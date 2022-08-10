Read full article on original website
wflx.com
New school year brings few bus issues and delays, Palm Beach County leaders say
There have been two crashes in two days involving Palm Beach County school buses, but as far as the bus schedules and dealing with a driver shortage, school district leaders said things have gone fairly smoothly. There are 100 fewer bus routes this year in the School District of Palm...
wflx.com
Students start school year at Palm Beach County's newest school
The School District of Palm Beach County's newest school opened to students Wednesday in Boca Raton. Blue Lake Elementary School, located on North Military Trail across from Lynn University and next to Don Estridge High Tech Middle School, is district's 180th school. It's the first new public school to open...
Health inspections briefly close three Palm Beach County restaurants
Three Palm Beach County restaurant were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. Boynton Beach Pho 79,1899 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, was ordered closed after an inspection on Aug....
Palm Beach County kids go back to school: See the excitement, nerves (and new shoes!)
Nearly 165,000 students were expected to attend classes across 180 Palm Beach County district-run schools Wednesday morning on the first day of school. With them, they brought expectations for the new year and challenges to overcome after two school years marred by the coronavirus pandemic. Masks and COVID vaccinations are optional for students and...
wflx.com
Mandalay Farms in Palm Beach County features exotic animals
An animal farm in Palm Beach County is helping those with developmental differences and at-risk youth. It's not open to the public but sells memberships to fuel its philanthropic efforts. If Noah needed to build a modern-day arc, he'd start at Mandalay Farms. "I grew up in Orlando. I used...
Perfect Inspections: 23 Palm Beach County restaurants got top scores
Perfect inspections For the weeks of August 1 through 7, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and restaurants: The Cuban Cafe, 3350 NW Second Ave., Boca Raton ...
wflx.com
Another Palm Beach County school bus with students on board rear-ended
For the second-straight day, a Palm Beach County school bus has been rear-ended and involved in a crash. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday's wreck happened around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Aero Club Drive and Cedar Bluff Place, right next to Wellington Landings Middle School. The...
Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help
Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
bocamag.com
Best of Boca 2022: City & News
Finally, the world woke up, put on its shoes and walked outside again. Boca and Delray and the region were back in business, and we made it a year to celebrate. Here’s what happened, who made the news and why we think we live in the best South Florida place there is.
wflx.com
5 housing workshops scheduled in Fort Pierce for residents
Upcoming housing workshops in Fort Pierce are available to residents who are struggling with housing costs, facing eviction or looking to buy their first home. The city of Fort Pierce partnered with Florida Rural Legal Services to present five upcoming housing workshops and expand its Rapid Rehousing Program. Starting next...
WPBF News 25
This kindergarten learning program is the first-of-its kind in Florida
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A new language program in Palm Beach County is the first of its kind in Florida. At Rolling Green Elementary in the School District of Palm Beach County, a teacher is now instructing students in both English and Haitian Creole. Deputy Superintendent Ed Tierney met...
850wftl.com
Another death on the railroad in West Palm Beach
(WEST PALM BEACH, Florida)– Yet another person was struck and killed by a train in West Palm Beach. A man crossing the train tracks at Summit Boulevard between Easy Street and Dreher Train North, right near the Palm Beach Zoo was killed by a Tri-Rail train, according to West Palm Beach police.
wflx.com
Palm Beach Co. students receive up-close education on sharks
It’s been an active summer with more headlines about shark sightings, encounters and victims who were bitten. Florida has not been the only state gaining attention. The northeast United States has seen a number of incidents as well. To understand their behavior — why they are here and where...
WSVN-TV
Pompano Beach couple speak out after learning about $75 rent hike in middle of apartment lease
(WSVN) - South Florida renters have been hit hard with rent hikes as their leases expire, but one couple called 7 Investigates after they were told their rent was being raised in the middle of their lease. Here is 7’s Kevin Ozebek. Marc and Bianca Castellano have a lot...
streetfoodblog.com
South Florida eating places coming quickly
With regards to meals, South Florida is a superb place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Beneath, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, changing the previous Rotelli. The noodle home will sport a unique design than its counterparts in east Boca Raton, Delray Seaside and West Palm Seaside, with underground Tokyo vibes and an expanded menu of stir-fry and Wagyu steak dishes, together with its regular tapas, donburi and build-your-own ramen bowls (rooster, pork, spicy lemongrass tom yum). 20449 State Highway 7, Boca Raton; RamenLabEatery.com.
wflx.com
Palm Beach County teachers stock classrooms with supplies for students in need
There are less than 24 hours to go until thousands of Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast teachers open up their classrooms for the new school year. But making sure they are fully stocked with all the supplies they need is no easy feat, especially with rising prices and inflation.
Coming soon: Ramen Lab Eatery in West Boca, Greek Guys Souvlaki in Fort Lauderdale & more
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Ramen Lab Eatery, West Boca Raton This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, replacing the former Rotelli. The noodle house will sport a different design than ...
WPBF News 25
Second firm in Sunset Lounge bid disqualified for improper lobbying of West Palm Beach Mayor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There's a new twist in the continuing saga of who will operate the historic and newly renovatedSunset Lounge. The second firm that was just awarded the bid three weeks ago is also now disqualified –for sending emails to the mayor and a commissioner.
cw34.com
Teen missing from West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager. Shyla Martinez, 15, has been missing since this past Sunday, Aug. 7, at around 3 p.m. when she disappeared from Revere Road. Shyla is 5'4" tall and weighs 135...
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie police issue 50+ citations, warnings first day back to school
Wednesday marked the first day of school for students from the Treasure Coast down to Palm Beach County. With children headed back to class, law enforcement was busy catching people breaking safety laws. "Day one, actually, I'm going to give it a B+. They did pretty well this year compared...
