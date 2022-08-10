ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisberry, PA

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Money available for eligible Pennsylvania children of veterans

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) says financial assistance is available to eligible children of veterans attending post-high school education or training at an approved institution in the commonwealth through its Educational Gratuity Program. The program supports children of honorably discharged veterans who...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Salvation Army of Lebanon sending school supply kits

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Thousands of supply kits will soon be heading to a school in Bucks County, thanks to the efforts of the Salvation Army of Lebanon. On Wednesday, workers finished packing 3,000 school supply kits. The School Supply Company, Bay Sales and the United Way teamed up...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Carlisle School District's new superintendent

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On Thursday, the recently appointed superintendent of the Carlisle School District spoke about the district and the year ahead. Dr. Colleen Friend spoke at the Rotary Club of Carlisle. She spoke about her plan to hire more instructional aides, and focusing on mental health by...
CARLISLE, PA
WBRE

Area schools prepare for substitute teachers

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The number of teachers returning to the classroom for the fall semester is at a new low. Pennsylvania has seen a drop from about 20,000 certified teachers entering the field of education a decade ago, to just 6,000 last year. That falloff is steep and the rate of teachers […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
City
Lewisberry, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
abc27.com

New egg farm brings jobs to Franklin County

MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A massive new egg-producing plant is bringing new jobs to Franklin County. A ribbon cutting for Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch for its Blue Springs Egg Farm in Mercersburg. The chickens are set to arrive this fall. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free School#School Meals#School Lunches#Linus Covid#General Health
abc27.com

Midstate teens learn trade skills for a bright future

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate non-profit is helping teens in the area achieve a successful future. From carpentry, electrical, plumbing, and much more, teens are getting hands-on experience with the Evolve Youth Trades Academy. “So, it is an element of not only education but empowering to do something...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Alpaca summer camp held in Lancaster County

MANHEIM, Pa. — On Thursday, the Alpaca Summer Camp was held at Graystone Ridge Alpacas in Manheim, Lancaster County. The camp was held for kids from the ages of 9 to 16 and it extends for a week at a time. Each camper is assigned an Alpaca for the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
susquehannastyle.com

5 Humane Organizations Supporting Animals in the Susquehanna Valley

Humanepa.org/partners/lancaster-center-for-animals | 2195 Lincoln Highway E, Lancaster, PA. The Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving has not only cats and dogs available to adopt, but also other kinds of critters! From ferrets to turtles to pot bellied pigs, this humane organization has a wide variety of animals to choose from for a great addition to your family. The Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving aims to use their efforts and resources to change the face of animal welfare in the years to come.
HARRISBURG, PA
anash.org

New Shluchim to Cumberland County, PA

Rabbi Nissen and Chana Pewzner (Kosofsky) and their baby Yitzchak Eliyahu were recently appointed as the shluchim to Cumberland County, PA. Rabbi Nissen and Chana Pewzner (Kosofsky) and their baby Yitzchak Eliyahu moved on Shlichus to Cumberland County, PA. Located in the Harrisburg metropolitan area, Cumberland County is a wonderful...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WITF

Some Pennsylvania doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’

The group is targeting Oz’s medical treatment recommendations and health product promotions during his time as host of “The Dr. Oz Show," among other things. A group of Philadelphia and state doctors have come out against Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run for U.S. Senate, proclaiming that the heart surgeon and TV personality poses “a major threat to public health” in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gettysburg Connection

Purple Piggy Toys and Gifts Moves to the Outlet Shoppes

Purple Piggy Toys and Gifts is a toy store and gift shop co-founded by Michelle Agapakis and Keith George in 2015. The store, which was previously located in downtown Gettysburg, has recently moved to a 4,000 square foot storefront at The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, where it offers a diverse selection of toys and gifts for birthdays, special occasions, and everyday life.
GETTYSBURG, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania abortion providers say they're seeing more out-of-state patients since Roe v. Wade was overturned

Pennsylvania abortion providers say they are seeing an influx in out-of-state patients following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. That increase was discussed Tuesday during a virtual meeting with the governor and others about reproductive rights. A vice president with Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania said patients have come from Ohio...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy