The Virginia Tourism Corporation wins award for 'WanderLove' campaign
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that the Virginia Tourism Corporation received a national tourism industry award. This award is from the "WanderLove" campaign, a recovery initiative that united Virginia's tourism industry. It generated an immediate economic impact for local communities and encouraged visitors to travel safely said Youngkin.
VA Inspector General: Lessons learned not implemented during I-95 snowy gridlock
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On January 3-4, 2022, the first major snowstorm of the 2021-22 snow season moved across Virginia. When temperatures dropped after sunset, the snow and slush turned into an icepack that brought I-95 to a stop. “This storm came at a time when many new snow...
Austin Deanda floors opponent in 2nd round TKO, moves to 9-0
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Saturday night's fight in Ranson, West Virginia was the first Austin Deanda could have gone to ten rounds in. "The Native Nightmare" needed less than two to get the job done. Dazzling Edgar Torres with his power and quickness, Deanda (9-0, 6 KO's) sent his...
AG Miyares visits Southside, discusses elder safety, law enforcement concerns
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Jason Miyares met with folks on the Southside as he traveled around Southern Virginia on Friday. To kick off the morning, the AG met with the Martinsville/Henry County TRIAD group in Henry County. The goal of this is to keep seniors aware of...
Youngkin recognizes August as 'Hidden Heroes Month,' honors military, veteran caregivers
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has officially recognized August as Hidden Heroes Month in the Commonwealth of Virginia to honor the millions of military and veteran caregivers in Virginia and throughout the United States who care for those wounded, ill, or injured who have served our nation throughout wars and conflicts.
