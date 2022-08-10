Community arts and music festival ready to go in Athens this weekend

The Athens Community Arts & Music Festival (ACAMF) 2022, is set for this Saturday, August 13.

The festival is an annual celebration of the arts in Athens. Each year ACAMF features visual and performing arts of all kinds, including one of the most diverse, high-caliber music lineups offered all year.

This year’s festival is scheduled from noon until 10 p.m. on West Union St, between Congress and Court. In addition to a stellar musical lineup, the festival showcases an amazing selection of regional art vendors and community organizations while spotlighting some of Athens’ finest bars, restaurants, and shops on Union Street.

This year’s ACAMF will feature outdoor exhibits by the Athens Photo Project, OVST, Factory Street Dance Studio, Arts West, and more. Additionally, this year’s festival will be a DORA event, allowing attendees the opportunity to purchase “to-go” drinks from their favorite local bars and enjoy them outside at the fest.