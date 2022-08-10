Jason Kelce undergoes elbow procedure: Eagles’ future might not be now, but it’s coming soon | Bowen

The Seahawks are adding some depth at defensive back. Seattle is adding Jameson Houston, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. Houston worked out for the Seahawks last week. He most recently played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. But he’s also had stints with the Browns, Panthers, Eagles, and Jaguars since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO