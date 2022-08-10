Read full article on original website
Related
‘Well-respected’ teenager found hanged in boarding school room after drinking with friends
An 18-year-old model pupil at an elite £39,000-a-year boarding school was found hanged in his room after drinking with friends, an inquest heard.James Pickering, known as ‘Jimmy’ to friends, had been suffering from depression months before he was found dead in his room at Malvern College.The talented rugby player, described as the “talisman” of the college team, was discovered by friends on the morning of Sunday, 9 January this year.Worcestershire Coroners' Court heard the night before he died he drank between eight and 10 pints of beer with pals and had been in “good spirits”.During the pub crawl in Malvern,...
Billionaire will 'spend everything' to get justice after brother died following nightclub altercation in Spain
A billionaire says he is willing to 'spend everything' in order to get justice for his brother, who died following a night out in Spain. Tobias White-Sansom was out with his family in Majorca when he was 'pulled to the floor and beaten' by security staff at Boomerang nightclub on 25 July.
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.・
Bus Driver Made Unhinged Threats to 8-Year-Old Boy He Was Stalking: Court Docs
Using candy, Pokémon cards, and the threat of a mysterious criminal organization that would kill his family if he did not comply, a New Hampshire school bus driver attempted to convince an 8-year-old boy into taking photographs of himself, according to a criminal complaint. The document, filed last Friday, paints a disturbing picture of an alleged stalker who spent months obsessing over his target, going so far as to invite himself to one of the boy’s Little League games.The driver, a 39-year-old Maine man named Michael Chick, was arrested Friday night, New England Cable News reported. He is now facing...
RELATED PEOPLE
Detectives arrest two women and three men after woman in her 40s is found dead in house
Police have arrested five people over the suspected murder of a woman found dead in a house early today. Emergency services were scrambled to a property in Nuneaton, Warwickshire at around 1am this morning. A woman, believed to be in her 40s, was found dead inside. Detectives arrested three men,...
Man, 33, becomes ninth man charged with murder of 18-year-old killed in attack at Liverpool internet cafe
A 33-year-old man has become the ninth person charged with the murder of an 18-year-old who was killed in an attack at a Liverpool internet cafe. Michael Toohey was allegedly set upon at the business in London Road on Saturday, April 16, and later died of multiple injuries. After his...
'If we waited for the police my dad would still have no car': Daughter, 32, turns detective and finds her father's stolen £12,000 Jaguar XF after becoming frustrated with officers' 'slack' response
A woman who was let down by police ‘incompetence’ was forced to find her 73-year-old father’s stolen car herself after officers failed to do so. Harry Harrington had his £12,000 Jaguar stolen from his driveway in Bournemouth overnight. His daughter Becky Harrington, 32, claimed the police...
BBC
Camber park death: Daughters in witness plea for father
The daughters of a man who died at a holiday park have appealed for witnesses to come forward. Michael McDonagh, 53, died at the Parkdean resort in Camber Sands on Saturday after a reported altercation involving a group of people on Friday. His daughter, Stephanie McDonagh, said she wanted justice...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
BBC
Oldham attack: Five boys charged after video of attack goes viral
Five boys have been charged after a video of a gang attacking a man in an alley went viral. The 20-year-old man was assaulted near Featherstall Road North in Oldham on 21 June. Greater Manchester Police said three homes had been attacked in retaliation after the footage emerged online. The...
BBC
Boy, 9 missing on busy Bournemouth beach is found
A boy who went missing on a busy stretch of beach, sparking a major search involving police and the public, has been found and reunited with his parents. The nine-year-old had last been seen at the Prom Cafe on Bournemouth seafront at 09:20 BST, Dorset Police said. Members of the...
Tony Hudgell’s adoptive mother ‘over the moon’ that his abuser may stay in jail
The adoptive mother of Tony Hudgell, a little boy who was tortured by his parents, has said she is “over the moon” that his birth mother may not be released from jail this week as planned.Seven-year-old Tony was so badly abused at the hands of his parents, Jody Simpson and Anthony Smith, that he needed to have both legs amputated.Both were jailed for 10 years in 2018, and Simpson had been due for release on licence at the halfway-point of her prison sentence on Friday.But on Thursday, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab referred her case to the Parole Board – the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Manchester nurse who had car cleaned after son's crime struck off
A mental health nurse who had her car valeted to help her son after he shot a man in it has been struck off. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) heard Patricia Dean had the car she leased from the NHS cleaned after her son shot a man in the back seat in January 2019.
BBC
Ryan Giggs' ex screamed in pain during 999 call, trial hears
The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs "screamed in pain" during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard. The ex-Manchester United and Wales star denies assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Manchester in November 2020. He is also...
Teenager, 17, is charged with murdering 18-year-old who was latest to be stabbed to death in London's summer of violence
A teenager has been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old who was stabbed to death in London's summer of violence. Ghulam Sadiq was brutally killed outside a pizza restaurant in Leytonstone, east London, on 6 August. A murder investigation was set up after police were called to High Road...
Man Claims Cops Seemed 'Disappointed' They Couldn't Arrest Him on DUI
"She really wanted to arrest me," said the driver, after a Hamilton, Ontario police officer ordered him to blow in a breathalyzer several times.
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Inquest opens into death of Southend 12-year-old
The death of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and doctors, was a "tragedy", a coroner said. The inquest into the death of the 12-year-old from Southend-on-Sea, Essex, was opened on Friday at Essex Coroner's Court. It heard he died of a...
BBC
Family 'devastated' by Taunton dad's death as man arrested
A man who died in hospital after being attacked has been described as the "life and soul of the party". Eddie Bonfield, 46, suffered serious injuries during an incident in Henlade, near Taunton, Somerset, in the early hours of Saturday. He went to hospital for emergency treatment, but died on...
BBC
Upton Heath nature reserve fire started deliberately
A fire that broke out at a nature reserve was started deliberately, an investigation has found. About 60 firefighters were sent to tackle the flames at Upton Heath, which is on the outskirts of Poole in Dorset, on 4 August. Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze...
BBC
Arson arrests in Norfolk over barbecue fire in park
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire was started at a country park by a disposable barbecue. Norfolk Police said it was called at about 11:40 BST, to Bawsey Country Park, close to King's Lynn. Officers said the barbecue was thrown into woodland, starting the...
Comments / 0