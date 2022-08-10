ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get to know Veranda L'Ni and fellow Cleveland drag queens and kings

“Drag is one of the most creative art forms in the world," according to Cleveland drag performer Veranda L'Ni. "First off, makeup. I mean, we have a blank slate with our face to create whatever look that we're trying to go for, whether it's a character, whether it's something theme specific. It allows us to be that creative," she said.
New Wine in Old Bottles

"New Wine in Old Bottles" is the title of an innovative concert that took place on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Fynette Kulas Recital Hall at Baldwin Wallace University. The program was a collaboration between the Cleveland Composers Guild and Burning River Baroque, and featured works by living northeast Ohio composers including Sebastian Birch, Jennifer Conner, Karen Griebling, Jeffrey Quick, Ryan Charles Ramer and William Rayer, written for Baroque instruments including viola da gamba and harpsichord.
5 Things to do in NEO: Feast in Little Italy, BrewFest in Lorain and more

The annual Fun Fest is coming to Downtown Massillon. Enjoy a family-friendly fest with arts and crafts, games and an opportunity for Massillon businesses to set up booths that include free youth activities Saturday, August 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. BrewFest Waterfront District. Enjoy beer, food, music and games at the...
Service employees union looks to organize Downtown Cleveland security guards

The Service Employees International Union hopes to organize security guards working in Downtown Cleveland. SEIU Local 1 held a news conference Thursday at Playhouse Square to call attention to workers’ push for better pay and benefits at the security contractor Royce-U.S. Protections Service. The union is also pressing property owners that contract with Royce, including Playhouse Square, to support workers’ unionization.
PARTA readies new downtown Kent trolley service

Visitors to downtown Kent and other areas of Portage County will soon be able to travel around in a more nostalgic way. The Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority (PARTA) is launching a new trolley service starting Aug. 19, officials announced in a Wednesday news release. Initially, the trolley buses will...
Critics of plan for new Cuyahoga County jail accuse administration of rushing process

As Cuyahoga County reaches a pivotal stage in its planning for a new county jail, critics of that plan are raising concerns that officials are rushing the project. “I get the feeling they’re trying to unnecessarily push this through before the change of administration,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, a member of the Justice Center Executive Steering Committee, which has been meeting since 2019 to plan the future of the Downtown Cleveland courts and jail complex. “If that in fact is their goal, I think it’s a terrible way to run county government.”
