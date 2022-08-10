LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Saturday night's fight in Ranson, West Virginia was the first Austin Deanda could have gone to ten rounds in. "The Native Nightmare" needed less than two to get the job done. Dazzling Edgar Torres with his power and quickness, Deanda (9-0, 6 KO's) sent his...

