abc27.com
Money available for eligible Pennsylvania children of veterans
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) says financial assistance is available to eligible children of veterans attending post-high school education or training at an approved institution in the commonwealth through its Educational Gratuity Program. The program supports children of honorably discharged veterans who...
WGAL
Salvation Army of Lebanon sending school supply kits
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Thousands of supply kits will soon be heading to a school in Bucks County, thanks to the efforts of the Salvation Army of Lebanon. On Wednesday, workers finished packing 3,000 school supply kits. The School Supply Company, Bay Sales and the United Way teamed up...
WGAL
Carlisle School District's new superintendent
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On Thursday, the recently appointed superintendent of the Carlisle School District spoke about the district and the year ahead. Dr. Colleen Friend spoke at the Rotary Club of Carlisle. She spoke about her plan to hire more instructional aides, and focusing on mental health by...
Area schools prepare for substitute teachers
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The number of teachers returning to the classroom for the fall semester is at a new low. Pennsylvania has seen a drop from about 20,000 certified teachers entering the field of education a decade ago, to just 6,000 last year. That falloff is steep and the rate of teachers […]
York Suburban School District holds job fair amid national teacher shortage
YORK, Pa. — A job fair is scheduled today for York Suburban School District. It’s one of the creative solutions school districts across the country are trying to attract more workers amid a national teacher shortage. Pennsylvania’s educator shortage has hit a crisis level, according to the leaders...
Harrisburg’s Rowland Academy to continue with shorter school day amid staffing difficulties
Harrisburg School District’s Rowland Academy will continue using a compressed schedule when school re-starts later this month due to ongoing staffing issues, school officials announced Tuesday. The shortened school day at Rowland, which serves as a middle school for the district, was first implemented in February and will continue...
WGAL
Organization gives families facing terminal illness a week away
What started as a way to give people hope has turned into a mission that has now helped hundreds of local families. The Week Away Foundation is carrying on a legacy. It's also making a difference to people like Jacqui Fittery. Fittery can't get enough of her grandson, Lucas. "He...
abc27.com
New egg farm brings jobs to Franklin County
MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A massive new egg-producing plant is bringing new jobs to Franklin County. A ribbon cutting for Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch for its Blue Springs Egg Farm in Mercersburg. The chickens are set to arrive this fall. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight...
abc27.com
Midstate teens learn trade skills for a bright future
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate non-profit is helping teens in the area achieve a successful future. From carpentry, electrical, plumbing, and much more, teens are getting hands-on experience with the Evolve Youth Trades Academy. “So, it is an element of not only education but empowering to do something...
WGAL
Alpaca summer camp held in Lancaster County
MANHEIM, Pa. — On Thursday, the Alpaca Summer Camp was held at Graystone Ridge Alpacas in Manheim, Lancaster County. The camp was held for kids from the ages of 9 to 16 and it extends for a week at a time. Each camper is assigned an Alpaca for the...
Dallastown teachers to rally for fair contract
Teachers in the largest school district in York County are planning to hold a rally Wednesday as the start of the new school year is fast approaching.
AYCINC Back 2 School Event offers school supplies in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Summer is in its final stretch, which means its time for back-to-school shopping. With inflation on the minds of many families, this season could prove to be difficult. However, All You Can Inc. (AYCINC) has a solution for many Harrisburg families. The non-profit organization hosted its...
Permanent Child Care Tax Credit, One-Time Property Tax Relief Now Available in Pa.
Gov. Wolf's child care tax credit will now help thousands of Pa. families.Image via iStock. Families in Pennsylvania will now be able to claim thousands of dollars in benefits, thanks to a new, permanent child care tax credit approved by Gov. Tom Wolf. The break is part of the state’s new $45.2 billion budget, writes Kate Huangpu for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
susquehannastyle.com
5 Humane Organizations Supporting Animals in the Susquehanna Valley
Humanepa.org/partners/lancaster-center-for-animals | 2195 Lincoln Highway E, Lancaster, PA. The Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving has not only cats and dogs available to adopt, but also other kinds of critters! From ferrets to turtles to pot bellied pigs, this humane organization has a wide variety of animals to choose from for a great addition to your family. The Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving aims to use their efforts and resources to change the face of animal welfare in the years to come.
anash.org
New Shluchim to Cumberland County, PA
Rabbi Nissen and Chana Pewzner (Kosofsky) and their baby Yitzchak Eliyahu were recently appointed as the shluchim to Cumberland County, PA. Rabbi Nissen and Chana Pewzner (Kosofsky) and their baby Yitzchak Eliyahu moved on Shlichus to Cumberland County, PA. Located in the Harrisburg metropolitan area, Cumberland County is a wonderful...
Some Pennsylvania doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’
The group is targeting Oz’s medical treatment recommendations and health product promotions during his time as host of “The Dr. Oz Show," among other things. A group of Philadelphia and state doctors have come out against Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run for U.S. Senate, proclaiming that the heart surgeon and TV personality poses “a major threat to public health” in Pennsylvania.
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]
Funnel cake and family fun, it's (almost) the season for community fairs in Lancaster County. Over the next two months, there are a handful of local fairs happening throughout the county. Here are some of them, worth checking out.
Purple Piggy Toys and Gifts Moves to the Outlet Shoppes
Purple Piggy Toys and Gifts is a toy store and gift shop co-founded by Michelle Agapakis and Keith George in 2015. The store, which was previously located in downtown Gettysburg, has recently moved to a 4,000 square foot storefront at The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, where it offers a diverse selection of toys and gifts for birthdays, special occasions, and everyday life.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Dept. of L&I ends waitlist for disabled individuals seeking vocational rehabilitation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry will terminate the waitlist for all “significantly disabled (SD) and non-significantly disabled (NSD) individuals” seeking vocational rehabilitation services. The change, which goes into effect on August 8, will happen for the first time since 1994. Due...
WGAL
Pennsylvania abortion providers say they're seeing more out-of-state patients since Roe v. Wade was overturned
Pennsylvania abortion providers say they are seeing an influx in out-of-state patients following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. That increase was discussed Tuesday during a virtual meeting with the governor and others about reproductive rights. A vice president with Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania said patients have come from Ohio...
