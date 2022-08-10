ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Community arts and music festival ready to go in Athens this weekend

The Athens NEWS
The Athens NEWS
 2 days ago

The Athens Community Arts & Music Festival (ACAMF) 2022, is set for this Saturday, August 13.

The festival is an annual celebration of the arts in Athens. Each year ACAMF features visual and performing arts of all kinds, including one of the most diverse, high-caliber music lineups offered all year.

This year’s festival is scheduled from noon until 10 p.m. on West Union St, between Congress and Court. In addition to a stellar musical lineup, the festival showcases an amazing selection of regional art vendors and community organizations while spotlighting some of Athens’ finest bars, restaurants, and shops on Union Street.

This year’s ACAMF will feature outdoor exhibits by the Athens Photo Project, OVST, Factory Street Dance Studio, Arts West, and more. Additionally, this year’s festival will be a DORA event, allowing attendees the opportunity to purchase “to-go” drinks from their favorite local bars and enjoy them outside at the fest.

Comments / 0

Related
The Athens NEWS

Festival Schedule

Here is the schedule for this weekend’s Athens Community Arts & Music Festival: 12pm- Another Language Altogether 12:30 — Laughing Chimes 1pm — ARTS WEST (selections from Fun Home) 1:30 — Laura Nadeau ...
ATHENS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Tourist railroad to run special ice cream train on Aug. 19

NELSONVILLE — The Hocking Valley Scenic Railway will offer a steam-powered ice cream train Aug. 19 in conjunction with a local concession business. The train will depart the Nelsonville Depot at 6 p.m. and will last about two hours. Rare steam locomotive No. 3 will pull the train. Reservations are highly encouraged. Tickets are $21...
NELSONVILLE, OH
WSAZ

Scioto County Junior Fair

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For many people, the notion of spending a night at the county fair is about family fun time. Plenty of activities for kids to do to make long-lasting memories. In case you have never ventured away from the midway or grandstands... Tony Cavalier has a look...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
The Athens NEWS

View From Bong Hill

The climb to reach the top of Bong Hill is horrendous. The path is very steep and slippery. It’s overgrown with weeds and poison ivy. But once the top has been reached, seeing the fantastic view of the City of Athens is worth the effort.
ATHENS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Athens, OH
Society
City
Athens, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Witten Farms offering grocery vouchers to senior citizens

PARKERSBURG — Witten Farms of Wood County and the Wood County Senior Citizens Association are working together to offer grocery vouchers for income-eligible seniors in Wood County on specific days through August. The vouchers are $30 and are redeemable through any Witten Farms location in Wood County, including Vienna,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
The Athens NEWS

Previous Athena Award recipients recount their experiences

Autumn in Athens brings the annual Athena Award, sponsored by the Athens City Commission on Disabilities and past recipients are remembering the day they received the honor, with gratitude. “Upon receiving the 2021 Award presented by Commissioner Emerita Berry Dilley, Barbara Conover expressed her appreciation. “I am so grateful for the work the City is doing on behalf of people with disabilities and thank everyone for this honor.” As director...
ATHENS, OH
WTAP

Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mon Power has a planned outage on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to replace three line support structures. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Le Roy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg, Ravenswood, Reedy, Rockport, Sandyville and Walker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Community Arts#Performing Arts#Localevent#Local Life#Congress#The Athens Photo Project#Dora
WTAP

Gold Medalist returns home after World Tournament

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The United States National Women’s Tackle Football team won gold in the World Competition in early August. A local Mid-Ohio Valley resident competed on the team and brought back some hardware from her trip abroad. Jana Meister plays for the Pittsburgh Passion of the Women’s...
MARIETTA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man falls from two-story roof in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of High Street in Chillicothe on reports of a man who had fallen from a second-story roof. According to dispatchers, the person who fell was unconscious. The Guardian could not confirm the circumstances surrounding the incident. A medical helicopter was requested...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTAP

Flooding reported in parts of Wood and Jackson Counties due to heavy rain

WOOD/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The training of storms has produced flash flooding in the area. One viewer’s photos showed flooding in parts of Murphytown and Davisville in Wood County. Other reports of flash flooding included Wirt, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, and Tyler counties as well. According to...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Power outage planned for Friday

PARKERSBURG – Mon Power has scheduled a planned power outage from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to replace three line support structures that will affect a large portion of the area. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Leroy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Strange Odor Coming from Lions Den in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of the lion’s den, an adult shopping center for a strange odor. According to early reports around 6:30 pm on Saturday, a worker called 911 and reported a “strange odor, possibly gas leak” inside the building. Emergency squads were called, and after they got the call they called for backup to check out the place.
NBC4 Columbus

Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

“There’s only one answer and that’s Little Hocking E.M.S.”

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Belpre Township Trustees held an informational meeting Monday at 3:30 P.M. at the Washington County Courthouse. The meeting was called by the Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department to discuss contract negations for daytime E.M.S service. A levee passed in May 2021 with the intent to...
LITTLE HOCKING, OH
WOWK 13 News

Flash flood warnings in Ohio, more possible ahead

(WOWK) — More than three inches of rain have fallen in the Gallia and Jackson counties in Ohio prompting a flash flood warning until 9 p.m. Tuesday. There are many more heavy downpours in the region that will likely shut down later Tuesday night. More heavy rain is expected for the area from mid morning […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Memorial Bridge traffic to move one way

PARKERSBURG — Ongoing issues with traffic violations on the Memorial Bridge and upcoming work plans will result in changes to the traffic pattern on the bridge and some temporary closures. Parkersburg Bridge Partners, the owners of the Memorial Bridge, announced the changes Monday as a result of issues with...
PARKERSBURG, WV
The Athens NEWS

Band June Star Shines at Eclipse

The lead singer of a band that performed at Eclipse last week has nothing but positive things to say about Athens and looks forward to returning to the city in the near future. On July 22, Andrew Grimm and David Hadley of the band, June Star, performed at the Eclipse...
ATHENS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ripley to apply for FEMA assistance after flooding

UPDATE (9:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11): The city of Ripley, West Virginia is planning to file for FEMA assistance after heavy rains caused serious flooding on Wednesday night. Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader tells 13 News that any businesses or residents impacted by flooding should contact the city immediately. To report flood damage, businesses and […]
RIPLEY, WV
The Athens NEWS

The Athens NEWS

Athens, OH
205
Followers
155
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens NEWS is a weekly newspaper serving Athens and Athens County, Ohio. Established in 1977, The Athens NEWS is owned by APG Media of Ohio.

 https://www.athensnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy