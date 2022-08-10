Read full article on original website
Related
Exchange Program Unveils “When The Stars Align” Capsule With Khoi Pham
Exchange Program has linked up with NYC-based visual artist Khoi Pham for a new collaborative capsule. Titled “When The Stars Align,” the capsule includes a black hoodie and t-shirt with a multicolored graphic design. Symbolizing strength through unity, the back artwork includes a silver carabiner with metallic keys and keychains in shades of ice blue, nebula orange, lavender, pear green, silver and gold. The front artwork features the Exchange Program name in the same hues surrounding a silver charm.
Kiko Kostadinov Studio Assists With Creating the ASICS UN1-S Jogger X81
While there are no official collaborations between Kiko Kostadinov and in the pipeline right now, the Bulgarian designer is still offering his assistance from time to time to expand the brand’s inline category. We’ve seen the two parties push out silhouettes like the UB3-S GEL-NIMBUS 9, FB1-S GEL-PRELEUS and HS1-S Tarther Blast in recent years, and now the duo has officially uncovered the UN1-S Jogger X81. Four colorways of the new model are now available, all of which have been revealed by way of official imagery.
thisisneverthat Delivers an Expansive FW22 Collection
After releasing its New Balance collaboration featuring the 1906R and 2002R silhouettes, South Korean imprint thisisneverthat now previews its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The upcoming series arrives in the label’s signature oversized ’90s styling featuring relaxed and wearable pieces for the urban sprawl. Highlights from the collection include the...
"Wheat" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
While has yet to officially launch the newest entry in the Air Max series, the Air Max Scorpion, more colorways continue to surface. First spotted earlier this year, the Air Max Scorpion has certainly stood out as an experimental silhouette. Now, joining looks such as “Triple Black” and “Wolf Grey,” a fall-ready “Wheat” has arrived on the Air Max Scorpion.
MARKET and Havaianas Collide for Thermo-Reactive Flip Flops
Following its collaboration with My Chemical Romance, the Los Angeles-based streetwear label MARKET partners with Brazilian flip-flop label Havaianas for an exclusive capsule featuring the very first thermo-reactive sandals. For the collaboration, MARKET brings its distinct spirit to Havaianas’ popular Top and Tradi Zori models. Both slippers are given...
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 OG "Chicago"
Part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 collection, the Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” serves as a retro of the original 1986 release. Sported by Michael Jordan during the early years of his basketball career, the shoe expresses the classic mix of “White/Varsity Red/Black.”. The Air Jordan...
Take a First Look at the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides
Continues to expand its range of footwear offerings with the latest addition to its Air More Uptempo lineup. While this time around, it is not a basketball shoe, the newest iteration pays homage to one of basketball’s greatest. A pair of the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides have surfaced...
Nike Air More Uptempo Surfaces in Black and Court Purple
Continues to expand its lineup for its Air More Uptempo silhouette for the upcoming Fall season. This time around, the shoe has appeared in an all-new colorway, dressed in a black base, featuring a multicolor and court-purple color scheme. The shoe is constructed with black nubuck while the “AIR” lettering is in purple and outlined in pink. The contrasting accents are in yellow which is seen on the Swoosh branding on the toebox and the heel. The shoe sits atop a white midsole and black rubber outsole to round out the design.
First Look at the adidas YEEZY Slide "Azure"
Ye and YEEZY fans have had a rollercoaster of a month with mixed YEEZY Day 2022 results and. between Ye and adidas surfacing. However, the YEEZY releases have not slowed down, including restocks and new colorways of the adidas YEEZY Slide hitting shelves. Now, with the adidas YEEZY Slide “Azure” on the way, it’s only a matter of time before we see it matched with the original YEEZY Gap Round Jacket.
Jaime Muñoz Releases 'Self Portrait' via Avant Arte
A new limited-edition print that uses car culture to explore the iconography that raised him. Jaime Muñoz is a Pomona-based artist who creates multi-layered compositions that reflect the Southern California iconography that raised him. Car culture, which is ever-present across the state, is of particular interest to Muñoz, who uses the vehicle to examine class, race and identity.
My Top Stock-Split Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
Amazon is facing economic issues like everyone else, but it is still performing decently. The company's cloud business looks increasingly promising. Amazon benefits from a strong moat that will help it keep competitors at bay. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Louis Vuitton's Paint Can Bag Arrives in Virgil Abloh's Signature Purple Palette
Virgil Abloh‘s long-lasting legacy at continues to impact the world of luxury fashion on a global scale. His imprint and ideals have created a contemporary set of visual cues for the French luxury house, leading to unembellished yet captivating designs such as the Paint Can Bag. The Louis Vuitton...
KSUBI Has Re-Entered the Chat With a New, Limited-Edition Streetwear Collab
At the turn of the new millennium, Australian fashion brand KSUBI held a strong presence amongst the bevy of Y2K brands that dominated retail stores, music videos and city streets. But once the 2010’s rolled around, the hype behind the brand began to slow down. Fast-forward to the present day and there’s been a rekindled interest in the brand – thanks to TikTok, superstar rappers and celebrity endorsements – allowing KSUBI to re-enter the chat with a new streetwear collaboration.
Represent Slithers Into Your Rotation With "The Viper" Sneaker
Over the last decade, Manchester-born label Represent — launched by brothers George and Michael Heaton — has supplied styles that strike a clean balance between contemporary and streetwear fashion by tailoring traditions and oversized, boxy streetwear-indebted T-shirts. The Mancunian brand has also submerged itself into the sports industry with athletics apparel and a daily workout app under its 247 umbrella. Now, following up on a recent hoodie and T-shirt collaboration with Manc legend and former Oasis front-man Liam Gallagher, Represent is unveiling its latest addition to its rapidly-growing footwear collection, The Viper.
Nike Adds the Air Force 1 Low "We Are Familia" to the Día de Muertos Collection
Nike is prepping its Día de Muertos collection with the inclusion of the brand new Air Force 1 Low “We Are Familia.”. The warm-toned iteration is crafted with a canvas base, suede overlays and leather detailing by the heel, dipped in a sharp hue of clay brown. Fuzzy chenille panel swooshes in yellow and green create the ideal contrast, along with the “We Are Familia” tongue logo patch in colors of red, yellow and blue and the red.
'Jurassic World: Dominion' Reunites With Reebok for Expansive Collection
2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion landed as yet another box office hit for the iconic franchise. Celebrating this, Reebok has connected with Universal Brand Development for a complete collection of themed footwear and apparel. This follows last year’s Jurassic Park x Reebok collection which celebrated the 1993 original film and was filled with nostalgia.
Louis De Guzman Releases an Ambient Lamp Sculpture
Dropping tomorrow, August 13 at 5:30pm PT. Louis De Guzman has shown a steady interest in sculpture as of late. Having recently partnered with his hometown Chicago Cubs on a permanent statue at Wrigley Field, Guzman follows up with a new limited-edition sculpture titled DETACHED. The new work is more...
Logitech for Creators Awards The Caramel Gamer with Emerging Talent Fund
Earlier this year, Logitech announced it was on the hunt for the next streaming star with its Up Next springboard prize fund in collaboration with Currys. After a nationwide search, Logitech selected Barrie (best known as The Caramel Gamer to his fans), an energetic Twitch streamer and Twitter and Instagram content creator.
First Look At MB&F's Regent Street Return To London
MB&F has returned to London, with its first retail space in the UK for a number of years. The Swiss haute horlogerie “artistic concept laboratory” hasn’t been available in the UK for a number of years, since watch industry doyen Marcus Margulies closed his Bond Street multi-brand boutique in favor of an ultra-exclusive five-story townhouse on Mayfair’s Berkeley Square.
Celebrating 50 Years of Nike Running
Since its inception, Nike’s backbone has been its running division. From putting the “Air” in Air Jordan to pushing the limits of human potential, the. Running line has transformed the world of footwear in its five decades of operation. What became today’s international leader in sportswear began...
