The Verge
No electric vehicles on the market today qualify for the new EV tax credit
Congress is poised to approve newly expanded tax credits for electric vehicles, but the rules are written in such a way as to effectively disqualify every EV that’s currently on the market today. That’s because most EVs run on lithium-ion batteries that are mostly made in China. The nation...
Tesla needs nickel to dominate the car industry. It just signed a $5 billion deal with the metal’s largest source
Indonesian government officials announced that Tesla had agreed to buy $5 billion worth of nickel products from the country. If Elon Musk wants to sell 20 million cars a year by 2030, he’ll need a lot of nickel—a key metal used in the electric batteries that power Tesla cars. And now, after years of wooing, the largest source of the metal seems to have won the Tesla CEO over.
A precious metals shortage is pushing Nissan to rent, not sell, electric vehicles to customers
Nissan is kicking off a new renting scheme for electric cars in Japan to keep its EV batteries closer to home.
teslarati.com
Demand for EVs will accelerate growth of lithium market: report
The high demand for electric vehicles is accelerating the growth of the global lithium market and is projected to continue to do so for some time. According to a new report by Grand View Research, the lithium market has already doubled in size compared with 2020. In 2021 the global lithium market was valued at $6.83 billion.
ZDNet
China's demand for electric vehicles doubles, making it the biggest and fastest growing EV market
Rising fuel prices have made electric vehicles a more attractive option than ever. A Canalys study shows that electric vehicles (EVs) have continued to grow in demand, with 4.2 million vehicles sold worldwide in the first half of 2022, 63% growth from the first half of 2021. The majority of electric vehicles were sold in mainland China with the US only constituting a tiny sliver of the market.
NPR
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
It's a favorite promise of politicians - keep manufacturing jobs and technology in America. And yet the U.S. keeps losing both to other countries. NPR's Laura Sullivan and Courtney Flatt from Public Radio's Northwest News Network investigate one story about a cutting-edge battery and how the U.S. may have lost the next big thing to China, again.
natureworldnews.com
Experts Are Suggesting Converting Coal Plants To Produce Clean Geothermal Energy
Coal energy is created when fossil fuel is burned to create heat and steam, both of which are used to turn turbine generators into electrical generators. Coal energy, together with the steam engine, contributed to and supported the Industrial Revolution. Panelists speaking about the topic at PIVOT2022, an online geothermal...
insideevs.com
Tesla In Talks With Ontario Government For Canada Gigafactory
After Elon Musk suggested during a recent shareholders’ meeting that Tesla was looking at building its next Gigafactory in Canada, now we have confirmation that the manufacturer is indeed going forward with this plan. According to a source from Canada, the automaker had already filed documents with the Government of Ontario stating that it was looking to build an “advanced manufacturing facility” in the state.
Reclaiming rare earth elements could clean up Pennsylvania acid mine drainage
(The Center Square) – Rare earth elements can be crucial for national security and economic production – and producing them may also provide an environmental boom in certain cases. A House Republican Policy Committee hearing on Pennsylvania’s “Emerging Critical Mineral and Rare Earth Element Industry” focused on America’s...
rigzone.com
88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
thecentersquare.com
Buttigieg says electric vehicles are 'best' solution to high gas prices, but are they affordable?
(The Center Square) – Republicans are attacking U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for comments he made about electric vehicles on an MSNBC talk show. Buttigieg was discussing the high cost of gas in the U.S. on Aug. 4 when he said, “The best thing we can do for the medium and long term is make sure Americans have more options through greater fuel efficiency and greater access to vehicles that don’t require gasoline at all so that Americans don’t have to worry about what is happening in some middle eastern capitol or foreign war zone.”
Analysis-U.S. renewables investors see Senate bill sparking gold rush
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - For the first time, investors seeking to pour cash into U.S. clean energy projects can count on at least a decade of generous federal subsidies, offering them long-sought confidence in the staying power of the world’s third biggest renewables market.
'Easter eggs' in climate bill delight oil and gas industry
"If you squint hard enough, you can see this being a bipartisan compromise," one lobbyist said.
Motley Fool
Investing in Lithium & Battery Tech ETFs
Lithium-ion batteries are already in widespread use, thanks to smartphones and tablets. Now the technology is gaining ground in the automotive industry. Electric vehicles (EVs) are booming as automakers apply batteries to their vehicle lineups. By 2030, some estimates predict EVs will make up one-quarter to one-third of all new vehicle sales. Almost 67 million vehicles were sold worldwide in 2021, so the upside for lithium and battery technology is significant for the next decade.
Chinese EV Maker Nio Announces Support For Formula Student Germany
Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO Inc NIO has launched its support for Formula Student Germany, a move that could be seen as part of the firm’s efforts in building its brand image in the country, reported CnEVPost. Prior to this, NIO has been supporting Formula Student Electric China (FSEC)...
Autoblog
Automakers say Senate's EV tax credit will jeopardize 2030 electric car targets
WASHINGTON — A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved Sunday by the U.S. Senate will put achieving U.S. electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy. "Unfortunately, the EV tax credit requirements will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for...
itechpost.com
Tesla China EV Sales Slump by 60% in July 2022 — Here’s Why
Tesla China electric vehicle (EV) sales plunged by more than a whopping 60% in July of 2022 compared to the performance of the renowned automaker last June. It comes as the EV maker owned by Elon Musk tries to get back to its feet after its Gigafactory in Shanghai was forced to shut down due to months-long COVID-19 lockdowns in China.
Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric
Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.
US News and World Report
Miners Face Supply Chain Overhaul to Meet U.S. EV Credit Deadline
(Reuters) - Miners will struggle to expand operations in the United States in record time to meet a deadline for sourcing key minerals domestically or from select countries as set out by a bill likely to be passed on Friday, companies and industry watchers said. The requirement is part of...
NMG Provides Quarterly Update as the Company Advances Phases 2 and 3 of Its Growth Plan and Files its Feasibility Study for the Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Projects
MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“NMG” or the “Company”) ( NYSE: NMG, TSXV: NOU ) reports steady progress along its business execution plan as the Company prepares the transition to Phase 2 of its vertically integrated operations and explores opportunities for its Phase 3 with a view to establish North America’s largest natural graphite production. Striving to develop a local, carbon-neutral, and traceable turnkey supply of graphite-based advanced materials for the Western World, the Company is carrying out a phased plan to de-risk its projects, secure commercial commitments and build robust full-scale operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005238/en/ Construction of the second shaping unit at NMG’s Phase-1 plant is underway. (Photo: Business Wire)
