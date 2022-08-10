Jason Kelce undergoes elbow procedure: Eagles’ future might not be now, but it’s coming soon | Bowen

Read full article on original website
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Cowboys at Broncos: Injury Status for Anthony Barr, Trevon Diggs & Jayron Kearse
You might be ready for some (preseason) football ... but Anthony Barr, Trevon Diggs and Jayron Kearse might not be.
NFL insider: Kenny Pickett 'most likely' will be Steelers starting QB for 2023 over Mitchell Trubisky
Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is clearly and officially atop the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart at the quarterback position over both career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett heading into Saturday's preseason opener versus the Seattle Seahawks. How long that will remain true is anybody's guess. Steelers head...
Yardbarker
Jets sign Pro Bowl OL Duane Brown to two-year deal
The New York Jets lost a key piece of their offensive line this week when Mekhi Becton went down with what could be a season-ending injury. On Thursday, they made a controversial signing in an attempt to replace the former first-round pick. The Jets agreed to a two-year deal with...
Yardbarker
Jets Sign Duane Brown, Replace Mekhi Becton at Right Tackle
The Jets have signed five-time Pro-Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown to a one-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brown will step in as a replacement for injured tackle Mekhi Becton, who will likely miss the entire 2022 season after suffering a right knee injury in training camp this week. New...
Eagles Training Camp Interviews on 94WIP
SportsRadio94WIP is once again broadcasting at various times live from Philadelphia Eagles training camp, getting exclusive interviews with the players!
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season
A new season means new contenders for the league championship. Down below you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the
ESPN
Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders pass-catchers see chemistry improve in camp
ASHBURN, Va. -- It was just a pass during one nondescript practice in early August. Yet it was the sort of play the Washington Commanders hoped to see: quarterback Carson Wentz pumping the ball, then hitting receiver Terry McLaurin with a back-shoulder throw. The play wasn't a designed back-shoulder throw;...
Yardbarker
Bears advised to add T.Y. Hilton to bolster feeble WR room
The Chicago Bears are dealing with a rash of injuries all over the field and could use more help in free agency. The wide receiver room, probably more than any other group, seems to be fairing the worst. Bears released information on N’Keal Harry Thursday that the wide receiver would...
NBC Sports
Seahawks signing Jameson Houston
The Seahawks are adding some depth at defensive back. Seattle is adding Jameson Houston, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. Houston worked out for the Seahawks last week. He most recently played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. But he’s also had stints with the Browns, Panthers, Eagles, and Jaguars since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
ESPN insider predicts Russell Wilson as 'long shot' starting QB for Saints, Eagles in 2023
The Denver Broncos made one of the biggest splashes of a frantic NFL offseason when they acquired nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson in a March blockbuster with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson has made it clear that he wants to play in Denver for a "long, long time," but the fact remains that as of Friday, he is only signed through the 2023 season.
