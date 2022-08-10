Traffic Alerts: August 10
12:08 P.M.
8:24 A.M.
Backup on Midpoint Bridge going into Fort Myers due to crash – Avoid the area. Please allow yourself to have more time while driving into Fort Myers.
12:08 P.M.
8:24 A.M.
Backup on Midpoint Bridge going into Fort Myers due to crash – Avoid the area. Please allow yourself to have more time while driving into Fort Myers.
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.https://nbc-2.com
Comments / 0