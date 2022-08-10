Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
The Timeless Art of the Local BakeryLaura MarshallFlat Rock, NC
Related
Smoky Mountain News
Cherokee museum granted land use permit for future collections facility
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has issued a land use permit allowing the Museum of the Cherokee Indian to operate an offsite facility housing Museum collections, archives, and Tribal artifacts. The permit follows a February resolution that designated a piece of land in Swain County, near Bryson City, for the future building.
asheville.com
Novant Offer for Mission Health Matched HCA Bid, Former Top Executive Says
Written by Peter Lewis, Asheville Watchdog. This story was originally published by Asheville Watchdog, an independent nonprofit news team serving Asheville and surrounding communities. The Mission Health system could have been purchased by another nonprofit hospital chain in a deal that would have been at least as good if not...
Smoky Mountain News
BearWaters to host community event on anniversary of catastrophic flood
Exactly one year after a flash flood killed six people and wreaked havoc in Haywood County, BearWaters Brewing Company is hosting an event to honor the lives lost while also celebrating the strength the community showed amid the disaster. As the rivers and streams rose on Aug. 17, 2021, folks...
Smoky Mountain News
Asheville man to be first N.C. chair for National Wildlife Federation
The first North Carolinian to ever be elected as leader of the National Wildlife Federation’s Board of Directors hails from Asheville. John Robbins, a lifelong conservationist and outdoorsman, has served on the NWF board since 2017 and was elected eastern vice-chairman in 2019. He played a lead role with pioneering conservationist Dr. Mamie Parker in launching the Create Safe Spaces series, a multi-year initiative highlighting and addressing the unique challenges and barriers Black people face in safely accessing and enjoying green spaces. Robbins was elected at NWF’s annual meeting to serve one year as chair-elect and will assume the chairman role in June 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smoky Mountain News
No applications for Jackson Tourism Capital Project Fund
The Jackson County Tourism Development Authority created its own Tourism Capital Project Fund this year. However, when the deadline came around for the first cycle of funding on Aug. 1, no applications had been submitted. The Tourism Capital Project Fund’s purpose is to “provide leveraged investment in tourism projects that...
biltmorebeacon.com
Mountain retreat Cataloochee Ranch getting a face lift
Cataloochee Ranch, a beloved gem in Maggie Valley, is undergoing major renovations. The Ranch, known for its rustic style, mountain vistas, hiking, horseback riding, cookouts and music events, has a long history, steeped in mountain tradition. The upper hayloft of the horse barn has been converted into an event space,...
Smoky Mountain News
The importance of streamside vegetation
Some people consider streamside vegetation a nuisance in need of being cut back. However, it serves a valuable purpose. It decreases pollution, erosion and keeps sunlight from reaching the stream. Haywood County freshwaters are considered cold water streams. If there isn’t enough streamside vegetation to reduce sunlight and stormwater runoff,...
tribpapers.com
Sourwood Honey Festival in Black Mountain
Black Mountain – For two days, August 13 and 14th, bees and local sourwood honey will be celebrated at the Sourwood Festival in downtown Black Mountain. Saturday, the vendors open at 9:00 a.m. and remain open until 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday, the 14th, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.The Black Mountain Swannanoa Chamber of Commerce has been organizing this festival since 1977.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlas Obscura
Thomas Wolfe's Angel
The angel statue immortalized in Thomas Wolfe’s autobiographical novel, Look Homeward, Angel, now marks a grave at the Oakdale Cemetery in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Set in the fictional town of Altamont, Catawba, Wolfe’s coming-of-age novel is closely based on his family, neighbors, and upbringing in Asheville. Wolfe’s opus is replete with references to angels as symbols of unfulfilled hopes and dreams alongside the less-than-flattering depictions of the Asheville citizenry in the early 1900s.
wallstreetwindow.com
The Terrible Hotel Death In Maggie Valley, North Carolina (A Story Of Our Social Media Age) – Mike Swanson
Back in February, 2022, a sad death happened in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. A lady was found deceased in a hotel by a her husband. The couple actually owned the hotel and her death was celebrated by some on Facebook when they found out about it. The couple had an uneasy relationship with many in the community. It’s a story of our social media age and I talk about it in this video.
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY FILE NO.: 22-SP-26 WYATT LEWIS QUEEN
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA JACKSON COUNTY FILE NO.: 22-SP-26 WYATT LEWIS QUEEN v. ARIEL FISHER & JAMISON LASSITER TO: JAMISON LASSITER TAKE NOTICE that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled special proceeding. The nature of the relief being sought is the legitimation of a minor child. You are required to make defense to this pleading not later than 40 days from the first date of this publication, and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This is the 8th day of August 2022. Tim Lewis, Esq. Attorney for Petitioner Law Office of Nathan Earwood 461 E. Main St. Sylva, NC 28779 23-25e.
Smoky Mountain News
Sylva man graduates wildlife law enforcement training
Sylva resident Cole Burch is among the 15 new wildlife law enforcement officers sworn in during the 58th Basic School graduation ceremony July 20. The seven-month training included a variety of conservation-specific instruction as well as basic law enforcement skills. Graduates will now begin six months of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veteran wildlife officer. After completing field training, they will be assigned a permanent duty station in North Carolina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Smoky Mountain News
Bardo Arts Center fall season announced
The Bardo Arts Center (BAC) at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee is excited to welcome patrons into its spaces for a dynamic series of events and exhibitions this fall. Beginning Aug. 16, the WCU Fine Art Museum reopens to the public, filled with exhibits that expand perspectives of our shared humanity. On Sept. 29, the Performance Hall’s season is set to start with modern dance company Pilobolus and continue with many more exciting acts that are sure to ignite the cultural curiosity of the viewer.
Smoky Mountain News
JCPS more than doubles preschool capacity
Jackson County Public Schools has more than doubled its preschool capacity prior to the start of the new school year thanks to donations from the Dogwood Health Trust and the Blue Ridge School Education Foundation. “I believe, and I think you all do too, that pre-K lays that foundation for...
my40.tv
New GOP candidate enters Buncombe County sheriff's race
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is a new candidate in the race for Buncombe County sheriff. Republican Jeff Worley announced Aug. 1 that he was dropping out of the race for undisclosed health reasons. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Buncombe County Republican Party nominated Trey McDonald to take his...
Smoky Mountain News
Work/Life Balance Job Fair to be held Thursday
Mountain Area Workforce Development will be holding a Work/Life-Balance Job Fair on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the WNC Agricultural Center’s Expo Building (Gate 5), 775 Boylston Highway in Fletcher. The Gate 5 entrance is located across from the Asheville Regional Airport. This...
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE PUBLIC PROPERTY
NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE PUBLIC PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $7,000.00 in cash, for Lot 45, Bear Pen (PIN#7545-59-8661), containing 0.88 acres located in Mountain Township, recorded in Deed Book 2193, Page 867 office of the Register of Deeds. The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication by 5:00 p.m. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 23e.
Sylva Herald
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON Having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Steven R. Lusk, Deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned: Steven R. Lusk, Jr., c/o Smith & Morgan Law, P.A., P.O. Box 1905, Sylva, NC 28779, on or before November 6, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned. This the 11th day of August, 2022. Steven R. Lusk, Jr., Executor c/o Smith & Morgan Law, P.A. P.O. Box 1905 Sylva, North Carolina, 28779 828-587-7000 23-26e.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
Smoky Mountain News
Asheville Comedy Festival
The Asheville Comedy Festival will take place Aug. 10-13 at Highland Brewing Company and Diana Wortham Theater. All showcases are 18+, with the exception of Highland Brewing Company which is 21+. • The first showcase will take place at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Highland Brewing Company, featuring Carl...
Comments / 0