New York City, NY

WIBX 950

The Neatest Grilling Idea In New York State In Decades

There is simply nothing that says summer like the smell of food on the grill in the backyard! Whether it is a veggie burger on the grill or your favorite meats, when the grill is fired up or the smoker is going, it is hard to beat. But perhaps you haven't had a chance to get your own grill or recently moved to a place that doesn't have enough space for you to keep a grill? There is good news from Miller Lite.
FOOD & DRINKS
96.1 The Eagle

New York Governor Says “More Money Coming” to Struggling Families

There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Mysterious Place In New York State

Remember when you were a kid and you and your friends would go on adventures together? It could have been something as simple as rummaging through neighbors backyards, but you found yourself exploring eerie and weird things. That kind of feeling never really leaves you as an adult. Even watching...
LIFESTYLE
96.1 The Eagle

Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars

Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
CBS New York

L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission:  to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
MANHASSET, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Did You Know New York is Home to Two Species of Cacti?

Besides maybe our gas tanks, there isn't a whole lot in New York that's dry, but that doesn't mean cacti can't grow here. As a matter of fact, there are not one, but TWO species of cacti you can find growing natively in the Empire State. According to scenichudson.org, hikers...
ANIMALS
newyorkupstate.com

Rent a luxury yurt in Upstate New York for a ‘well-rounded’ vacation

Sleeping in a cabin with no corners makes for a unique vacation and Upstate New York has several to choose from. Traditional yurts are a circular tent used by nomads in places like Mongolia and Turkey. These yurt-inspired vacation rentals in New York range from insulated tents to cozy cabins, sometimes rustic or full of modern amenities.
TRAVEL
96.1 The Eagle

One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State

We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?. Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.
RESTAURANTS
103.9 The Breeze

Myths? Is It Legal to Have Your Tires Chalked in New York State?

Recently there was a court case in Michigan that deemed the chalking of tires to be a violation of a person's constitutional rights. Wow. Anyone else remember the days when you would park someplace and the police would be out there in force, and the only way for them to really check how long you had been parked in a spot was to chalk your tires?
TRAFFIC
94.5 PST

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Underrated

There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
TRAVEL
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

