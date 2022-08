FULSHEAR, TEXAS -- When McKenna Peterson plucks away at her fiddle, you can't help tapping your feet!. The 10-year-old from Fulshear, Texas, first started violin lessons when she three-and-a-half years old. By the time was five, she was practicing Texas-style fiddling. "I first started competing when I was six years...

FULSHEAR, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO