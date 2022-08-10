Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retiring From Wrestling?
Everyone has to hang up the boots at some point and it looks like Mickie James is hinting at retirement. James last competed last month in Impact Wrestling when she was defeated by Chelsea Green. After the match the former Impact Knockouts Champion was asked what’s next and she said “you’re only as good as your last match” before declaring that she was going home.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Shares Photo Of MJF On Instagram
The MJF and AEW situation has become akin to Joseph "Coop" Cooper from "BASEketball," in that we still have no clue where this guy is. The disgruntled AEW star hasn't been seen since the June 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Los Angeles, when he launched into a tirade against AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan that had fans questioning how much was real, storyline, or somewhere in between. The promo came on the heels of a controversial AEW Double or Nothing weekend, where MJF reportedly no-showed a meet-and-greet, may or may not have bought a plane ticket out of Las Vegas, and then ultimately appeared at Double or Nothing anyway, losing to Wardlow in dominating fashion.
PWMania
WWE Tag Team Split Up by Triple H
Under Triple H’s direction as head of WWE creative, a lot has changed. He’s changed the product in numerous ways and brought back former stars. A tag team was split up during the WWE Main Event taping on Monday night as Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are no longer a tag team.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/12/22)
As the journey to Clash at The Castle continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s comeback from last week’s SmackDown is expected to be followed up, but as of this writing, WWE has not confirmed whether they will be in a segment or a match.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dustin Rhodes Says He 'Heard Down The Pike' AEW Will Move To Two-Day Pay-Per-Views
Since its formation in 2019, AEW has stuck to quarterly pay-per-view events, though an exception was made in 2022 for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The company does have AEW Dynamite special episodes and added Battle of the Belts specials in 2022, but the big four AEW PPVs have remained Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear. The run-time for the shows are generally four hours on pay-per-view, which has been a talking point for many fans.
PWMania
Ric Flair Passed Out Twice During His “Last Match”
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson revealed what transpired behind the scenes leading up to “Ric Flair’s Last Match” event in Nashville on the most recent episode of “To Be The Man.”. On his last match, Flair said, “I don’t think people realized...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Heading to AEW?
There was a tease for a former WWE talent to appear soon on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. In a pre-recorded promo, Miro discussed the House of Black on AEW. House of Black has been attempting to convince Miro to join their group in recent weeks, but Miro hasn’t made the commitment.
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena Addresses Whether He Is Retired From WWE Action
John Cena is not looking in the rearview mirror quite yet. Cena attended Comic-Con Wales on Saturday and was asked about his favorite WWE match. "I get that question a lot," Cena began. "My answer is always the same: my next one." Cena says he hasn't "yet hit the point...
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
Bill Goldberg: “I Am Done Saying I’m Sorry” Over Career-Ending Injury to Bret Hart
Bret Hart has expressed his frustration throughout the years regarding the career-ending injury he sustained in a match against Bill Goldberg at the WCW Starrcade PPV in 1999. In a spring 2022 interview, Hart claimed that Goldberg “hurt everybody he worked with.”. Goldberg spoke on Hart’s ongoing public criticism...
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE
It’s been a while since fans have seen Cody Rhodes on WWE programming as he last competed in the Hell in a Cell premium live event back on June 5. Cody was able to defeat Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle, and he was then written off TV so he could undergo surgery.
Yardbarker
Major WWE update on Bray Wyatt
Fans of Bray Wyatt may not have to wait too much longer to see him back on TV. Fightful Select reports that some WWE higher-ups believe that the company is more likely to get Bray Wyatt back. More on this will be reported tomorrow on FightfulSelect.com and if he does return, this puts an end to a year of speculation on his future in pro wrestling.
Yardbarker
Bret Hart on Vince McMahon's WWE retirement: 'I feel kind of sad about it'
Bret Hart says Vince McMahon will be "sorely missed" following his retirement from WWE. Hart was interviewed by Bill Apter at The Gathering Wrestling Convention and was asked about his reaction to McMahon's departure. "I'm like everybody else, I'm mostly just kind of surprised," Hart responded. "I don't think anybody's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Kevin Nash Says He Will Never Wrestle Again Even for “Saudi Money”
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the “Summer of ’92” and what it was like touring with wrestlers like Shawn Michaels, Bam Bam Bigelow being held at gunpoint, drinking beers with Lex Luger, and more on the most recent episode of the “Kliq This” podcast with Sean Oliver.
Yardbarker
Road Dogg doesn't expect Shane McMahon to return to WWE, Vince McMahon was initially not on board with pushing AJ Styles
On his latest podcast at AdFreeShows.com, Road Dogg commented on the recent changes in WWE and he discussed what he thinks the company will look like now with Triple H running the creative end of things. Road Dogg was asked if he believes Shane McMahon will return to WWE:. “I...
PWMania
Kurt Angle on Vince McMahon: “I Personally Don’t Think He’s Fully Retired”
Kurt Angle recently appeared on Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree podcast for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Angle discussed the retirement of Vince McMahon:. “I personally don’t think he has fully retired. You know Vince, he’s gonna be behind the scenes. Vince is not letting...
wrestlinginc.com
Conrad Thompson Hints At 'Master Plan' Following Ric Flair's Last Match
Conrad Thompson has teased that there are more puzzle pieces in place after the Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view event. Ric Flair's Last Match took place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30. Flair emerged victorious in said match, teaming up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in the main event of the show to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in what may be his last ever match in the squared circle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Goldberg Says He’s Ready to Help Elevate or Destroy Someone, Praises Vince McMahon
WWE Hall Of Famer Bill Goldberg recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Goldberg talked about his initial meetings with Vince McMahon during his first run in WWE:. “It was not warm and fuzzy by any stretch of the imagination. The...
PWMania
John Cena Fuels Rumors About Bray Wyatt and WWE
Many fans have questioned whether Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) will be the next star to make a comeback after Vince McMahon left WWE and Triple H took full control of creative since “The Game” has already brought back a number of wrestlers. As PWMania.com previously reported, some WWE...
PWMania
Sycho Sid Vicious – The Man That Should Have Ruled The World
I’ll start by saying this: I am a big Sid Vicious fan. You look back at his career and while he was never the best pro wrestler during his time, he had something that caused fans to flock to him. Sid will never be remembered as one of the best big men of all time. But he had the potential to be just that.
wrestlinginc.com
More Former WWE Stars Expected Back For 8/12 SmackDown
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque became the new WWE Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, several former WWE Superstars have made their returns to the company. Last month at SummerSlam, Dakota Kai made her return after being released from WWE in April. IYO SKY also made her WWE main roster debut alongside Kai at SummerSlam.
Comments / 0