX-MEX EATERY: For 45 years, Central New Yorkers traveled to what looked like an old-fashioned general store in the heart of East Syracuse for oversized sandwiches and subs. Now, we can stop in for savory birria tacos, sizzling fajitas or a 10-inch smothered chimichanga, all with a side of rice and beans. And that’s after you force yourself to stop munching homemade tortilla chips and salsa. Tulum Mexican Restaurant just moved into the building that housed Village Deli since 1977. Here’s what to expect. (Charlie Miller photo)
FL Radio Group

Great Race Returns to Auburn with Changes

A Civil War cannon will sound off Sunday to mark the return of an Auburn Summer tradition started in 1978. After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, Jim Hanley with the race says this year’s edition will have some changes. Hanley adds the race is truly about community.
AUBURN, NY
Syracuse.com

Breeze Airways to add nonstop flights from Syracuse to Florida city

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Breeze Airways is giving travelers another nonstop option to Florida. The airline, which started up last year and entered the Syracuse market this summer, said Wednesday it will launch year-round, nonstop service from Syracuse Hancock International Airport to Tampa International Airport beginning this fall. The weekly service...
Syracuse.com

Longtime CNY restaurateur opens cafe in Township 5

Camillus, N.Y. — A longtime Central New York restaurant owner this week opened Township 5′s only coffee shop. Marty Richardson, who has run Nestico’s...too! diner in Fairmount for 24 years and Chelsea’s Restaurant on Onondaga Hill for two years, opened her second Rise & Grind Cafe on Monday morning. She also has a Rise & Grind in the plaza next to Nestico’s at 4119 W. Genesee St.
CAMILLUS, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse schools plan to reopen with retired police officers at K-8, middle schools

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse school district will reopen this fall with 40 new school security officers across the district and up to 20 retired police officers. The security officers, who are not armed, will be spread throughout the district. The armed, retired officers will be at the middle and K-8 schools, which previously did not have police officers on site. They will respond if needed to the elementary schools.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Neal C. O’Brien – August 4, 2022

Neal C. O’Brien, 33, a resident of 41 Niagara St in Oswego died Thursday evening at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse after a one-week illness. Born January 30th, 1989 at Scott AFB, Illinois, he spent his early childhood in a number of his dad’s Air Force assignments including Wiesbaden, Germany, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Biloxi, MS.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Kenny Chesney, Bacon Festival, Perseid stargazing: 14 things to do in CNY this weekend

This weekend will be a great time to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower shoot across the sky, so remember to dig out your binoculars from the garage. Bring them along to see Kenny Chesney at the Amp (you’ll want them, since the only tickets left are on Allegiant Lawn) on Thursday. Other concerts include Courtney Barnett at Beak & Skiff, Ronnie Leigh and Nancy Kelly at the Fulton Jazz Festival, a Led Zeppelin cover band and a ’90s R&B cover band. Also, a live band will serenade Salsa dancers on the deck of Hamilton Inn on Friday. There are outdoor pursuits too: a couple of bike rides and the 79th Scottish Games.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Mommy getaway turns into travel nightmare for CNY woman

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People can’t catch a flight or a break…the travel nightmare continues. Thousands of U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed over the weekend, leaving many people stranded at the airport, and having to come up with another plan. For Amanda Maddison of Clay,...
SYRACUSE, NY
