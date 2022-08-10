Read full article on original website
Renville County Fair wraps up Friday with demo derby
(Bird Island MN-) This is the last day of the Renville County Fair in Bird Island. The demo derby begins at the grandstand tonight at 7, and the band Rhino plays starting at 8 p.m. Jans Animals – all day. Balloons by Kevin @ 12-6 pm. James Wedgewood –...
Bull riding, fireworks at Renville County Fair Thursday
(Bird Island MN-) The Renville County Fair in Bird Island continues today, with bull riding the grandstand starting at 7 p.m. The band UpSouth begins at 8:30 p.m..
Tractor pull and Dam Jammers concert highlight Kandiyohi County Fair Friday
(Willmar MN-) Today is day 3 of The Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar. Free entertainment today on the Heritage Square Stage includes Ava Hanson at 3, Jeff James at 5, and The Dam Jammers at 8. In the grandstand tonight is the semi, pickup and tractor pull starting at 6. Fair President Chad Lien says there's a lot of free entertainment like the Great Lakes Timber Show...
Senior Day at Kandiyohi County Fair...sweet corn feed and KRA racing
(Willmar MN-) Today is Senior Day at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar, sponsored by KWLM. Shuttle buses will bring passengers all the way up the hill and drop them off at the log cabin. KWLM will be broadcasting The Open Mic Show from the Heritage Square Stage starting at 10 a.m. and Fair Secretary Katy Thompson says there's a packed afternoon of fun...
Kandiyohi County Fair (Monday thru Saturday, Aug. 8 thru the 13, 2022)
For more info on each day, scroll thru the attached pages above. Each day: Great Lakes Timber Shows, entertainment, bingo, cash drawings,. Wednesday, Aug. 10: Veteran's Day, Veteran Tribute, FREE Veteran's Lunch, Planet's Funniest Hypnotist, Bull Riding. Thursday, Aug. 11: Senior Citizen's Day, KWLM "Open Mic" Show, Free Sweet Corn...
Case IH international Harvester 966 Winner
Natalie Rolling of Sleepy Eye won this prestige collection Case IH international Harvester 966. Signing up at the KNUJ Booth at Farmfest 2022. Compliments of Miller Sellner Case IH and KNUJ.
Tragic barn fire sheds light on animal abuse in Minnesota
Earlier this summer, 200,000 hens died in a massive fire at Forsman Farms, an egg farm in Wright County. The birds trapped inside the barn suffered excruciating deaths, their flesh melting away as they frantically searched for a way out of their cages. Tragic barn fires like this one are...
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Allen Seidl
Allen Seidl, age 65, of Bird Island died Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the Olivia Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Olivia. Memorial services are Friday, August 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bird Island with Rev. Dan Croonquist officiating. Visitation is Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and continues at the church for one hour prior to services. Burial will be in the Bird Island City Cemetery. Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Olivia, MN. Allen Lee Seidl was born February 9, 1957 at Olivia, MN to Robert Sr. and Bernice (Retzlaff) Seidl. He grew up in the Hector area and later moved to Bird Island. Allen married Staci Landreth on February 8, 1991 and they were blessed with three children. Allen worked many years with E & S Construction building pole barns. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He would always can his produce and liked sharing it with friends and family. Allen always found time to socialize with friends.
Longtime New Ulm city worker speaks out about bereavement policy
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - For 28 years, Bob Andersen has worked as a heavy equipment operator for the City of New Ulm. Last weekend, Andersen’s brother passed away. “A loving brother, and I went to work to try to keep my mind off of it very much. I got one good buddy in the truck, got a big shoulder, and have been putting up with it,” Andersen said.
Blue Earth Woman Injured in Mankato Crash
A Blue Earth woman is injured in a crash in Mankato. According to the State Patrol, 33-year-old Tazia Dammann of Delavan, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 when she collided with a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Lorri Bruce of Blue Earth. Bruce has non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to the Mankato hospital. Dammann has no apparent injuries. The Patrol says the crash happened yesterday after 1:20 in the afternoon. No alcohol was involved and both were wearing seatbelts.
Fire heavily damages apartment in southeast Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Willmar fire fighters spent several hours yesterday afternoon battling a fire in a 4-plex apartment building in southeast Willmar. Fire Chief Frank Hanson says at 1:31 p.m. they were called to an apartment in the 2400 Block of Southeast 4th Avenue where smoke was coming from a dryer. The fire spread to multiple spots in the building, traveling from the dryer to spaces between the two floors, making it difficult to reach. Firefighters made sure no one was inside the building, although a cat was missing but was later rescued. Willmar was assisted by fire crews from Pennock, Kandiyohi and Spicer, as well as Willmar Municipal Utilities and the state fire marshal's office. Crews were on the scene until about 6 p.m. The building sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, no one was hurt, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by Willmar FD and the fire marshals' office.
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has been notified of the upcoming mass layoffs that will coincide with the closure of the Sister Schools of Notre Dame Good Counsel campus in Mankato. In a letter to DEED, SSND says employees were notified of the...
2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener Is Where?
With the opening season for all of Minnesota sports, you would think one is just like the other. Unh-uh! Remember, this is Minnesota the Land of 10,000 lakes. One of those 10,000 will be the site of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener. According to the Minnesota DNR, Governor Tim Walz proudly will cast a line into Madison Lake near Mankato, Minnesota as this long-time tradition continues.
Primary results are in for Willmar Mayor, Kandiyohi County Sheriff and more
(Willmar MN-) The local primary results from Tuesday are now complete... In the November 8th general election, Doug Reese will face off against Steve Peppin for Mayor of Willmar, Eric Tollefson will take on Eric Holien for Kandiyohi County Sheriff, Kim Larson and Dale Anderson will be running against each other in the Kandiyohi County Commissioner District 3 race, and in Pope County's 5th Commissioner District, Paul Wildman will take on Bruce Harvey.
Willmar school tutors sought
(Willmar MN-) In response to the unprecedented educational challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, two reading, two math and eight early learning tutors are being sought to begin serving in Willmar area schools in August. Overall, Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps are recruiting 1,700 tutors throughout Minnesota.
Swift County gets million dollar grant to improve Appleton OHV Park
(Benson MN-) U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo Tuesday announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1 million grant to Swift County to support the recovery of the local tourism and outdoor recreation sector by making improvements at the Appleton Area Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Park. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan.
With inflation rising, Mike's Discount Foods seeing bump in business
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Family-owned grocery chain Mike's Discount Foods is seeing a bump in business as inflation continues to have food prices climbing month over month.July Consumer Price Index figures showed food prices increased at an annual rate of 10.9 percent, the fastest rise since 1979.Mike's Discount Foods first opened in 1989, priding itself on selling the lowest prices on brand-name foods.The business model allows it to sell groceries at deep discounts for several reasons:The food is near or past its "best if used by" dateThe item is seasonal or the packaging is datedThe item is part of a store closeoutThe food was salvaged from truck wreckThe food was mislabeledThe food was part of a manufacturer overstockThe discount grocery chain is held to the same inspection and regulation standards by the government as grocery stores.There are five stores in Minnesota with locations in Fridley, Anoka, Braham, Comfrey, Hilltop and its newest sixth location just opened last November in Princeton.Tuesdays, customers can receive an additional 10 percent discount on their purchase.For more information on Mike's Discount Foods, click here. For updates on products available click here.
Walz Reveals 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener Location, But He May Not Be Governor
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is already making his plans for fishing opener 2023 with the announcement of the location of the yearly Governor’s Fishing Opener, which is assuming of course that he's still the Governor. 2023 will mark the 75th year of the annual event designed to bring attention...
Charges: Minnesota camp counselor fired arrows at kids, injuring boy
A Minnesota camp counselor had children stand in front of a target while she launched arrows at them, injuring one boy in the process, according to charges. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, has been charged with one count of child endangerment, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison if she's convicted.
