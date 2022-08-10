ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 1

Related
valleynewslive.com

City of Fargo gets $1.5 million to raise 12th Avenue North bridge

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A flood-prone bridge in north Fargo will likely be replaced in the coming years. The City of Fargo is receiving $1.5 million to raise the 12th Avenue North bridge. The bridge goes over the Red River connecting 15th Avenue North in Moorhead. The plan...
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
Fargo, ND
Society
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

K9 deployed in search of fugitive in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo police are using a K9 to help find a fugitive in the area. Officials say the man is wanted on an outstanding warrant and had run from police Wednesday night in the 16-hundred block of Main Avenue. K9 Toby was brought in to assist with the...
FARGO, ND
KX News

Do we need water or not, North Dakota?

The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
FARGO, ND
fargomonthly.com

Faith, Family and a Foundation in Education

This past May, Oak Grove Lutheran School in Fargo named Bob Otterson as its 12th president following his four months as Oak Grove’s interim president. The school’s Board of Regents Chair, Sherri Thomsen, was quoted in a press release from the institution stating:. “Mr. Otterson has shown the...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#Protest#The U S Supreme Court#State#Plam Action
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
valleynewslive.com

Fargo pools closing soon

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Summer is about to wrap up, which means the Fargo Park District will soon be closing its outdoor pools. The Roger G. Gress Northside Pool, Southwest Recreational Pool, and the Madison Pool & Splash Pad are set to close after Sunday, August 14. The...
FARGO, ND
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location

The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Protests
kvrr.com

Fargo Board of Education Votes 7-2 Against Reciting Pledge of Allegiance

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo’s Board of Education votes 7-2 to reverse course and discontinue reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before its meetings. The motion was put forward by member Seth Holden who doesn’t believe it is appropriate since the text includes “GOD” and no other faiths.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Suspected Overdoses Claim 3 Lives in 4 Calls in Fargo Since Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Three people died in four separate calls for drug overdoses since Saturday in Fargo. Police responded to two separate calls on Saturday for unresponsive people. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful on both people. On Monday, they responded to two more calls involving overdoses. One person was...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo seeing people throwing out recyclables

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo city officials are noticing people are leaving recyclable items in garbage bins instead of their rightful place. The Recycling Coordinator for the City, Jen Pickett, says the most common items she finds in garbage bins are cardboard. She says those that do not have...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

A new set of paws entered the West Fargo Police Department

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two weeks ago, the West Fargo Police Department welcomed a new pup to their K-9 unit. K-9 Hondo is a 19-month-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands who is replacing the retired K-9 Brewtus. Chief Denis Otterness said the departments K-9 unit continues to evolve...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Pride Week in Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - FM Pride is celebrating diversity with multiple events over four days at various locations around Fargo-Moorhead. Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 hold the largest attended events such as Pride in the Park, PRIDE Block Party (21+ event) and the Pride Parade and Celebration. Pride is 100% operated by a dedicated group of volunteers. Organizers say these events serve as a platform to acknowledge the achievements and progress made in and by the local LGBTQIA+ community and beyond.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Van rear-ends horse-drawn buggy in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County when they were rear-ended by a van in a construction zone. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near Highway 2 and 240th Avenue SE, which is between Erskine and McIntosh, Minnesota. The crash report says the Ram Promaster Van, driven by 53-year-old James Simon, was heading east in the construction zone with it crashed into the back of the buggy driven by 18-year-old Amos Miller.
POLK COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy