Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Thunderful CEO Steps Down Following Publisher's $2m Loss
Thunderful CEO Brjann Sigurgeirsson has stepped down following the company’s $2.1 million loss. According to GamesIndustry.biz the CEO, who held the position since the group first formed in 2019, is stepping down in order to take on a new role in the company’s games division. Meanwhile, former CFO...
After nearly 30 years, Elite Dangerous and Planet Coaster studio CEO David Braben steps down
Braben will remain with the company in a new role, but day-to-day operations at Frontier Developments will now be led by former chief creative officer Jonny Watts.
Joan Amble Joins Board of Directors of Spire Global, Inc.
VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services today announced that it has appointed Joan Amble to the Company’s board of directors. In her role, Ms. Amble will work with Spire’s leadership team to implement best practices as the business continues to quickly scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005035/en/ Joan Amble (Photo: Business Wire)
Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’
A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
RELATED PEOPLE
Icon Taps Alec Strasmore as Esports Management Agency’s Head of Talent
Click here to read the full article. Icon, the esports/digital talent management agency, announced today that Alec Strasmore has joined the organization in the newly established position of head of talent. In his new role, Strasmore will be focused on expanding the agency’s roster in alignment with culture and entertainment, adjacent to gaming. Icon’s current roster is comprised of popular e-sports streamers, including Wardell, Subroza, ChelseaBytes, Xaryu, Chocotaco, and more. “Alec will be a vital piece of Icon’s forward-thinking strategy,” said Damian Skoczylas, general manager of Icon. “His vision completes our strategy for Icon 2.0. I am thrilled to have him on...
Hyliion CEO Talks Electrifying Trucking Industry
Electric trucking company Hyliion reported mixed Q2 earnings, with revenue falling short of analyst expectations. Thomas Healy, Founder & CEO, Hyliion, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the company is electrifying the shipping and logistics industry.
Fiverr Launches New B2B Hero Ad Campaign “Team Up”, Highlighting the Platform as a Talent Access Solution for Larger Businesses
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, announced the release of a new hero campaign, “Team Up.” The new set of ads are a first for the company, as it targets much of its marketing and advertising to focus on mid to large sized businesses. The new business-to-business (B2B) approach comes as a result of an increasing number of companies flexing their in-house talent with freelance talent to increase adaptability, productivity and manage scalability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005197/en/ Fiverr’s “Team Up” campaign is a new set of ads that highlight how businesses can benefit from incorporating freelance talent into their workforce. (Photo: Business Wire)
Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
WMG earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
morningbrew.com
Gaming companies miss earnings expectations
Video games are cool, but have you ever…gone outside?. Yesterday, Roblox became the latest gaming company to report weaker-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Not only did the gaming platform not have as many daily active users as analysts predicted, but its users didn’t buy as much of Roblox’s in-game currency and main source of revenue, Robux.
DHL Group Posts a Revenue Increase of 23.4% in Q2
Deutsche Post DHL Group generated a double-digit revenue in Q2. The world’s leading logistics group saw sales increase by 23% YoY to nearly $24.2 billion. The company says while inflation caused customers to be more cautious with spending, logistics has gained strategic importance for customers in an ever more complex environment. Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express U.S., talks about how the company hit record sales and the struggles facing the logistics industries.
Sonde's Vocal Biomarker Technology Can Detect Health Issues
Vocal biomarker tech startup Sonde Health has debuted a tool for someone’s mental health based on the sound of their voice. The company packaged the new Sonde Mental Fitness feature into an app for both iOS and Android and an API that healthcare providers and wellness services can incorporate into their products. David Liu, CEO of Sonde Health, breaks down how the technology works and the other use cases for vocal biomarkers.
Fast Company
Black founders only receive 1.4% VC funds—here’s how to change that
Did you ever have to write a letter to your younger self at school? It’s a humbling feeling to look back and wonder what you wish you could have communicated to your past self. As I develop my next venture, 2045 Studio, I realize how much more I know...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Events start-up Pollen enters administration after raising £124m
Pollen, a taxpayer-backed events start-up, is reportedly on the brink of collapse just months after raising $150million (£124m) in fresh funding. According to Sky News, the company – which had secured the money through the UK government’s Future Fund – has been seeking a rescue deal for weeks. The outlet said yesterday (August 9) that Pollen could go into administration as early as today (August 10) if it failed to do so.
CNBC
New York Times stock jumps after activist investor ValueAct reveals 6.7% stake
Activist investor ValueAct has built a 6.7% stake in the New York Times. ValueAct purchased more than 11 million shares. The news sent shares of the media company soaring in afternoon trading. Activist investor ValueAct has built a 6.7% stake in the New York Times, according to an SEC filing...
TechCrunch
How this founder is SaaS-ifying air-quality tracking
We all have a right to clean air, but chances are you aren’t getting accurate air quality data — Davida and the Aclima team are looking to change that. In this episode, she talks with Jordan and Darrell about the struggles she faced trying to start a climate company right after the clean tech bubble burst, how she’s stayed laser-focused on her mission, and how working with state governments is paramount for her company and measuring air-quality at scale.
Complex
HBO Max and Discovery+ Officially Merging Into Single Streaming Service
Warner Bros. Discovery has announced plans to combine HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single streaming service, Variety reports. Warner CEO David Zaslav confirmed the news during a second-quarter earnings call on Thursday. The media corporation hasn’t announced the name of the platform, but said it will launch in the U.S. next summer.
TechCrunch
Finix raises $30 million as fintech’s spotlight picks its sides
The cash tranche is significantly smaller than its extended Series B total, but Finix did include that new investors participated in the round, meaning this one is not an extension round, “thanks to the growth” that it has shown in the last six months. New and existing backers...
PC Gamer is hiring a Magazine Editor in the UK
For nearly 30 years, we've been making the best magazine in gaming. We're looking for its next editor. For nearly three decades, PC Gamer magazine has been bringing the best coverage of PC gaming directly to reader's doors. Each issue is filled with expert buying advice, in-depth reporting, considered criticism and exclusive access to the platform's most exciting games. It's a long and storied publication that over the years has featured some of the finest writing you'll find about PC gaming and the wider hobby. And now you have the chance to take ownership of it, as we hire our next magazine editor.
U.K.・
Phys.org
Leadership online: Charisma matters most in video communication
Managers need to make a consistent impression in order to motivate and inspire people, and that applies even more to video communication than to other digital channels. That is the result of a study by researchers at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT). They investigated the influence that charismatic leadership tactics used in text, audio and video communication channels have on employee performance. They focused on mobile work and the gig economy, in which jobs are flexibly assigned to freelancers via online platforms. The results of the study have been published in The Leadership Quarterly.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Bridge round bingo, SaaS sales smarts, tracking monthly expenses
Similarly, in a down market, SaaS startups that help clients make incremental improvements to cash flow are in a much better position to ride things out. Full TechCrunch+ articles are only available to members. Use discount code TCPLUSROUNDUP to save 20% off a one- or two-year subscription. “In a downturn,...
Comments / 0