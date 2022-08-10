Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Police shot at during chase that ends at Dearborn-Allen Park border, 3 arrested
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three suspects are in custody after a chase that involved a scout car being hit by gunfire Thursday night. No officers were injured according to Detroit police, which said that the pursuit of a black Dodge Ram pickup truck that began in the location of Liddesdale near Gilroy in southwest Detroit.
downriversundaytimes.com
Drunken woman arrested for resisting
WYANDOTTE —A drunken 40-year-old Trenton woman was arrested for resisting and obstructing police the afternoon of July 31 in the 2800 block of Fort Street after a person who offered to give her a ride home pulled over and tried to get her to exit his vehicle after she became argumentative and started throwing things at him from inside the vehicle.
1 in custody after armed carjacking suspects fire shots at Detroit officers during chase; MSP searching for other suspects
A suspect is in custody and police are searching for two more after a police chase on Detroit’s northwest side led to a suspect opening fire on officers.
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old out on bond leads police on wild chase in Wayne County; 3 arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Driven by a 14-year-old suspect, three people in a stolen pickup truck took police on a wild chase through multiple Wayne County communities before they were arrested on the Southfield Freeway late Thursday night. One of the passengers in the truck fired gunshots at pursuing officers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Video shows 14-year-old in stolen truck lead wild police chase through Wayne County
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 14-year-old who was already out on bond for allegedly shooting at his girlfriend was the driver of a stolen pickup truck that led Michigan State Police on a wild chase through Wayne County, police say, and the entire thing was caught on dashboard camera.
Detroit News
3 arrested after leading Detroit police on car chase, shooting at officers
Detroit — Three people were arrested Thursday after police say they led a car chase in a stolen pickup truck and shot at officers. Michigan State Police said they assisted Detroit police who were pursuing a black Dodge Ram pickup. Someone fired at police officers through the truck's rear sliding window, officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Was a Detroit resident charging people to illegally dump trash on city’s land? Police investigating
DETROIT – Help Me Hank is working with Detroit to clean up blight and track down illegal dumpers. The latest illegal dumping story has an unusual twist and has launched a police investigation. You can report illegal dumping through the Improve Detroit app. The mess is on Detroit’s west...
18-Year-Old In Stolen Vehicle Out Of Westland Leads Police On Chase Before Crashing
(CBS DETROIT) – An 18-year-old suspect is in custody after stealing an F-150 truck, striking the vehicle’s owner, and then crashing the vehicle after leading police on a chase. At about 10:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, troopers were notified by Westland Police that they were tracking a stolen white 2021 F-150. Police say that as the suspect was stealing the truck, the owner of the vehicle confronted the suspect, and the suspect fled from residence, striking the owner with the truck. Troopers then tracked the suspect to eastbound Davison near Livernois. The teen fled before troopers activated the lights, and as they started to pursue the suspect, he drove through a red light and was hit by a pickup truck. The driver of the second truck fled from the scene and the teen got out of the stolen F-150 and tried to run away from the scene. Troopers chased the suspect and took him into custody. Neither the teen or troopers were injured. Westland Police took custody of the teen and the stolen truck. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. More details are expected to be...
fox2detroit.com
Stolen F-150 out of Westland leads police on chase after striking truck's owner
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The theft of a stolen pickup truck in Westland led police on a chase Wednesday night and eventually an 18-year-old suspect's arrest. Prior to law enforcement getting involved, the owner of the stolen F-150 allegedly confronted the suspect as he was stealing the truck. The suspect then fled from the residence, striking the victim with the truck.
fox32chicago.com
Sheriff says man killed at GM Lake Orion plant died after argument over debt
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 49-year-old man was killed inside the General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion after he and another worker got into an argument over a debt that was owed. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant was shut down throughout...
Police looking for woman who cashed stolen check worth $3,250, tried to buy gift cards after stealing purses in Macomb County
Police are searching for a woman who is accused of stealing purses from cars in Macomb County and successfully cashed a stolen check worth over $3,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Police warn Kia, Hyundai owners to stop leaving USB plugs inside after rash of thefts
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It’s a trend on TikTok, a how-to on stealing Kias and Hyundais. "It’s becoming a game even though there is nothing funny about it," George Glassman, president of the Glassman Automotive Group. FOX 2 told you about the so-called "Kia Boyz" last week and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspect arrested in Detroit assault that left man with brain injury, unconscious, on ventilator
DETROIT – Detroit police have arrested the suspect involved in an assault that left a man with a brain injury, unconscious, and on a ventilator on the city’s east side. The incident occurred July 30 around 7:52 a.m. in the area of 1st and Bagley streets, where EMS rushed him to the hospital.
fox2detroit.com
1 hurt after shooting in parking lot of Washtenaw County Walmart
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A victim was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of the Pittsfield Township Walmart. Police were called to the store at 7000 E. Michigan Ave. just before 10 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When the arrived, they found a 22-year-old from Ypsilanti Township who had been shot in the leg.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police seek drive-by shooter who killed bicyclist
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a shooter after a bicyclist was killed earlier this summer. The 50-year-old victim was riding just before 1:25 a.m. June 23 in the 14600 block of Chatham when someone fired shots from a dark-colored four-door sedan. The suspect fled west on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Both drivers flee crash scene after teen steals truck in Westland, gets hit at red light, MSP says
DETROIT – An 18-year-old who was fleeing a Westland home after stealing a pickup truck was struck by a second truck in Detroit while going through a red light during his escape, and both drivers involved in that crash fled the scene, police said. Michigan State Police troopers learned...
Detroit family still pleading for answers after young man killed on first day as DoorDash driver
The family of a young man shot and killed while delivering for DoorDash in Detroit last month is still pleading for answers. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500.
The Oakland Press
Sentencing handed to man who killed White Lake motorcyclist in drunk driving crash
A Waterford man was ordered to prison Thursday for killing a motorcyclist in a drunk driving crash last summer. Lawrence Casmier Wudyka, 63, was sentenced to 38 months to 15 years after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated and causing the death of Brandon James Calma of White Lake Township. Calma was 27 when he died.
Man arrested after fatal assault at GM Orion Assembly Plant, police say
The General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Lake Orion will be closed today after an incident at the plant early Thursday morning that left a 49-year-old Pontiac man dead.
Comments / 2