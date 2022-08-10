ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmerton, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Fire fills home with smoke in Coopersburg

COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Fire crews were called to an overnight house fire in Coopersburg. It was reported around midnight Friday in the 300 block of Main Street, according to Lehigh County emergency dispatchers. A photographer for 69 News said firefighters were able to knock back the fire quickly, as heavy...
COOPERSBURG, PA
Times News

Companies respond to fire in Mahoning Township

Fire companies from several Carbon county communities responded to a structure fire also involving several trailers at the Estes warehouse in Mahoning Township on Thursday afternoon. The alarm came in around 3:30 p.m. of the structure fire along Route 902. The structure is the former New England Motor Freight firm that closed its doors two years ago. Area fire police maintained traffic control at the scene, shutting down the roadway. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

17-year-old killed in wood chipper accident in Lehigh County is identified

A 17-year-old from Coplay died Tuesday when he was partially pulled into a commercial wood chipper in North Whitehall Township. Isiah M. Bedocs was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, according to a news release from Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio. An autopsy, completed Wednesday morning, showed the...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WECT

17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A teenager from Pennsylvania died Tuesday after being pulled into a wood chipper, according to the coroner. Authorities said the 17-year-old was partially pulled into a commercial wood chipper at a home in Lehigh County, which is in the eastern part of the state.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
People

17-Year-Old Penn. Boy Dies After Getting Pulled Into Wood Chipper While Working, Officials Say

A 17-year-old Pennsylvania boy has died after getting pulled into a wood chipper while working, according to authorities. Isiah M. Bedocs, of Coplay, died from "multiple traumatic injuries" he suffered Tuesday afternoon when he "was partly pulled into a commercial wood chipper" on Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township, according to a press release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
COPLAY, PA
lvpnews.com

Firefighters respond to The Swain School for smoke event

PRESS PHOTO BY JIM MARSH Firefighters from Western Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company and Eastern Salisbury Fire Department are dispatched by the Lehigh County 911 Center to The Swain School, 1100 S. 24th St., shortly before 10 p.m. Aug. 2 for an automatic alarm. First arriving Western Salisbury officer, Deputy Chief David Xander, reported “smoke showing,” which prompted the 911 center to dispatch several area mutual aid fire companies for a possible “commercial structure fire.” Western and Eastern Salisbury firefighters were quickly able to determine the smoke condition was culinary related and the additional fire companies were recalled. Firefighters were able to correct the condition in the school's cafeteria kitchen area and vent the area with no reported damage.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

A man is dead after bicycle crashes with SUV

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A man riding a bicycle has died after a collision with a vehicle early Thursday. The crash occurred around 12:30 Thursday a.m. An SUV and bicycle collided at the intersection of Woodward Hills Road and Route 11, near the old K-Mart in Edwardsville. Shawn Hudock, 41,...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State police in Bethlehem warn residents about 'grandparent scams'

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police in Bethlehem are warning people about "grandparent scams." The warning comes after police accused three people of targeting seniors with the scam. On July 27, shortly after 6 p.m., troopers responded to Juniper Court in East Allen Township, Northampton County for the report...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NJ.com

Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says

An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Newswatch 16

Fallen tree kills one in Carbon County

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being struck in the head by a fallen tree, according to the Lehigh County coroner. The incident occurred the same day at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadview Drive, Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen missing out of Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police reported a 16-year-old child is missing in Monroe County Troopers said Silas Brunson from Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County has been missing since 9 a.m. on August 7. Officials said Brunson is 5’6″ with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

