ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Tesla needs nickel to dominate the car industry. It just signed a $5 billion deal with the metal’s largest source

Indonesian government officials announced that Tesla had agreed to buy $5 billion worth of nickel products from the country. If Elon Musk wants to sell 20 million cars a year by 2030, he’ll need a lot of nickel—a key metal used in the electric batteries that power Tesla cars. And now, after years of wooing, the largest source of the metal seems to have won the Tesla CEO over.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Demand for EVs will accelerate growth of lithium market: report

The high demand for electric vehicles is accelerating the growth of the global lithium market and is projected to continue to do so for some time. According to a new report by Grand View Research, the lithium market has already doubled in size compared with 2020. In 2021 the global lithium market was valued at $6.83 billion.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
ZDNet

China's demand for electric vehicles doubles, making it the biggest and fastest growing EV market

Rising fuel prices have made electric vehicles a more attractive option than ever. A Canalys study shows that electric vehicles (EVs) have continued to grow in demand, with 4.2 million vehicles sold worldwide in the first half of 2022, 63% growth from the first half of 2021. The majority of electric vehicles were sold in mainland China with the US only constituting a tiny sliver of the market.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Tesla In Talks With Ontario Government For Canada Gigafactory

After Elon Musk suggested during a recent shareholders’ meeting that Tesla was looking at building its next Gigafactory in Canada, now we have confirmation that the manufacturer is indeed going forward with this plan. According to a source from Canada, the automaker had already filed documents with the Government of Ontario stating that it was looking to build an “advanced manufacturing facility” in the state.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Lithium Hydroxide#Lithium Carbonate#Gm#Lithium Americas Corp#Business Industry#Linus Business#Zacks Rank#Livent Corp#Piedmont Lithium Inc#Sociedad Qu Mica#Minera De Chile S A#Sqm Free Report#Covid 19
rigzone.com

88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement

'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
ALASKA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Buttigieg says electric vehicles are 'best' solution to high gas prices, but are they affordable?

(The Center Square) – Republicans are attacking U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for comments he made about electric vehicles on an MSNBC talk show. Buttigieg was discussing the high cost of gas in the U.S. on Aug. 4 when he said, “The best thing we can do for the medium and long term is make sure Americans have more options through greater fuel efficiency and greater access to vehicles that don’t require gasoline at all so that Americans don’t have to worry about what is happening in some middle eastern capitol or foreign war zone.”
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Motley Fool

Investing in Lithium & Battery Tech ETFs

Lithium-ion batteries are already in widespread use, thanks to smartphones and tablets. Now the technology is gaining ground in the automotive industry. Electric vehicles (EVs) are booming as automakers apply batteries to their vehicle lineups. By 2030, some estimates predict EVs will make up one-quarter to one-third of all new vehicle sales. Almost 67 million vehicles were sold worldwide in 2021, so the upside for lithium and battery technology is significant for the next decade.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Chinese EV Maker Nio Announces Support For Formula Student Germany

Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO Inc NIO has launched its support for Formula Student Germany, a move that could be seen as part of the firm’s efforts in building its brand image in the country, reported CnEVPost. Prior to this, NIO has been supporting Formula Student Electric China (FSEC)...
CARS
Autoblog

Automakers say Senate's EV tax credit will jeopardize 2030 electric car targets

WASHINGTON — A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved Sunday by the U.S. Senate will put achieving U.S. electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy. "Unfortunately, the EV tax credit requirements will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for...
INCOME TAX
itechpost.com

Tesla China EV Sales Slump by 60% in July 2022 — Here’s Why

Tesla China electric vehicle (EV) sales plunged by more than a whopping 60% in July of 2022 compared to the performance of the renowned automaker last June. It comes as the EV maker owned by Elon Musk tries to get back to its feet after its Gigafactory in Shanghai was forced to shut down due to months-long COVID-19 lockdowns in China.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Miners Face Supply Chain Overhaul to Meet U.S. EV Credit Deadline

(Reuters) - Miners will struggle to expand operations in the United States in record time to meet a deadline for sourcing key minerals domestically or from select countries as set out by a bill likely to be passed on Friday, companies and industry watchers said. The requirement is part of...
INCOME TAX
The Associated Press

NMG Provides Quarterly Update as the Company Advances Phases 2 and 3 of Its Growth Plan and Files its Feasibility Study for the Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Projects

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“NMG” or the “Company”) ( NYSE: NMG, TSXV: NOU ) reports steady progress along its business execution plan as the Company prepares the transition to Phase 2 of its vertically integrated operations and explores opportunities for its Phase 3 with a view to establish North America’s largest natural graphite production. Striving to develop a local, carbon-neutral, and traceable turnkey supply of graphite-based advanced materials for the Western World, the Company is carrying out a phased plan to de-risk its projects, secure commercial commitments and build robust full-scale operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005238/en/ Construction of the second shaping unit at NMG’s Phase-1 plant is underway. (Photo: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy