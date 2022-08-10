Read full article on original website
WINA Investigative Journalist Courteney Stuart
Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania
Story of Us photo display on Downtown Mall through September 29
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Photographer Eze Amos, with some help from friends, has finished installing his Downtown Mall 18-photo display called “The Story of Us: Reclaiming the Narrative of #Charlottesville through Portraits of Community Resilience”. Amos told Charlottesville Right Now people from around the world identify Charlottesville too much about what happened here Unite the Right weekend. Speaking of his project, “This personal narrative shows what we know to be true about Charlottesville, as a city of complex history with many flaws.”
Major Crozet house fire
Albemarle County, VA- At Approx. 5:28pm on Thursday August 11, 2022 career and volunteer units from Albemarle County were dispatched to the 1000 block of Old Trail Drive in Crozet for a reported fire in a structure. The first apparatus arrived on scene 6 minutes after dispatch. While in route the incoming units observed a large column of smoke in the area, indicative of a fire. When they arrived on scene, they observed fire coming from the residence.
Two men charged in Greene County murder
On Wednesday 8/10/2022 the Greene County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the Ruckersville area reporting a shooting incident. Upon deputies’ arrival it was determined that Dwight W. Roach age 54 of Ruckersville died from a single gunshot wound. Greene County Investigations Unit arrived and determined that Mr. Roach was a victim of homicide. As the investigation unfolded two individuals were arrested.
Flood watch through midnight
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Stay very weather-aware as the National Weather Service has a flood watch for our area through midnight. Showers and numerous thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into the evening with average rainfall amount 1-to 1.5-inches across the area. However, locally higher amounts of 2-to-4 inches are likely, and fall in a 1-to-2-hour time frame.
