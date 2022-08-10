Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas Observer
DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years
Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
peoplenewspapers.com
TACA Announces $125,000 in New Works 2.0 Grants
The Arts Community Alliance announced the 2022 recipients of its re-envisioned New Works Fund that focuses support on new works of performing, literary and visual art in varying stages of development by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color), LGBTQ+, and female artists. A diverse group of five arts organizations representing...
AOL Corp
H-E-B confirms location of first store in Tarrant County — and it’s not Alliance
H-E-B is finally making its way into Tarrant County, the grocery chain announced Thursday. The San Antonio-based retailer known for its Texas brands, butter tortillas and local produce said it will build a new store in Mansfield, about 20 minutes south of Fort Worth. It will be the first confirmed H-E-B grocery store in Tarrant County.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Father' of Mesquite Rodeo Dies at 96
The father of Mesquite Rodeo Neal Gay has died at the age of 96, according to the organizers of the Mesquite Championship Rodeo. In 1958 Neal Gay opened the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, which became one of the most popular events in the industry. Organizers of the Fort Worth Stock Show...
starlocalmedia.com
Neal Gay, founder of the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, dies at 96
One of the pillars of Mesquite's culture has passed away. Neal Gay is heralded as one of the icons of pro rodeo and is locally known for putting Mesquite on the map after he opened the Mesquite Championship Rodeo.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Announces New Store Coming to Tarrant County
H-E-B's North Texas expansion is now spreading into Tarrant County. The Texas-based retailer announced Thursday that a new H-E-B store will be built in Mansfield. Tarrant County's first H-E-B will be built at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street on 28 acres already owned by the San Antonio-based company. A Thursday news release did not say when the store will be open, but crews will break ground early next year.
fwtx.com
Checking Out the Iconic Lola’s New Digs — and Food
Summer has barely started, and on this sunny June day, it’s already 107 degrees out. Weather forecasters warned Fort Worth to stay in. Some of us did. But some went to Lola’s Saloon, Pete Delkus be damned. It was, after all, for a celebratory occasion: Lola’s first farmers market in its new digs, the supposedly cursed entertainment venue/restaurant at 4200 W. Berry St., where two previous concepts came and went.
Is it party time yet? These are the top hip hop clubs to visit in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whether you’re into classic 90s hip hop, the vibey 2010s, or even new school hip hop, there’s a place for you among this glorious holiday; especially in North Texas. Drop the beat DJ because Thursday, August 11 is Hip Hop Day! NationalToday explains the...
WFAA
Close friends chase dream of opening a restaurant serving 'big food' in Bedford
BEDFORD, Texas — When the light turns on, there's hardly a delay. Customers flock through the doors of The Colossal Sandwich Shop. Terry Duncan and Jonathan Merrill are living their childhood dream. "I can remember, to this day, I was sitting in Mr. Henry, his class and it was...
peoplenewspapers.com
NorthPark Exhibit Highlights Art To Be Featured in DCAC’s Art For Advocacy
Art-loving Dallasites will get a look at some of the art that will be included in Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center’s Art for Advocacy auction while the showcase is exhibited at NorthPark Center. The showcase, which includes art from artists who donated to the Art for Advocacy fundraiser, is...
peoplenewspapers.com
Preston Hollow’s Getting a “Hidden” Tex-Mex Restaurant
Jon Alexis, owner of Preston Hollow staple TJ’s Seafood, announced he will open Escondido Tex-Mex Patio sometime this winter. The new venture will be in the space occupied by Ruggeri’s Italian restaurant for 13 years but closed permanently after the October 2019 tornado. Escondido’s opening will fill a Tex-Mex food void in Preston Royal created when Cantina Laredo closed its Preston Royal Village location in December 2020.
peoplenewspapers.com
What Makes a House a Home?
Agents, builders, interior design professionals talk favorite spaces. Personal touches make a house a home. We asked real estate agents, builders, and interior design professionals who live and work in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow neighborhoods about the details that make their favorite spaces in their homes. Javier Burkle.
fox4news.com
Jennifer Hudson surprises students at Dallas high school
DALLAS - Actor and singer Jennifer Hudson surprised students at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts. The students at the school near Downtown Dallas were surprised and honored to see Hudson walk into the building as they were rehearsing for a musical performance. "I didn’t even know...
dmagazine.com
With Part of the Old Valley View Mall Up for Sale, Will the Site Ever Be Developed?
Valley View Mall has been ruins for years. April marked the 10th anniversary of Beck Ventures purchasing the property. Next June will mark a decade since what was known as the “Midtown” project went before the City Council. Last week, one of the three largest landowners there put its acreage for sale, raising even more questions about the future of the asphalt that once held the old mall.
peoplenewspapers.com
Intern With Us This Fall
Have a knack for writing, photography, or taking videos? Passionate about community journalism? You’ll want to check out People Newspapers (and D Magazine Partners) fall internship opportunities. The fall internship program starts September 7 and ends December 9. In-office interns work anywhere from 12 to 24 hours a week...
North Texas music artist dazzles America’s Got Talent, topping country music charts & set to perform in 2 Texas cities this weekend
Going viral is a dream of many artists across the world these days whether it be on TikTok, Instagram, music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify and even nationally televised talent shows like America's Got Talent.
tornadopix.com
The Fort Worth apartment complex may be built on unmarked graves
On a cold Friday afternoon before the sweltering weekend heat drifted away in Fort Worth, Pioneers Rest Cemetery off Samuels Avenue was a picture of peace. The ancient cemetery’s trees stretched out over row upon row of worn-out tombstones. It was almost empty, and any silence was broken by the sounds of nearby traffic, or a train screeching near, or the chirping of birds somewhere far away.
planomoms.com
Our Favorite Cedar Creek Lake Getaway￼
Renting a home or a lake house on Cedar Creek Lake is a great way to spend a weekend away, together with family without a super far drive. At only 1-1.5 hours from the Dallas/Plano area, it’s an easy drive for a long weekend. You can take a few routes, via US-75, I-635 or US-80 to the I-175. The drive was a piece of cake.
kgncnewsnow.com
Wendy Duncan Gives Insight on Life in a Cult and Spiritual Abuse
With as many times people have emphasized the idea of church or places of worship to be seen as a form of refuge, there have been instances where those places end up being far from what they preach. That was the case and inspiration for Wendy Duncan to write her...
August is Black Business Month: These are some of the top Black-owned businesses around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — August is Black Business Month and that means it’s time to acknowledge Black-owned businesses across the country by giving them your business to celebrate diversity and equality in the U.S. NationalToday says, “When we celebrate the contribution of Black business owners and entrepreneurs, it pays...
