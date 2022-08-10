ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southgate, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Police shot at during chase that ends at Dearborn-Allen Park border, 3 arrested

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three suspects are in custody after a chase that involved a scout car being hit by gunfire Thursday night. No officers were injured according to Detroit police, which said that the pursuit of a black Dodge Ram pickup truck that began in the location of Liddesdale near Gilroy in southwest Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Drunken woman arrested for resisting

WYANDOTTE —A drunken 40-year-old Trenton woman was arrested for resisting and obstructing police the afternoon of July 31 in the 2800 block of Fort Street after a person who offered to give her a ride home pulled over and tried to get her to exit his vehicle after she became argumentative and started throwing things at him from inside the vehicle.
TRENTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, MI
City
Southgate, MI
Southgate, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

3 arrested after leading Detroit police on car chase, shooting at officers

Detroit — Three people were arrested Thursday after police say they led a car chase in a stolen pickup truck and shot at officers. Michigan State Police said they assisted Detroit police who were pursuing a black Dodge Ram pickup. Someone fired at police officers through the truck's rear sliding window, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

18-Year-Old In Stolen Vehicle Out Of Westland Leads Police On Chase Before Crashing

(CBS DETROIT) – An 18-year-old suspect is in custody after stealing an F-150 truck, striking the vehicle’s owner, and then crashing the vehicle after leading police on a chase. At about 10:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, troopers were notified by Westland Police that they were tracking a stolen white 2021 F-150. Police say that as the suspect was stealing the truck, the owner of the vehicle confronted the suspect, and the suspect fled from residence, striking the owner with the truck. Troopers then tracked the suspect to eastbound Davison near Livernois. The teen fled before troopers activated the lights, and as they started to pursue the suspect, he drove through a red light and was hit by a pickup truck. The driver of the second truck fled from the scene and the teen got out of the stolen F-150 and tried to run away from the scene. Troopers chased the suspect and took him into custody. Neither the teen or troopers were injured. Westland Police took custody of the teen and the stolen truck. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WESTLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Cocaine#Southgate Motel#Fox
fox2detroit.com

Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. More details are expected to be...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Stolen F-150 out of Westland leads police on chase after striking truck's owner

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The theft of a stolen pickup truck in Westland led police on a chase Wednesday night and eventually an 18-year-old suspect's arrest. Prior to law enforcement getting involved, the owner of the stolen F-150 allegedly confronted the suspect as he was stealing the truck. The suspect then fled from the residence, striking the victim with the truck.
WESTLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox2detroit.com

1 hurt after shooting in parking lot of Washtenaw County Walmart

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A victim was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of the Pittsfield Township Walmart. Police were called to the store at 7000 E. Michigan Ave. just before 10 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When the arrived, they found a 22-year-old from Ypsilanti Township who had been shot in the leg.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police seek drive-by shooter who killed bicyclist

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a shooter after a bicyclist was killed earlier this summer. The 50-year-old victim was riding just before 1:25 a.m. June 23 in the 14600 block of Chatham when someone fired shots from a dark-colored four-door sedan. The suspect fled west on...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy