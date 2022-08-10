ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters contain small brushfire off 110 Freeway near Dodger Stadium

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago

Small brushfire breaks out near Dodger Stadium; quickly contained by firefighters 00:34

A small brushfire near Dodger Stadium was quickly contained by firefighters Wednesday morning.

The quarter-acre fire broke out a little after 3:30 a.m. near the Elysian Park neighborhood, just over two miles from Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews on the ground combined with several water drops from helicopters overhead as they extinguished the flames by 4:30 a.m.

A number of crews were expected to remain in the area to maintain any hot spots and investigate the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

