Paris Saint-Germain 'open talks with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford' over shock transfer
Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a shock move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, according to reports in France. PSG are interested in signing the England international and have opened talks with the forward's camp, according to French publication L'Equipe, as reported by Get French Football News. The report comes...
Former Arsenal and Chelsea Defender Shares Opinion on Manchester United
William Gallas has shared his opinion to Genting Casino about the current state of Manchester United's hierarchy, transfer dealings, and Sir Alex Ferguson.
Former Chelsea And Serbia Player Claimed Manchester United Signing Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Is Better Than Paul Pogba
Following the setback Manchester United had with Frenkie De Jong, the Lazio Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic seems a great alternative for the Dutchman.
Chelsea And Manchester United Turn Interest To £15million Celtic Fullback Josip Juranovic
The 26-year-old is getting attention from several Premier League teams as clubs look to complete their squads as the transfer window nears its end. Juranovic has been playing for Scottish side Celtic, making 32 appearances since joining in 2019. The defender is a part of his national team Croatia, who he has represented on 20 occasions.
Erik ten Hag confirms Marcus Rashford's plans and hints at Cristiano Ronaldo Premier League start
Erik ten Hag has been speaking about his players ahead of the side’s next Premier League fixture. Manchester United are due to face Brentford in the second game week of the season, with Ten Hag keen to get his side up and going in the Premier League. Last time...
Thomas Tuchel press conference: Team news vs Tottenham; Aubameyang & Fofana latest
Thomas Tuchel reveals the latest on Chelsea's interest in Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the Premier League clash with Tottenham.
Mikel Arteta press conference: Aubameyang regrets; Smith Rowe's future; Saliba praise
Mikel Arteta answered questions in his press conference about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Emile Smith Rowe, William Saliba and more.
CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone opens up on failed move to Norwich City
CF Montreal youngster Ismael Kone has opened up on his failed move to English Championship club Norwich City. As reported by 90min, the Canaries were at the front of a long queue of European clubs showing interest in Kone back in July, even traveling to watch CF Montreal's match away at D.C United and progressing to advanced talks.
Jurgen Klopp press conference: Salah & Nunez partnership; Transfer talk; Favourite Premier League memory
Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool's first home Premier League game of the season.
Raheem Sterling reveals why he joined Chelsea from Man City
Raheem Sterling has revealed his primary reasons for joining Chelsea from Premier League champions Manchester City.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Rashford future; Ronaldo starting; Brighton loss
Erik ten Hag's press conference included answers on Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial.
Juventus closing in on Memphis Depay deal
Juventus are close to securing a deal for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.
Five key battles to watch out for in 2022/23 Premier League Gameweek 2
5 key battles to look out for in the second week of Premier League action, including Steven Gerrard vs Frank Lampard.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Almeria - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Almeria.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Rayo Vallecano - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Rayo Vallecano
Inter launch 2022/23 away kit with unique world map design
Inter launch their 2022/23 away kit which features a world map design.
Ballon d'Or: Every winner of men's football's top individual honour
Every player to win the Ballon d'Or since its inception.
Florentino Perez laughs off Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid talk
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez appears to have closed the door on a return to the club for Cristiano Ronaldo.
Alex McCarthy on Man Utd radar in hunt for back-up goalkeeper
Man Utd have identified Alex McCarthy as a potential replacement for back-up goalkeeper Dean Henderson.
Report: Manchester United French Target Midfielder Adrien Rabiot From Juventus Reluctant To Join The Old Trafford Side
According to claims, French Midfielder Adrien Rabiot has a clear stance regarding a move to Manchester United.
