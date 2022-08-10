FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FM Pride is celebrating diversity with multiple events over four days at various locations around Fargo-Moorhead. Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 hold the largest attended events such as Pride in the Park, PRIDE Block Party (21+ event) and the Pride Parade and Celebration. Pride is 100% operated by a dedicated group of volunteers. Organizers say these events serve as a platform to acknowledge the achievements and progress made in and by the local LGBTQIA+ community and beyond.

