Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
One WNY Town Lands On List Of Worst Places To Visit In New York State
Wow! Tell us how you really feel. One town in Western New York has landed on the list of the 40 worst places to visit in New York State. MindYourDollars.com put together the list, which includes cities like Miami, Chicago, and Las Vegas. But one small town in WNY has made the list.
New York Tenant Skips out on $17,000 Rent and Leaves Former Landlord Holding the Bag
Federal stimulus packages, created as a result of the C.A.R.E.S. Act provided protections such as eviction moratoriums, rental assistance programs, and landlord protections to encourage self-sufficiency while preventing homelessness and allowing real estate investors to flourish as they created passive income streams.
The Neatest Grilling Idea In New York State In Decades
There is simply nothing that says summer like the smell of food on the grill in the backyard! Whether it is a veggie burger on the grill or your favorite meats, when the grill is fired up or the smoker is going, it is hard to beat. But perhaps you haven't had a chance to get your own grill or recently moved to a place that doesn't have enough space for you to keep a grill? There is good news from Miller Lite.
New York Governor Says “More Money Coming” to Struggling Families
There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
The Most Mysterious Place In New York State
Remember when you were a kid and you and your friends would go on adventures together? It could have been something as simple as rummaging through neighbors backyards, but you found yourself exploring eerie and weird things. That kind of feeling never really leaves you as an adult. Even watching...
An Eerie Inside Look at a Dilapidated Upstate New York Girl Scout Camp
Nearly 30 years ago, the Girl Scouts of Rochester and Genesee Valley closed down its Camp Beechwood, however the structures of the former camp were left standing and have now become something of a spot for the curious and for thrill seekers. Situated between Syracuse and Rochester on Lake Ontario...
Carriage horse falls to the ground in Manhattan on hot summer day
A New York City carriage horse fell to the ground in Hell’s Kitchen on Wednesday. The horse fell and was temporarily unable to get up near the intersection of 45th Street and 9th Avenue just after 6 p.m., according to police.
Upstate New York Natural Wonder Named Best Place To Travel In The World
Upstate New York is known for its many amazing travel destinations, but one stands above the rest and is getting recognition among the world's best. When you think of the most beautiful or maybe your favorite destination to visit in the Empire State, I am sure many destinations come to mind.
Burger King Goes Viral In New York For Whopper Of A Mistake
An email from Burger King to New York customers left many wondering what happened!?. On Tuesday around 12:15 a.m., Burger King sent out a puzzling email to many customers. Thousands of customers in New York, the United States and even the United Kingdom get the same strange email from the fast-food chain.
The Largest Farm Animal Sanctuary in New York State is a Must-Visit
Many people are unaware that New York state is home to one of the largest animal sanctuaries in the entire country. This 300-acre park is home to more than 800 rescued farm animals and is an absolute must-visit for any and all animal lovers. Keep reading to learn more.
Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars
Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts
MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission: to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
You helped pay for this paradise on the Hudson River. But Weehawken wants to break the rules and keep you out. | Editorial
There’s no better place to spend long, hot summer days than by the pool – especially a pool as spectacular as Weehawken’s, with a magnificent, panoramic view of the New York City skyline. This is the jewel of a $10.5 million project to expand the township’s waterfront...
Did You Know New York is Home to Two Species of Cacti?
Besides maybe our gas tanks, there isn't a whole lot in New York that's dry, but that doesn't mean cacti can't grow here. As a matter of fact, there are not one, but TWO species of cacti you can find growing natively in the Empire State. According to scenichudson.org, hikers...
newyorkupstate.com
Rent a luxury yurt in Upstate New York for a ‘well-rounded’ vacation
Sleeping in a cabin with no corners makes for a unique vacation and Upstate New York has several to choose from. Traditional yurts are a circular tent used by nomads in places like Mongolia and Turkey. These yurt-inspired vacation rentals in New York range from insulated tents to cozy cabins, sometimes rustic or full of modern amenities.
One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State
We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?. Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.
Myths? Is It Legal to Have Your Tires Chalked in New York State?
Recently there was a court case in Michigan that deemed the chalking of tires to be a violation of a person's constitutional rights. Wow. Anyone else remember the days when you would park someplace and the police would be out there in force, and the only way for them to really check how long you had been parked in a spot was to chalk your tires?
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Underrated
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
