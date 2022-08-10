ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

The Virginia Tourism Corporation wins award for 'WanderLove' campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that the Virginia Tourism Corporation received a national tourism industry award. This award is from the "WanderLove" campaign, a recovery initiative that united Virginia's tourism industry. It generated an immediate economic impact for local communities and encouraged visitors to travel safely said Youngkin.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Austin Deanda floors opponent in 2nd round TKO, moves to 9-0

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Saturday night's fight in Ranson, West Virginia was the first Austin Deanda could have gone to ten rounds in. "The Native Nightmare" needed less than two to get the job done. Dazzling Edgar Torres with his power and quickness, Deanda (9-0, 6 KO's) sent his...
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Leesburg, VA
County
Loudoun County, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy