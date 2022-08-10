ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
Syed Balkhi

How to Gamify Communication

To keep communication flowing smoothly in a business, it's important to ensure the message is communicated effectively to all audiences - from customers to employees. Gamification can be a great way to achieve this, as it can help to keep everyone engaged and motivated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunch Hour#Empowerment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Summit Credit Union
HackerNoon

A Productivity Hack that Changed my Life as a Developer and Solopreneur

Productivity isn't about how many hours you work. It's about what you get done during those limited hours - Tom DeMarco. I was an unmotivated mess of a person. I slacked off left, right, and center. My productivity level was basically zilch, I felt like a complete waste of space. That's not because I wasn't intelligent or talented (I definitely am) — but because I didn't have any structure.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Psych Centra

Adulting Responsibilities 101: Life Skills to Live a Fulfilling Life

Adulting can be demanding. Learning and improving basic life skills, such as self-care, may help you live a better quality of life. Basic skills in various areas are needed to be successful as an adult. You may have learned some of these skills already, or there could be some you’d...
EDUCATION
Elliot Rhodes

The Importance of Workplace Environment in Employee Engagement

Driving employee engagement is one of the major struggles for most organizations. Yet, it is so important as it has a significant impact on performance, productivity and turnover rate. Highly engaged individuals are highly committed to their roles and the organization, which manifests in increased productivity, better performance, and reduced absenteeism and turnover.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
studyfinds.org

It’s not a compliment to praise a woman’s social skills at work, study suggests

ITHACA, N.Y. — Complimenting a woman for being collaborative or a social butterfly will not give the praise you think it does. Recent research by a team at Cornell University suggests compliments that reinforce gender stereotypes, including positive ones, can make co-workers actually feel frustrated and less likely to engage in these behaviors.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy