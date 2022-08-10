The adoptive mother of Tony Hudgell, a little boy who was tortured by his parents, has said she is “over the moon” that his birth mother may not be released from jail this week as planned.Seven-year-old Tony was so badly abused at the hands of his parents, Jody Simpson and Anthony Smith, that he needed to have both legs amputated.Both were jailed for 10 years in 2018, and Simpson had been due for release on licence at the halfway-point of her prison sentence on Friday.But on Thursday, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab referred her case to the Parole Board – the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO