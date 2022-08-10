Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire fills home with smoke in Coopersburg
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Fire crews were called to an overnight house fire in Coopersburg. It was reported around midnight Friday in the 300 block of Main Street, according to Lehigh County emergency dispatchers. A photographer for 69 News said firefighters were able to knock back the fire quickly, as heavy...
Times News
Companies respond to fire in Mahoning Township
Fire companies from several Carbon county communities responded to a structure fire also involving several trailers at the Estes warehouse in Mahoning Township on Thursday afternoon. The alarm came in around 3:30 p.m. of the structure fire along Route 902. The structure is the former New England Motor Freight firm that closed its doors two years ago. Area fire police maintained traffic control at the scene, shutting down the roadway. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
$11K raised for funeral of Lehigh County teen in fatal wood chipper accident
An online fundraiser launched to help the parents of a Coplay teen who died Tuesday in a wood-chipper accident has surpassed $11,000. As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe for Isiah M. Bedocs’ parents raised $11,005 of its $20,000 goal for a funeral service for their 17-year-old son. The funeral is planned for Aug. 15.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
17-year-old killed in wood chipper accident in Lehigh County is identified
A 17-year-old from Coplay died Tuesday when he was partially pulled into a commercial wood chipper in North Whitehall Township. Isiah M. Bedocs was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, according to a news release from Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio. An autopsy, completed Wednesday morning, showed the...
WECT
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A teenager from Pennsylvania died Tuesday after being pulled into a wood chipper, according to the coroner. Authorities said the 17-year-old was partially pulled into a commercial wood chipper at a home in Lehigh County, which is in the eastern part of the state.
Boy’s wheelchair stolen outside Monroe County home, police say
A motorized pediatric wheelchair that allows a Monroe County boy to get around each day was stolen Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The black, blue and silver chair was taken between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. from outside a home in Effort, police said. The boy has a traumatic...
Man sentenced in deadly home invasion in Poconos
A 24-year-old Scranton man, who pleaded guilty to burglary and robbery in a May 2021 home invasion in Monroe County in which an alleged accomplice was killed by the victim, was sentenced late last month, the county district attorney’s office reported Thursday. Unique Rainey will go to state prison...
17-Year-Old Penn. Boy Dies After Getting Pulled Into Wood Chipper While Working, Officials Say
A 17-year-old Pennsylvania boy has died after getting pulled into a wood chipper while working, according to authorities. Isiah M. Bedocs, of Coplay, died from "multiple traumatic injuries" he suffered Tuesday afternoon when he "was partly pulled into a commercial wood chipper" on Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township, according to a press release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
lvpnews.com
Firefighters respond to The Swain School for smoke event
PRESS PHOTO BY JIM MARSH Firefighters from Western Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company and Eastern Salisbury Fire Department are dispatched by the Lehigh County 911 Center to The Swain School, 1100 S. 24th St., shortly before 10 p.m. Aug. 2 for an automatic alarm. First arriving Western Salisbury officer, Deputy Chief David Xander, reported “smoke showing,” which prompted the 911 center to dispatch several area mutual aid fire companies for a possible “commercial structure fire.” Western and Eastern Salisbury firefighters were quickly able to determine the smoke condition was culinary related and the additional fire companies were recalled. Firefighters were able to correct the condition in the school's cafeteria kitchen area and vent the area with no reported damage.
Teen worker dies after incident involving wood chipper, authorities say. ID released. (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The teenager who died after an accident on Tuesday afternoon involving a commercial wood chipper has been identified was Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Bedocs was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township after the 1:39 p.m. incident...
Support Surges For Family Of Teen Tree Worker Who Died After Lehigh Valley Woodchipper Incident
Support is surging for the family of a teenage tree worker who died after an accident involving a woodchipper. Isiah Bedocs, 17, was partially pulled into the machine while working a tree job on the 3700 block of Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to PA State Police and LehighValleyLive.
3rd person sought in Easton double homicide is arrested in Phillipsburg, authorities say
A third man, who along with a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy fired into a parked SUV on March 14 fatally wounding two teens in the 1300 block of Washington Street in Easton, was arrested Friday morning in Phillipsburg on homicide charges, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck reports.
A man is dead after bicycle crashes with SUV
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A man riding a bicycle has died after a collision with a vehicle early Thursday. The crash occurred around 12:30 Thursday a.m. An SUV and bicycle collided at the intersection of Woodward Hills Road and Route 11, near the old K-Mart in Edwardsville. Shawn Hudock, 41,...
Man dies after being shot by police during arrest
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after being shot by police during an arrest in Luzerne County. Police say it happened in Hazle Township at the 22nd Street Auto Sales Center just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. According to a release from state police, members of the U.S....
WFMZ-TV Online
State police in Bethlehem warn residents about 'grandparent scams'
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police in Bethlehem are warning people about "grandparent scams." The warning comes after police accused three people of targeting seniors with the scam. On July 27, shortly after 6 p.m., troopers responded to Juniper Court in East Allen Township, Northampton County for the report...
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
Fallen tree kills one in Carbon County
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being struck in the head by a fallen tree, according to the Lehigh County coroner. The incident occurred the same day at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadview Drive, Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.
Teen missing out of Monroe County
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police reported a 16-year-old child is missing in Monroe County Troopers said Silas Brunson from Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County has been missing since 9 a.m. on August 7. Officials said Brunson is 5’6″ with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Water shoots into the air after large sinkhole forms in Salisbury Twp.
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A road is closed after a large sinkhole started forming in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Tuesday afternoon. The sinkhole formed in the 800 block of East Wayne Avenue, according to a Facebook post from township police. Police posted a video of water shooting into the air...
Text scammers pretending to be Schuylkill County fire company
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A text scam is making the rounds in Schuylkill County. Someone is pretending to represent the Shenandoah Heights Fire Company. Even Fire Chief Steven Quinn received the suspicious text. "I was confused, and at first I thought they were doing something different, and then I realized...
