ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

‘My Brother’: Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. Offers Insight into Hawks' Dejounte Murray

By Coty M. Davis
Inside The Rockets
Inside The Rockets
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04sucH_0hBhZQPZ00

With many questioning his character following a heated pro-am battle over the weekend, Houston Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. understands the struggles Dejounte Murray overcame to NBA stardom.

HOUSTON — Dejounte Murray has been a trending topic in the NBA following his performance at the Zeke-End pro-am basketball tournament in Washington on Sunday.

Murray's impressive performance was not the reason behind the publicity; it was his on-court treatment of Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero that made Murray a top subject.

The beef between the two Seattle natives elevated with an emotional back-and-forth on social media following the game.

A nasty ball fake and smack talk has led to the general public starving for the backstory between Banchero and Murray. But Murray's latest affair has left some wondering what has gotten into the one-time All-Star following his departure from the San Antonio Spurs.

The Atlanta Hawks acquired Murray from the Spurs in June.

Another Seattle native, Houston Rockets budding star Kevin Porter Jr. may know, the history behind what led to the spicy on-court interaction on Sunday. But maybe Porter's knowledge of Murray's rise to basketball prominence holds more value than a random summer league beef with Banchero.

"That's my brother — blood cannot make us any closer," Porter said when speaking on Murray's first All-Star appearance in February. "I know his background and his story. To see him get the recognition he deserves — I'm just so proud of him."

During their lone season as teammates on Rainier Beach High's varsity basketball team, Porter and Murray developed a close-knit relationship. After watching Murray's growth and development on and off the court, Porter once described the journey of his "brother" as a "beautiful story."

Murray shared via Twitter in May that he served a month in a juvenile detention center a decade ago. Murray vowed at 15 years old that he would change his life and never return to jail, even as cynical security guards assured him he would be back.

Four years after his release, Porter witnessed Murray rise from a teenager in a juvenile detention center to a young man drafted by the Spurs with the No. 29 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

His testament concluded that the same guards who told him he would return to jail are now asking for pictures and autographs. Murray provided a path for Porter to follow en route to his NBA journey.

"To have someone to look up to, him experiencing what he was experiencing, and me being able to learn from that, was definitely making me a believer — more of a believer in myself," Porter said. "I plan on spending a lot of time with him this offseason to get more tips from him."

The two friends have played five games against each other in the NBA, Murray holding a 3-2 record.

Porter's best game against Murray took place on Mar. 28 in a Rockets' 123-120 home loss to the Spurs. Porter fell short of a triple-double with 26 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in the loss. He has averaged 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists against Murray for his career. … with more to come - beefs notwithstanding.

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Porter, TX
City
Atlanta, GA
Houston, TX
Sports
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson’s brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star’s football career

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is already one of the best shooters to ever step foot on the NBA court, though his brother Trayce Thompson still can’t believe he pursued basketball over football. Speaking to Natasha Dye of People, Trayce admitted that he always thought Klay was going to be an American football player. […] The post Klay Thompson’s brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star’s football career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dejounte Murray
Person
Paolo Banchero
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Responds To Report That He Left The Nets Group Chat During The Playoffs: "Why Y'all Post Fake Stuff?"

Ben Simmons has been the subject of much ridicule on television and social media over the last year or so. It all started after that infamous playoff series against the Hawks, which was the last we saw of Simmons on an NBA court as he sat out for the first half of the 2021-22 season with the Sixers. He was then traded to the Nets but didn't play a game for them either as he was dealing with a back injury.
NBA
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Pissed Kevin Durant Off When They Fired Assistant Coach Adam Harrington: "You Fired Someone He Was Close To And Didn’t Have A Conversation About It"

The Brooklyn Nets are dealing with one of the most tumultuous offseasons in their team's history. They have had major changes over the years, including the trade for very old Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce back in 2013 that sacrificed the future of the franchise. They had a very successful offseason in 2019 when they snatched Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving from the New York Knicks.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Antonio Spurs#The Atlanta Hawks
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage

Ja Morant made a lot of fans worry on Wednesday after uploading a video of his car that seemed to just got out of a wreck. Fortunately, the Memphis Grizzlies star quickly eased those concerns. Morant celebrated his 23rd birthday on Wednesday, so it was only natural for things to get crazy. However, it might […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Model Girlfriend Of Lions Quarterback Jared Goff

In just over an hour, HBO's Hard Knocks will be back on televisions around the country as the Detroit Lions take center stage. It will be the second time quarterback Jared Goff will be featured on the show. Two years ago, he and the Los Angeles Rams were highlighted by the documentary series that takes place during training camp.
DETROIT, MI
Inside The Rockets

Inside The Rockets

Houston, TX
386
Followers
311
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Rockets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Rockets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy