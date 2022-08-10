(Washington, DC) -- President Biden has signed a declaration making federal emergency aid available to Minnesotans impacted by severe storms in May. The President’s action makes federal funding available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding.

