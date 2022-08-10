ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Alerts: August 10

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
12:08 P.M.

8:24 A.M.

Backup on Midpoint Bridge going into Fort Myers due to crash – Avoid the area. Please allow yourself to have more time while driving into Fort Myers.

NBC2 Fort Myers

