WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County School Board approves return of hybrid transportation/nutrition associate position
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Like many school systems, Roanoke County Public Schools has positions it is trying to fill, especially when it comes to transportation and nutrition. “As you’re aware, we have struggled and we continue to struggle to fill our open positions for bus drivers, bus aides and...
WDBJ7.com
Teachers preparing for ‘pandemic slide’ of learning on top of typical ‘summer slide’ for students
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students experience the ‘summer slide’ of learning every year, but now they’re also facing learning gaps from the pandemic. As teachers are getting ready to welcome students back into the classroom, they’re also prepared to face a new set of challenges from the pandemic. The education department chair at Roanoke College explained how students are showing academic and emotional gaps.
WSLS
Roanoke City schools ready to return to the classroom despite staffing shortages
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Public Schools School Board heard updates on staffing during their last meeting before the school year begins. Since January, the school system has hired 179 teaching positions for the upcoming school year, leaving 29 positions still open, with 12 of those still pending.
WDBJ7.com
BHS students show creativity painting parking lot
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With the stroke of a paintbrush, the Blacksburg High School parking lot turned a breeding ground of creativity on August 11-12. “It brings joy to us seeing every day ‘like I worked so hard on this and here it is every day, and I’m gonna park on it,’” BHS Junior Jack Cooper said.
WDBJ7.com
MCPS alum completes summer of pushups for school supplies
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tori Boyd, a Montgomery County Public Schools graduate and current Radford University Softball player, spent the summer getting stronger and giving back at the same time. Boyd created a “Pushups for Public School” fundraiser on gofundme. For every $1 donated, she recorded herself...
WDBJ7.com
Salem City Schools discusses safety ahead of new school year
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem City Schools doesn’t start until the end of August, but an important topic was discussed at Tuesday’s school board meeting: safety. “This year one of the key areas we’re going to be emphasizing with staff is security of the building, the doors, making sure all our doors are locked at all times. We’re getting some posters to put on all our interior doors reminding students and staff not to prop doors, not to open doors for anyone at any time and make sure that all visitors are channeled back to the main office,” said Dr. Curtis Hicks, superintendent of Salem City Schools.
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Student Registered Apprenticeships give students big boost to future careers
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Anthony Garcia likes to work with his hands. After two years of automotive class and an apprenticeship, he’s employed with Lawrence Companies. “So, my position is called a field technician and we take off truck bodies and put flatbeds, service bodies and we work on any size truck,” says Garcia.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Western Community College launches physical therapist assistant program
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Western Community College is offering a physical therapist assistant program for the first time this fall. Jayden Glass has dreamed of being a physical therapist assistant since he was in 8th grade, after his friend got injured during their cross-country practice. “When I helped her...
pcpatriot.com
School-based health clinic at PCHS a ‘done deal’
Plans to establish a school-based health clinic at Pulaski County High School are a done deal, according to school board chairman Dr. Paige Cash. That news did not sit well with one parent at Tuesday’s school board meeting, who said others in the community also are not pleased with plans for a school-based health clinic.
WSET
Pulaski Co. celebrates repurposing old elementary school into new private school in Dublin
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pulaski County celebrated the opening of a new private school in the area on Wednesday. Gateway Private School's Dublin campus is now open after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, Laura Walters, said The Board of Supervisors has...
wfxrtv.com
Rising number of Roanoke Valley students facing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Parents are dealing with a number of issues as their children head back to school this year, but the burden is even heavier for those experiencing homelessness, including hundreds of families in the Roanoke Valley. The assistant director of shelter services at the Rescue Mission...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg City Schools has 100+ open positions just days before school year starts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Students are set to return to the classroom in the Hill City on Aug. 16, but Lynchburg City Schools is still looking to fill dozens of vacancies. The superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools, Dr. Crystal Edwards, says the district still has a little more than 100 positions to fill, including about 35 openings for teachers.
WDBJ7.com
School supply drive “Park It on the Market” Friday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ALCOVA Mortgage, in partnership with Downtown Roanoke, Inc. and Roanoke City Public Schools, will be hosting a school supply drive on Roanoke’s Historic City Market Friday, August 12, 2022 from 10:00am-4:00pm. The event dubbed “Park It on the Market” has a goal of filling an...
WDBJ7.com
Giles Technology Center students build eighth house for Habitat For Humanity
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Not many students get to say they’ve built a house by the time they’ve graduated high school. “Going to classes in the morning over at the high school is great, but knowing that you get to come after lunch and build a house,” Giles Technology Center Graduate Aidan Miller said. “I mean, that’s awesome.”
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office happy to increase safety in schools with new SRO grant
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, school resource officers will be in elementary schools in Franklin County. The Franklin County School Board announced the grant at its monthly meeting Monday. “About four years ago, the state provided a grant around $35 million toward a lot of issues,...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg wants help for the Hand-In-Hand playground redesign
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hand-In-Hand wooden playground was built by community volunteers in 1992, and after 30 years, is ready to be refreshed and brought up to currently safety standards. Leathers & Associates, the same company that helped design the original playground, will once again be working with the...
WDBJ7.com
Addressing mental health concerns continues to be priority this school year
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - With kids going back to school, some parents and educators may be concerned about students’ mental health-- especially as the effects of the pandemic continue and costs rise because of inflation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there are a few signs...
WDBJ7.com
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Tips for learning how to embrace “Courageous Living”
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Courageous living can be something as simple as trying a new hobby or skill. Blogger Caitlyn Scaggs explains the definition of courageous living. “Courageous living means making new friends and feeling comfortable interacting with others in authentic and wholehearted ways. When you choose courage, you also are willing to share your ideas with your colleagues. It welcomes innovation, great ideas, and a positive path forward! Courage is one of the qualities I seek to embrace,” says Scaggs.
WDBJ7.com
Radford City Schools delaying start of school by two weeks
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City Public Schools is delaying the start of school by two weeks, according to the Radford City Schools Superintendent. The superintendent said the delay is to help workers finish projects still ongoing at several schools. “RCPS has made the difficult decision to push the opening...
WDBJ7.com
Community-based health center has grand opening for new clinic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The non-profit New Horizons Healthcare has a new clinic in the Valley View area in Roanoke. Officials say the new location idea came after they had to see patients in the parking lot during the pandemic. The center offers a sliding fee discount program based on...
