ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Wake Forest QB Hartman out indefinitely due to medical issue, university announces

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Wake Forest Athletics program announced that their quarterback will be out due to medical issues. According to the university, junior quarterback Sam Hartman will be out for “an extended period of time” due to treatment for what the school says is a “non-football-related” medical issue. “Following a workout on Tuesday, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
saturdaytradition.com

ACC star QB sidelined indefinitely due to medical issue

Sam Hartman is the starting quarterback at Wake Forest. During the 2021 season, he finished second in the ACC with 39 touchdown passes and third in passing yards with 4,228. After that showing last season and an 11-win season, Hartman and the Demon Deacons had serious expectations for 2022. Unfortunately, it appears Hartman will likely be sidelined for a major portion of the season.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Spun

Breaking: Star ACC Quarterback Out Indefinitely

Wake Forest will be without star quarterback Sam Hartman indefinitely, the program announced Wednesday morning. According to a statement released by Wake Forest, Hartman "sought medical attention for a non-football related condition" following a workout on Tuesday. "The results of those tests and subsequent treatment will remove Sam from team...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
Football
Winston-salem, NC
College Sports
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
wfmynews2.com

Vote! August 19 Game of the Week | Friday Football Fever

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The touchdowns, the rivalries, the cheers – it’s got to be Friday Football Fever!. Show your school pride and vote for WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for August 19. The games to vote for include:. Dudley vs. Page.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Clawson
The Stokes News

Youngest winner at Bowman Gray Stadium wins again Carolina Cardinals Triad 12U wins tournament Spo...

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A wild night of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium included the youngest ever winner in track history getting his second win of the season in the Sportsman Division. […]HICKORY — The Carolina Cardinals Triad 12U Softball Team posted four shutout victories to win a recent tournament. […]August 12 – Sauras Football Jamboree (North Surry, North Stokes, High Point Christian, Trinity, and West Davidson); West Stokes football vs. Surry Central scrimmage – 6 p.m. […]KING – Mikayla Nixon is a four-sport athlete at West Stokes. She is looking forward to spending more time with friends that she...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Medicine#Medical Condition#American Football#College Football#Wake Forest Athletics#Clas
qcitymetro.com

Alumni stories: It was all love then; it’s all love now

I had initially ruled out NC Central because my father was an alumni, and I didn’t want to be one of those legacy kids — “Oh, you only came here because of your father.” I’m from Greensboro, and I didn’t want to stay in Greensboro, so that is why A&T was out.
GREENSBORO, NC
macaronikid.com

3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WXII 12

Editorial: Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson is charting a new course

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Chief Catrina Thompson is retiring from the Winston-Salem Police Department and is setting off to serve as a U.S. Marshal. Thompson has been nominated to serve as a U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina, according to the White House news release. The recent round of nominations also includes Terry Burgin, nominated for U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina, and Glenn McNeill, nominated for U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
359K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy