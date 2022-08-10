Read full article on original website
WJCL
Coroner: 63-year-old woman impaled, killed by umbrella on South Carolina beach
A woman died after she was impaled by a beach umbrella in South Carolina, according to a coroner. Myrtle Beach Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the beach umbrella was carried by wind just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was struck and impaled by the umbrella and taken to...
Paramedic, biker killed when car runs into SC wreck scene
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A paramedic and the motorcyclist he was trying to help after a wreck were killed as a car drove into the scene of police, firefighters and others responding to the crash on a South Carolina highway Tuesday night, a sheriff said. Four people in all were struck, including a state trooper […]
OSHA opens investigation after 1 dies in bucket truck ‘incident’ in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in an “incident” involving a bucket truck Thursday in Dillon County, according to authorities. The incident, which has not been specified, happened at about noon on Old Latta Highway near Black Branch Road. The incident was not a crash. The person’s identity has not been publicly […]
ems1.com
S.C. paramedic among 2 dead after car hits first responders at crash site
FLORENCE, S.C. — A South Carolina paramedic was among two people killed after a car ran into first responders working a crash, officials said. Florence County Emergency Medical Services said it was working with other agencies at the site of a crash when a car barreled through. The car hit at least four people, “including one of the paramedics and two law enforcement officers,” according to officials.
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 airlifted in crash in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died and two others have been hospitalized in a two-car crash in Chesterfield County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. near Kirkley and McMillian roads near Jefferson, South Carolina. A 60-year-old driver of a...
WMBF
Lake City woman charged with assault, kidnapping released on bond
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman is out on bond after being charged with assault and kidnapping in Lake City. According to the report, a 911 call led Lake City police to a home on Dixie Rd. on Monday for an incident that sent one person to the hospital with a head injury.
Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At about 12:40 p.m., Tammy Perreault was at a Garden City beach when the umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to […]
Myrtle Beach ocean rescue team responds for ‘distressed swimmer’ call
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s ocean rescue team was on the beach Wednesday afternoon for a called about a “distressed swimmer,” according to police. The call came in at about 2 p.m. in the area of 46th Avenue North. Fire department officials told News13 that it received calls for two possible drownings about […]
Umbrella swept by wind kills woman at South Carolina beach
A beachgoer in South Carolina was killed after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest. The umbrella was blown from its anchoring by the wind and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach on Wednesday, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. Perreault,...
Deputies: Homicide under investigation following arson in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after finding a woman deceased following an arson incident. Deputies responded to a residential alarm Monday morning and saw smoke and fire coming from a Pineville home with witnesses stating that the homeowner was trapped inside. An investigation found the fire […]
RCSO: South Carolina driver, passenger found with meth, pills in East Rockingham traffic stop
ROCKINGHAM — A man and woman are facing drug charges following a late-night traffic stop. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy patrolling East Rockingham saw a vehicle with South Carolina Plates riding around the area of Hannah Pickett Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. The deputy...
wach.com
'Friend to everybody': Close friends remember auto shop owner shot, killed
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County deputies released more details about the killing of a 70-year old man, found shot in his auto repair shop on Airport Road last month in a suspected armed robbery. It was in the garage of that auto repair shop where deputies found...
‘Good Samaritan’ helps man after boat capsizes about 9 miles offshore of Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A “good Samaritan” called for help Thursday after a boat capsized about nine miles offshore of Pawleys Island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. A small boat with one person on board capsized eight nautical miles offshore, according to the Coast Guard. Eight nautical miles equals about 9.2 miles. A […]
One dead in single car accident in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash on Pinewood road Monday afternoon. According to Highway Patrolman Brandon Bolt, the accident happened around 2:30pm Monday afternoon in the westbound lane of Pinewood Road about four miles east of the town. A 2003 Ford pickup truck was traveling...
thecoastlandtimes.com
South Carolina man sentenced in North Carolina to more than six years in prison for cocaine, firearm possession charges
A Sumter, South Carolina man was sentenced August 5, 2022 to 77 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Derrick Lee Daye, 35, pleaded guilty to the charges on April 21, 2022.
wpde.com
28-year-old killed after being shot multiple times in Florence: Coroner
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — The name of deadly shooting victim has been released Thursday morning. Derris Lashawn Brown, 28, of Kingstree, was found shot to death by officials around 1 p.m., Wednesday, in the 1100 block of Maxwell Street in North Florence, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Officials...
WIS-TV
One dead after fatal Sumter County collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A driver is dead after a fatal collision on Pinewood Road near Starks Ferry Road. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the collision happened around 2:35 p.m. on August 8. The driver was headed west on Pinewood Road when the car went off the left...
WATCH: Car crashes into fire hydrant in front of Florence business
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crash in Florence Sunday evening created quite a mess, but according to firefighters, the driver escaped unharmed. It happened when a car crashed and landed on top of a fire hydrant in front of Naturally Outdoors Outfitters in the 2500 block of W. Palmetto Street. It’s unclear what led […]
foxwilmington.com
Group of Women Finds Mold in South Carolina Hotel Room During Girls Trip
A group of women discovered mold in their South Carolina hotel room during their girls’ trip. When they opened the door to their hotel room at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort in Myrtle Beach, there appeared to be mold everywhere in the room. The women were shocked because they researched the resort before booking the $350-per-night room. The resort says it extended its sincerest apology to the guest and provided an upgrade to a newly renovated jacuzzi suite.
wpde.com
More people charged in connection with pandemic fraud scheme out of Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — There's a superseding indictment, including more arrests, in a scheme that duped the federal government of $500,000 in pandemic funds, according to a court document. Federal documents show three more people have been charged. They're set to appear before a federal magistrate Wednesday afternoon for...
