Read full article on original website
Related
Deputies arrest 3 people involved in attempted Home Depot heist
Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three people who tried to steal from a Home Depot on Thursday night.
WINKNEWS.com
Duo takes down accused arcade robber
A woman suspected of trying to rob the 777 Arcade in Fort Myers on Thursday was taken down by a team. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Tawana Huffman is accused of wearing gardening gloves, a mask, a wig, and a long sleeve jacket at the 777 Arcade.
2 teens dead after car ends up in canal while fleeing law enforcement
A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl died early Saturday morning after their car crashed into a canal while they were fleeing law enforcement.
WINKNEWS.com
2 teens dead after crashing during high-speed chase from Hendry County deputies
Two teens are dead after they fled from Hendry deputies during a high-speed chase and crashed into a canal embankment early Saturday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old Clewiston man was driving a 2019 Maserati on County Road 835 at a high rate of speed. As he approached...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dead after Gulfstream Dr. shooting, say deputies
First responders were called to the 4200 block of Gulfstream Dr. in the east portion of the city around 8:45 p.m.
WINKNEWS.com
Trio arrested in attempted theft from south Fort Myers Home Depot
Three people were arrested after deputies say they attempted to steal from a Home Depot. Luis Lemon, 23, and Jose Rosario, 33, face charges of grand theft. Lemus was also booked on a warrant from Monroe County. Cecilia Castro, 25, was in the van and also arrested on a warrant from Osceola County.
WINKNEWS.com
3 accused of kidnapping, beating man in Immokalee
A man and two women were arrested by Collier deputies after they allegedly beat a man, forced him to dance in a dress and then robbed him of $3,000. Betsy Ann DeJesus and Blanca Mejia-Medina face charges of kidnapping-inflicting bodily harm, robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery and kidnapping-false imprisonment. Noah Navarro faces an aggravated assault charge and a kidnapping charge of false imprisonment.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County man arrested for beating goldendoodle to death
A 23-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after authorities said he beat a 5-month-old goldendoodle, which lead to the dog’s death. Robert William Garon is facing a charge of cruelty to animals. Authorities say this is the second dog in five months to die in his care. A judge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
Lee County jury finds Florida man guilty on multiple drug charges
LEE COUNTY, Aa. (WTVM) - A Lee County jury has found a Florida man guilty on multiple charges. 43-year-old Danny Hamm was found guilty of chemical endangerment of a child, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Lee County DA’s Office says. According to officials,...
17-year-old arrested for having gun in car at school
Deputies arrested a 17-year-old on Thursday after finding a stolen 9 millimeter handgun under the driver’s seat in his car in the parking lot of South Fort Myers High School.
Florida Woman Accused Of Setting House On Fire Over 'Relationship Issues'
Cops say the woman got 'heated over relationship issues.'
WINKNEWS.com
Update: 1 killed in East Naples shooting
A 21-year-old man has died after being shot in East Naples on Thursday night. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was shot twice. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and when deputies arrived, neighbors in an apartment complex were rendering aid to the man. The man was transported to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stolen Puppy Found In Clewiston, But Woman Who Took It Is Still On The Run
An anonymous tip led authorities to Clewiston, where the dog was found safe and brought back to the pet store.
Stolen car discovery results in multiple drug arrests
Police arrested three people on drug and grand theft auto charges Thursday morning after finding a stolen car in a hotel parking lot.
WINKNEWS.com
South Fort Myers HS student arrested for having loaded stolen gun in car
A South Fort Myers High School student was arrested Thursday after authorities say the student had a gun in his vehicle. In a message to the campus community, Principal Ed Mathews said at no time were any students threatened. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office planned a press conference to announce...
Family files lawsuit against Collier County Sheriff's Office
Nicolas Morales was killed on September 17, 2020, by deputies who responded to reports of a disturbance and a man with a shovel.
WINKNEWS.com
Law enforcement warns SWFL drivers to be careful with school in session
Southwest Florida drivers will need to slow down on weekday mornings to come: Those school zone signs will be back to flashing as children go to class Monday through Friday, and consequences for speeding will be increased. Speeders can face fines up to hundreds of dollars plus points on their...
WINKNEWS.com
School bus crash on NE Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral; no injuries
A Lee County school bus with students onboard was involved in a minor vehicle crash on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Friday morning, but no students or drivers were injured. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the school bus hit two cars at the 1486 NE...
Woman found guilty for shooting man in Fort Myers apartment complex
Investigators say Katrina Drakes shot John Scroggins near the front gate of an apartment complex located off Six Mile Cypress Parkway near Winkler Avenue.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man guilty of Canal Street hit-and-run
A Fort Myers man was found guilty of striking a woman with his car in a hit-and-run crash on Canal Street in 2021. According to the state attorney, Andrew Bertyl Carter, 48, was found guilty as charged of leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury. The jury returned the guilty verdict just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night following a one-day trial in Lee County.
Comments / 3