Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Teachers preparing for ‘pandemic slide’ of learning on top of typical ‘summer slide’ for students

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students experience the ‘summer slide’ of learning every year, but now they’re also facing learning gaps from the pandemic. As teachers are getting ready to welcome students back into the classroom, they’re also prepared to face a new set of challenges from the pandemic. The education department chair at Roanoke College explained how students are showing academic and emotional gaps.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

BHS students show creativity painting parking lot

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With the stroke of a paintbrush, the Blacksburg High School parking lot turned a breeding ground of creativity on August 11-12. “It brings joy to us seeing every day ‘like I worked so hard on this and here it is every day, and I’m gonna park on it,’” BHS Junior Jack Cooper said.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Education
WDBJ7.com

MCPS alum completes summer of pushups for school supplies

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tori Boyd, a Montgomery County Public Schools graduate and current Radford University Softball player, spent the summer getting stronger and giving back at the same time. Boyd created a “Pushups for Public School” fundraiser on gofundme. For every $1 donated, she recorded herself...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Salem City Schools discusses safety ahead of new school year

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem City Schools doesn’t start until the end of August, but an important topic was discussed at Tuesday’s school board meeting: safety. “This year one of the key areas we’re going to be emphasizing with staff is security of the building, the doors, making sure all our doors are locked at all times. We’re getting some posters to put on all our interior doors reminding students and staff not to prop doors, not to open doors for anyone at any time and make sure that all visitors are channeled back to the main office,” said Dr. Curtis Hicks, superintendent of Salem City Schools.
SALEM, VA
#College#Tech#High School#Instructional Technology#Roanoke City Schools
pcpatriot.com

School-based health clinic at PCHS a ‘done deal’

Plans to establish a school-based health clinic at Pulaski County High School are a done deal, according to school board chairman Dr. Paige Cash. That news did not sit well with one parent at Tuesday’s school board meeting, who said others in the community also are not pleased with plans for a school-based health clinic.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Rising number of Roanoke Valley students facing homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Parents are dealing with a number of issues as their children head back to school this year, but the burden is even heavier for those experiencing homelessness, including hundreds of families in the Roanoke Valley. The assistant director of shelter services at the Rescue Mission...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg City Schools has 100+ open positions just days before school year starts

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Students are set to return to the classroom in the Hill City on Aug. 16, but Lynchburg City Schools is still looking to fill dozens of vacancies. The superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools, Dr. Crystal Edwards, says the district still has a little more than 100 positions to fill, including about 35 openings for teachers.
NewsBreak
Education
WDBJ7.com

School supply drive “Park It on the Market” Friday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ALCOVA Mortgage, in partnership with Downtown Roanoke, Inc. and Roanoke City Public Schools, will be hosting a school supply drive on Roanoke’s Historic City Market Friday, August 12, 2022 from 10:00am-4:00pm. The event dubbed “Park It on the Market” has a goal of filling an...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Giles Technology Center students build eighth house for Habitat For Humanity

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Not many students get to say they’ve built a house by the time they’ve graduated high school. “Going to classes in the morning over at the high school is great, but knowing that you get to come after lunch and build a house,” Giles Technology Center Graduate Aidan Miller said. “I mean, that’s awesome.”
GILES COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg wants help for the Hand-In-Hand playground redesign

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hand-In-Hand wooden playground was built by community volunteers in 1992, and after 30 years, is ready to be refreshed and brought up to currently safety standards. Leathers & Associates, the same company that helped design the original playground, will once again be working with the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Tips for learning how to embrace “Courageous Living”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Courageous living can be something as simple as trying a new hobby or skill. Blogger Caitlyn Scaggs explains the definition of courageous living. “Courageous living means making new friends and feeling comfortable interacting with others in authentic and wholehearted ways. When you choose courage, you also are willing to share your ideas with your colleagues. It welcomes innovation, great ideas, and a positive path forward! Courage is one of the qualities I seek to embrace,” says Scaggs.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radford City Schools delaying start of school by two weeks

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City Public Schools is delaying the start of school by two weeks, according to the Radford City Schools Superintendent. The superintendent said the delay is to help workers finish projects still ongoing at several schools. “RCPS has made the difficult decision to push the opening...
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community-based health center has grand opening for new clinic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The non-profit New Horizons Healthcare has a new clinic in the Valley View area in Roanoke. Officials say the new location idea came after they had to see patients in the parking lot during the pandemic. The center offers a sliding fee discount program based on...
ROANOKE, VA

