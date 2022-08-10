Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
ideastream.org
Get to know Veranda L'Ni and fellow Cleveland drag queens and kings
“Drag is one of the most creative art forms in the world," according to Cleveland drag performer Veranda L'Ni. "First off, makeup. I mean, we have a blank slate with our face to create whatever look that we're trying to go for, whether it's a character, whether it's something theme specific. It allows us to be that creative," she said.
ideastream.org
New Wine in Old Bottles
"New Wine in Old Bottles" is the title of an innovative concert that took place on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Fynette Kulas Recital Hall at Baldwin Wallace University. The program was a collaboration between the Cleveland Composers Guild and Burning River Baroque, and featured works by living northeast Ohio composers including Sebastian Birch, Jennifer Conner, Karen Griebling, Jeffrey Quick, Ryan Charles Ramer and William Rayer, written for Baroque instruments including viola da gamba and harpsichord.
ideastream.org
5 Things to do in NEO: Feast in Little Italy, BrewFest in Lorain and more
The annual Fun Fest is coming to Downtown Massillon. Enjoy a family-friendly fest with arts and crafts, games and an opportunity for Massillon businesses to set up booths that include free youth activities Saturday, August 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. BrewFest Waterfront District. Enjoy beer, food, music and games at the...
ideastream.org
Campaign to recall East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King gathers enough signatures for vote
Advocates of an effort to remove East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King from office have gathered enough petition signatures to put the mayor’s political fate on the November ballot. The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday certified that the campaign had gathered 322 valid signatures, just more than the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ideastream.org
Service employees union looks to organize Downtown Cleveland security guards
The Service Employees International Union hopes to organize security guards working in Downtown Cleveland. SEIU Local 1 held a news conference Thursday at Playhouse Square to call attention to workers’ push for better pay and benefits at the security contractor Royce-U.S. Protections Service. The union is also pressing property owners that contract with Royce, including Playhouse Square, to support workers’ unionization.
ideastream.org
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens hires new president from National First Ladies' Library
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron will next month welcome Jennifer Highfield as its new executive director. She is currently President & CEO of the National First Ladies’ Library in Canton, and she previously worked in development at Stan Hywet. Highfield replaces Sean M. Joyce, who stepped down...
ideastream.org
PARTA readies new downtown Kent trolley service
Visitors to downtown Kent and other areas of Portage County will soon be able to travel around in a more nostalgic way. The Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority (PARTA) is launching a new trolley service starting Aug. 19, officials announced in a Wednesday news release. Initially, the trolley buses will...
ideastream.org
Critics of plan for new Cuyahoga County jail accuse administration of rushing process
As Cuyahoga County reaches a pivotal stage in its planning for a new county jail, critics of that plan are raising concerns that officials are rushing the project. “I get the feeling they’re trying to unnecessarily push this through before the change of administration,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, a member of the Justice Center Executive Steering Committee, which has been meeting since 2019 to plan the future of the Downtown Cleveland courts and jail complex. “If that in fact is their goal, I think it’s a terrible way to run county government.”
Comments / 0