KAAL-TV
CommUNITY mural unveiled in Mason City
(ABC 6 News) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday in Mason City to celebrate the Building CommUNITY mural that was completed last month. Building CommUNITY is an initiative of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce to highlight the inclusive spirit of North Iowans. According to the 2020 US Census,...
KAAL-TV
VIDEO: Mason City back to school block party event
(ABC 6 News) - Community organizers in Mason City came together Thursday to help families get ready for another school year. ABC 6 News reporter Alex Cotter spoke with Community Health Center of Mason City Community Outreach Coordinator Cori Frein who said the United Way of North Central Iowa was giving away free shoes to kids, the Salvation Army was giving away backpacks and school supplies, and various organizations were providing medical, dental and eye checks for kids.
KAAL-TV
Noser moves on in Rochester mayoral race
(ABC 6 News) - The results of the Rochester mayoral election rolled in until early Wednesday morning. Incumbent Kim Norton and challenger Britt Noser will move on to the November general election. Noser says he's excited and ready to run against Norton in November. The two topped the other two...
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County races
(ABC 6 News) - Election officials in Freeborn County said they have seen a steady crowd throughout the day and saw 33% turnout before 5 p.m., which they told me is really for a primary. Several important races happening but in Freeborn County, the big race on the ballot is...
Rochester Primary Election Results
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS(Minnesota Secretary of State Office)
KAAL-TV
VIDEO: Spark Play it Forward fundraiser
(ABC 6 News) - Thursday, SPARK Children's Museum in Rochester held its annual Play it Forward fundraiser. This fundraiser is one of the largest for the non-profit, with a lot of the money going toward free family Sunday's, discovery play after hours, and to enable families to visit at no charge.
Rochester Wins Nearly $20 million Grant For New Downtown Bridge
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester has been informed that it has been awarded a nearly $20 million grant to help finance the 6th Street Southeast bridge project. The funding is from the US Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. A...
KAAL-TV
Mason City back to school block party supports families
(ABC 6 News) - Families in Mason City had the chance to get back-to-school supplies for free. The 3rd annual Back-to-school block party, hosted by Community Health Center of Mason City had everything from free shoes to wellness checkups. With the help of other community partners, they were able to...
KAAL-TV
Stewartville voters reject school bond referendum
(ABC 6 News) - Voters within the Stewartville School District rejected school bond referendum questions 1 and 2 on the Minnesota Primary ballot Tuesday. Stewartville Public Schools were looking to pass two ballot questions with a more than $38.5 million bond issue. Question 1: 71% no, 29% yes. Question 2:...
KAAL-TV
Dover-Eyota voters approve school referendum
(ABC 6 News) - Dover-Eyota voters had their say on Tuesday on a referendum to fix the district's public schools. The two questions posed to voters would bring in more than $20 million for improvements if passed. The plan focuses on improving school buildings, increasing security, and expanding learning space....
KAAL-TV
RFD highlights new online program to help with response
(ABC 6 News) - The City of Rochester Fire Department (RFD) is highlighting a new online program called Community Connect, which allows residents and property owners of Rochester to share valuable life safety information with the department. This program will help ensure that RFD has the most information about a...
KAAL-TV
Thursdays Downtown featured vendor: Socius Designs
(ABC 6 News) - Summer is winding down, which means Rochester's Thursdays Downtown event is nearing its end for the season. Every Thursday ABC 6 News features a vendor at Thursdays, this week it's Socius Designs. It's owner and designer Dara Kautz's very first Thursdays event, and she said she's...
KAAL-TV
Area businesses see success during Thursdays Downtown
(ABC 6 News) - As the summer is nearing a close, so is Thursdays Downtown. Next week, August 18, will be the last event for the summer, and area businesses say it’s been a successful season. The past two years have been difficult for downtown businesses and for Thursdays,...
KAAL-TV
Edgewater Park in Albert Lea is celebrating 100 years
(ABC 6 News) - Albert Lea will celebrate Edgewater Park's centennial 100th birthday with several events planned for Friday and Saturday. Edgewater Park opened to the public on August 13, 1922 with 18 picnic tables scattered over 20 acres. Since then, the park has grown from a picnic grounds to...
KAAL-TV
Jailed Rochester woman resentenced to nearly 8 years for previous crimes
(ABC 6 News) - A jailed Rochester woman faces multiple increased sentences after passing a fake check to Olmsted County law enforcement. Chrysten Nicole Doney, 33, allegedly gave Olmsted County a false check for $437.21 at the end of July, to be deposited into her commissary account. Doney was incarcerated...
mprnews.org
Mail delivery delays plaguing parts of Minnesota
That old United States Postal Service motto — "We Deliver for You" — is coming with a caveat more and more these days, in Minnesota and around the nation. They deliver... mostly. Amy Oxentenko, a doctor in Rochester, Minn., noticed it after she put her mail on hold...
5 Shows You Must See at the Steele County Fair – And It’s All Free
The list of 'To Do' events at the Steele County Free Fair in Owatonna is enormous. Here are a few shows you should have on your 'Must Do' list. This features a mix of something new, something old (really, really old), and stunt-performing dogs. JURASSIC KINGDOM. The dinosaurs are on...
KAAL-TV
School Resource Officers train ahead of back-to-school
(ABC 6 News) - As students and families are getting ready to head back to school in the next few weeks, local law enforcement and school resource officers (SROs) are also gearing up. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety held training in Rochester on Thursday for SROs around the state.
Famous Celebrity Couple Spotted Walking in Rochester on Monday
The last few weeks, Gerard Butler has been spotted around Rochester, Minnesota. Now, it seems as if 2 more celebrities have been spotted as well. Ivanka Trump and Jarod Kushner Spotted in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About the same time I was dealing with a St. Bernard getting stung by a...
KAAL-TV
SE MN counties collaborate on school-located flu vaccine program
(ABC 6 News) - Several southeastern Minnesota county public health departments are teaming up with schools to offer kids influenza vaccinations in an effort to keep the virus out of the classroom for the upcoming school year. Olmsted Medical Center, Mayo Clinic, Olmsted County Public Health, Dodge County Public Health,...
