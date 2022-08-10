CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Photographer Eze Amos, with some help from friends, has finished installing his Downtown Mall 18-photo display called “The Story of Us: Reclaiming the Narrative of #Charlottesville through Portraits of Community Resilience”. Amos told Charlottesville Right Now people from around the world identify Charlottesville too much about what happened here Unite the Right weekend. Speaking of his project, “This personal narrative shows what we know to be true about Charlottesville, as a city of complex history with many flaws.”

