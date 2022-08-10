ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armie Hammer's exes make terrifying claims about the actor in new docuseries

Warning: this article contains details some may find upsetting. Armie Hammer's exes have made some terrifying claims about the actor in a new docuseries set to air next month. House of Hammer, which is set to premiere on Discovery+ on 2 September, delves into the actor's private life after it was plunged into the spotlight last year when an anonymous Instagram account posted a series of messages that they claimed to be sent from the star – who has vehemently denied the allegations.
Love Island's Luca silences Gemma split rumours in new snap

This year's season of Love Island might have only just drawn to a close, but there are already rumours that some of the couples have split. Namely, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, but now the fishmonger has silenced claims that he's no longer in a relationship with Michael Owen's daughter.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum

It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
Woman left 'ugly crying' after haircut goes wrong

We've all left the hairdresser's and not been totally happy with the results - but one woman had a total nightmare when she left the salon, admitting to 'ugly crying' over her new hair 'do. You can watch the clip below:. TikToker @rosaamazapan explained that visiting the hair salon was...
How ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Could Slay an Emmy Record Held by ‘Maisel’ and ‘West Wing’

Click here to read the full article. With two episodes left of the second season of Hulu’s mystery romp “Only Murders in the Building,” the series is an undeniable hit on the streaming platform. Nominated for 17 Emmy Awards for its first season, this season’s final two episodes (titled “Sparring Partners” and “I Know Who Did It”) will be released while voting is underway by the TV Academy, a tactic that helped one of its competitors, “Ted Lasso” from Apple TV+, last year when it won for its inaugural season. Variety Awards Circuit has revealed the updated predictions for which shows...
Bob Odenkirk says Better Call Saul co-star Rhea Seehorn ‘yelled at me to stay on Earth’ during heart attack

Bob Odenkirk has recalled how his Better Call Saul co-stars rushed to his side after he suffered a heart attack on set.In July 2021, the actor collapsed while filming a scene from the final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off.In a new interview, Odenkirk opened up about the incident, which he has previously described as his “flirting” with death.“ââI went down on one knee, and then I went all the way down. I guess I said, ‘I don’t feel very good,’” he told Radio Times.Odenkirk said he’d later learnt that his co-stars Rhea Seehorn (who plays Kim Wexler) and...
Dancing With the Stars to Air Without Commercials Upon Disney+ Launch

A longtime staple of Dancing With the Stars‘ live broadcasts will be missing when the show debuts on Disney+: the ad breaks. TVLine has learned exclusively that Season 31 of the reality competition will feature no commercials for the entirety of its run. The news comes one day after Disney+ announced the rollout of its tiered subscription prices; the streamer’s ad-supported tier, which will be known as Disney+ Basic, won’t launch until Thursday, Dec. 8, which is about two weeks after Dancing With the Stars‘ fall cycles typically end. As for whether the already-announced Season 32 of Dancing will also stream ad-free,...
Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Starts Filming

Filming is underway on Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead. Director and executive producer Michael E. Satrazemis revealed an August 8 start date live on Sunday's Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022 special, teasing a "reinvention" as the series moves production from Texas to Savannah, Georgia. Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, who took the reins from series co-creator Dave Erickson in Season 4, are returning as executive producers alongside AMC's Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple. Former Fear lead Kim Dickens, who guest-starred in June's "Gone" season finale, is returning as a series regular opposite Lennie James as Morgan Jones.
Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
Mark Harmon Weighs In on NCIS Exit for First Time, Reminds Fans Gibbs Is Alive

Ten months after Leroy Jethro Gibbs informed Tim that he would be staying behind in Alaska after cracking their latest case, NCIS vet Mark Harmon has weighed in on his alter ego’s sendoff. In a Season 19 DVD featurette shared by ET.com, Harmon explains how the opportunity to tackle “fresh” and “challenging” material is what kept him  fronting the CBS drama for 18-plus seasons. He then alluded to Gibbs’ ultimate sendoff, which aired last Oct. 11 and saw the team’s “Boss” telling Special Agent McGee, “I’m not going back, Tim…. I’m not going back home,” while peacefully casting a line into an...
‘Day Shift’ Filmmaker Discusses Rise from Stunt World to Directing Jamie Foxx

If you’ve been following big budget action films over the past ten years, you’ve probably seen J.J. Perry’s handiwork. Known for his stunt work on films like the John Wick series and the Fast and Furious franchise, the stunt coordinator turned second-unit director is now making his directorial debut with the Netflix action-comedy Day Shift. Set in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley, the film stars Jamie Foxx as a hardworking dad in need of some quick cash to provide for his daughter. His job? Hunting and killing vampires.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Day Shift' Review: Jamie Foxx's Netflix Vampire Comedy Is...
