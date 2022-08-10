Read full article on original website
Wake Forest QB Hartman out indefinitely due to medical issue, university announces
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Wake Forest Athletics program announced that their quarterback will be out due to medical issues. According to the university, junior quarterback Sam Hartman will be out for “an extended period of time” due to treatment for what the school says is a “non-football-related” medical issue. “Following a workout on Tuesday, […]
saturdaytradition.com
ACC star QB sidelined indefinitely due to medical issue
Sam Hartman is the starting quarterback at Wake Forest. During the 2021 season, he finished second in the ACC with 39 touchdown passes and third in passing yards with 4,228. After that showing last season and an 11-win season, Hartman and the Demon Deacons had serious expectations for 2022. Unfortunately, it appears Hartman will likely be sidelined for a major portion of the season.
godeacs.com
Deacon Sports Xtra: Winston-Salem Native, Whiteheart, Honored to be in This Position
As a freshman, a young Blake Whiteheart just came up with two standard answers every time tight end coach Wayne Lineburg quizzed him on a play. Just one problem — neither of those answers were ever correct. "I memorized two answers for everything he asked me, and it was...
Breaking: Star ACC Quarterback Out Indefinitely
Wake Forest will be without star quarterback Sam Hartman indefinitely, the program announced Wednesday morning. According to a statement released by Wake Forest, Hartman "sought medical attention for a non-football related condition" following a workout on Tuesday. "The results of those tests and subsequent treatment will remove Sam from team...
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson addresses Sam Hartman ailment
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson chatted with the media Wednesday morning after the news broke that quarterback Sam Hartman would be out indefinitely. What can you tell us about the Sam Hartman being out today and the statement that come out earlier today?. Dave Clawson: He had a medical procedure...
wfmynews2.com
Vote! August 19 Game of the Week | Friday Football Fever
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The touchdowns, the rivalries, the cheers – it’s got to be Friday Football Fever!. Show your school pride and vote for WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for August 19. The games to vote for include:. Dudley vs. Page.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Driver Amber Lynn, agitating and adored, thrills crowds at NC track. 'She always has a target on her back …’
Her hard-charging style and, maybe, the fact she's one of the few women to compete and win make Amber Lynn arguably the most popular driver on Saturday nights at Bowman Gray Stadium. Whether she's nudging her way through the Sportsman Division field or crossing the finish line first, fans get...
Winston-Salem, August 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Gaston Christian School soccer team will have a game with Calvary Day School on August 11, 2022, 13:30:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
Youngest winner at Bowman Gray Stadium wins again Carolina Cardinals Triad 12U wins tournament Spo...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A wild night of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium included the youngest ever winner in track history getting his second win of the season in the Sportsman Division. […]HICKORY — The Carolina Cardinals Triad 12U Softball Team posted four shutout victories to win a recent tournament. […]August 12 – Sauras Football Jamboree (North Surry, North Stokes, High Point Christian, Trinity, and West Davidson); West Stokes football vs. Surry Central scrimmage – 6 p.m. […]KING – Mikayla Nixon is a four-sport athlete at West Stokes. She is looking forward to spending more time with friends that she...
Reidsville, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Oak Grove High School football team will have a game with Rockingham County High School on August 10, 2022, 15:00:00. Oak Grove High SchoolRockingham County High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Greensboro, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Greensboro. The Carver High School football team will have a game with Western Guilford High School on August 10, 2022, 15:00:00. The Carver High School football team will have a game with Western Guilford High School on August 10, 2022, 14:30:00.
wcti12.com
NBA power forward and High Point native gives back to his elementary school
High Point, NC — An NBA player with ties to the Triad stopped by his former elementary school this afternoon. Washington Wizards power forward and High Point native Anthony Gill returned to Parkview Village Elementary with World Vision USA to provide students with bookbags for the upcoming school year.
WXII 12
Greensboro: Blind Tiger concert venue stays open despite recent fatal shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Blind Tiger is staying open, despite the July 31 fatal shooting of a 19-year-old. The bar and music venue hosted an event Thursday evening and had planned to hold another show Friday night. The Friday night show was confirmed to be canceled by a band...
qcitymetro.com
Alumni stories: It was all love then; it’s all love now
I had initially ruled out NC Central because my father was an alumni, and I didn’t want to be one of those legacy kids — “Oh, you only came here because of your father.” I’m from Greensboro, and I didn’t want to stay in Greensboro, so that is why A&T was out.
Best restaurant for a date? Three in North Carolina rank among the nation’s favorites
Here’s what to know if you’re seeking a romantic night out.
macaronikid.com
3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
Waughtown Street near Reynolds Park and Sprague Street closed in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash has led to a closed intersection in a busy area of Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, all lanes in all directions of Waughtown Street are closed near Reynolds Park and Sprague Streets. Officials say that the roads are expected to be closed for around five hours. A vehicle […]
WXII 12
Editorial: Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson is charting a new course
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Chief Catrina Thompson is retiring from the Winston-Salem Police Department and is setting off to serve as a U.S. Marshal. Thompson has been nominated to serve as a U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina, according to the White House news release. The recent round of nominations also includes Terry Burgin, nominated for U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina, and Glenn McNeill, nominated for U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Chris Kelly of ROCK 92’s ‘2 Guys Named Chris’ loses thousands in landscaping scam
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Somebody was at the front door of Chris Kelly’s house with an offer. “He said they’d just put pine needles down at my neighbor’s house and had some left over and he’d give me a good deal,” Kelly said. Chris Kelly, from ROCK 92’s “2 Guys Named Chris,” has a […]
I-40 crash shuts down the ramp for South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The ramp for South Elm-Eugene Street was closed following a crash late Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation The crash occurred on Interstate 40 South at Mile Marker 221, near the ramp for Exit 221 for South Elm-Eugene Street. The closure began at 11:08 a.m. and lasted […]
247Sports
