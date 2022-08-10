ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin County, MN

SWCD manager may be retired but legacy lives on

Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 2 days ago

Steve Hughes liked his job so much he stayed for nearly 40 years.

Hughes began as a forest inventory technician for the Aitkin County Land Department in 1980 and became the district manager of the Aitkin County Soil and Water district (SWCD) in 1986. It was that position he retired from on July 31.

Hughes grew up in Grand Rapids, graduating from high school there in 1978. He was in the band and played baseball and said he wanted to pursue carpentry or a job in fisheries.

“After I worked as a summer intern in fisheries, I decided that wasn’t for me,” he said.

On to forestry

He switched his focus to forestry and attended Vermillion Community College in Ely, earning an associate in applied science degree in natural resources. Following that, he had a four-month job with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Grand Portage, which he said he thoroughly enjoyed and a job as forester for Blandin lands and forestry division.

Former Land Commissioner Roger Howard advocated for hiring an inventory crew to catalog all state and county-owned lands in Aitkin County. “That was in 1980 and we did timber inventory every day on the 500,000 acres of county land,” said Hughes.

When SWCD wanted to do a similar project on 500,000 acres of privately owned lands, Hughes was contracted to perform that inventory from 1984-1986. “Then we could have the entire big picture,” he said, which resulted in good data that is still used today.

Services expand

In 1986, SWCD wanted to expand the services it provided, said Hughes, and he was hired as its district manager. With only two employees in those early years, Hughes spent most days out in the field. More employees were added as the years went by, and Hughes’ duties expanded along with that. As he was responsible for the SWCD’s budget, he found the state and county funding wasn’t enough to operate on and he and the other employees also became grant writers.

“We successfully competed for many statewide and private grants,” he noted.

Cooperation

For 21 of his years on the job, Hughes worked cooperatively with Aitkin County Planning and Zoning on shoreland ordinance issues. Those duties returned to planning and zoning in 2014, when fighting aquatic invasive species (AIS) became funded by the state. Hughes and the AIS Committee then had to create a plan to administer $275,000 per year in state funding to combat AIS with equipment, inspections and enforcement to stop or slow the spread of AIS.

Hughes worked with citizens and several lake associations, even providing project grants, to inform the public about AIS and how to prevent the spread in area lakes.

Hughes was also the county ag inspector for about 15 years, a position now held by another SWCD employee, Sam Seybold.

The SWCD board and the SWCD’s seven employees have been a pleasure to work with, according to Hughes, as well as the partnerships with lake associations and other agencies in the state.

“I have always worked with private landowners who need help,” said Hughes. He’s created many water quality and shoreland projects, many paid by tax dollars. Some projects are a cost-share with SWCD footing 75% of the cost because it benefits everyone.

“My favorite thing about the job is working with the public and coming up with options to fix problems they can’t figure out,” he said. His least favorite is the reporting to the state, requiring hours at the computer.

Time for a change

Hughes’ future plans include fishing and “maybe some part-time work,” he said.

He and his wife, Julie, have two sons and a daughter and three grandchildren with whom he wants to spend time.

“The most important things about my job,” said Hughes, “are the relationships with people and the exceptional people I worked with. It made it easy and fun for more than 38 years.”

Comments / 0

Related
Aitkin Independent Age

Preserving Aitkin’s history

Haberkorn Law Offices, located on the corner of Second Street in Aitkin, has not always been an office. It has a long history and a story that starts with Sam Hodgeden. For those who have heard of the name Hodgeden, it could be from the top level of the Ripple Center, the Hodgeden Opera House. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, when Aitkin began to grow, Hodgeden sought to do two things. One of which was to build the Ripple Center, formerly known as...
AITKIN, MN
KFIL Radio

Don’t Explore These 5 Haunted Minnesota Trails Alone

It's almost one of my favorite times of the year! No, not State Fair Season. No, not the Holiday Season. I'm talking about Spooky Season! Halloween is going to be here before we know it, hands down one of my favorite holidays, but it's never too soon to talk about haunted places around Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Aitkin Independent Age

Youth to try skills at Deerwood Summerfest on Aug 12-13

Area youth are invited to try their skill at a giant target station, bear pong and hole in one; throw a bean bag through an Operation Game patient and paint rocks with positive messages at Deerwood Summerfest on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Prizes will be awarded. Staffed by Cuyuna Regional Medical Center employees, in addition to the activities, clinicians will fit bike helmets for safety and give away free helmets to youth on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. CRMC is sponsoring the Deerwood Summerfest activities and distributing bike helmets as part of its Community Health Needs Assessment priority to increase youth activity. Other priorities are enhancing mental health well-being and improving nutrition. CRMC believes that implementing these strategies will help it achieve its vision for a healthier community. For more information about CRMC’s community benefit programs, visit https://www.cuyunamed.org/about-us/community-health-needs-assessment.
DEERWOOD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ely, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Aitkin County, MN
City
Grand Rapids, MN
Aitkin County, MN
Business
City
Grand Portage, MN
Aitkin County, MN
Government
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin County Deputy Cody Schwinghammer and his K9 sidekick Reno

“K9 Reno is a very energetic 90-pound, 2.5-year-old German Shepherd from Czechoslovakia,” described Deputy Cody Schwinghammer. This deputy and K9 duo work together to help keep safe the residents of all of Aitkin County, which is almost 2,000 square miles. Schwinghammer is originally from the St. Cloud area. However, he said that when he was younger, his family could be found “vacationing in the Brainerd/Aitkin area,” explained the deputy. “It...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

McGregor woman sues local pharmacist

Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued a pharmacist under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after the pharmacist, based on his religious beliefs, refused to accommodate her request. State law prohibits discrimination based on sex, including issues related to pregnancy and childbirth. The trial in the civil case came amid national political debate about contraception under federal law with the U.S. House recently passing a bill that would guarantee the right to contraception. Democrats pushed through the measure in response to concerns that...
MCGREGOR, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Wright County man murdered in Aitkin County

On July 26, Daniel Bzdok, 62, was reported missing in Wright County, Minnesota, his primary address. In a complaint filed July 29 in Aitkin County, deputy Cody Schwinghammer was dispatched to conduct a welfare check at Daniel Bzdok’s cabin in Fleming Township, rural Aitkin. It was reported to the officer that Bzdok had been at the cabin recently with his son, Ronald Bzdok. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office told Schwinghammer...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#The Aitkin County Soil#Swc
Aitkin Independent Age

Primary election information

The primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9. Polling places typically open by 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters must register if they are a new voter or have changed their name and/or address. To save time at the polling place, unregistered voters are encouraged to register more than 10 days before Election Day. You can register online, or at the Aitkin County Auditor’s Office in the new Government Center. Please note that registration closes 10 days before Election Day, but you...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Knights of Columbus family breakfast

The Knights of Columbus will hold a family breakfast on Sunday, Aug. 7 at St. James Catholic Church, Aitkin. Breakfast will be served from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and the menu will include: French toast, scrambled eggs, sausage, fruit cups, juice and coffee. Everyone is welcome to attend, free will offering.
AITKIN, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Aitkin Independent Age

Volunteers needed to ‘adopt a highway’

Volunteers are needed to “adopt” sections of roads in Minnesota’s Adopt a Highway program through the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). The commitment to clean a section of roadway is twice a year (spring/fall) for a two-year period. The season usually runs between the end of April until mid-October. The state provides the trash bags, safety vests and two signs at no cost to the group. Options for the Aitkin...
MINNESOTA STATE
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin teens are doing the heavy lifting

During the 2022 Strength and Honor Lift-a-thon held at Aitkin High School, students in grades 8-12 were lifting heavy weights during their cleans, benches, and squat lifts. This yearly event is not just a test of strength, but also a fundraiser for local Aitkin veterans. The 2022 event held on July 27 and 28 raised and donated money to the veterans relief fund. Lift-a-thon is tied into the school’s extracurricular...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Missing man found deceased

A missing Buffalo man was found deceased at his Fleming Township cabin on July 27. Last heard from on July 23, Daniel Bzdok, 62, was reported missing on July 26, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s office. Aitkin County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the location to attempt to locate Bzdok. Upon arrival, deputies performed a perimeter search and could see a deceased male through a window. The Minnesota Bureau...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Young Eagles take flight on a Saturday morning

At the Aitkin Municipal Airport, kids ages 8-17 lined up for a free airplane ride on July 16. This program, the Young Eagles Flights, was put on by the Aitkin Flyers which on its Facebook page is described as, “a fantastic flying club supporting aviation through fun activities.” The Young Eagles program began around three decades ago in 1992. It was launched by EAA and is described by the EAA...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Free headlines to your email

Readers of the Aitkin Independent Age can sign up for a free email newsletter. The newsletter will arrive in your email by 7 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Go to messagemedia.co and find the sign-up offer. It’s in the right rail of the site when viewing on a desktop computer, labeled “FREE Newsletters.” On a mobile device, scroll down to find the invitation.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Local Women of Today celebrate Founders Day

Aitkin Mayor Megan Workman earlier signed a proclamation denoting July 1 as Minnesota Women of Today Founders Day in Aitkin. Minnesota Women of Today has more than 850 members in more than 50 communities. The proclamation noted the group is dedicated to promoting awareness and has several service programs: Outstanding Young Adults, Person With Determination, Women Who Impact, Zach Johnson Kids with Cancer, March of Dimes, Crescent Cove, Domestic Violence Awareness, HOPE, JDRF, local food shelves, American Cancer Society, Habitat for Humanity as well as community projects such as Pumpkin Patch, Easter Carnival, high school and elementary school pictures, That Guy Letter, highway cleanup, food shelf drive, community meals and more. The Aitkin Women of Today (AWT) celebrated Founders Day on July 1. The celebration of Founders Day included a family picnic at member Leslie Goble’s home. For more information about the AWT call Suzanne at 218-251-5024.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Anglers participate in fishing tournaments

Kolbe Sahr and Eion Quiel finished in the 36th spot out of over 180 boats in the Gull Lake SATT fishing tournament July 10. The duo caught 18.83 lbs of fish for the best finish of seven Aitkin Anglers teams. Colton Weimer and Tanner Coonce were 101st with 13.7lbs, Noah Moss and Nathan Stifter were 123rd with 10.94 lbs and ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Newberger endorsed by Child Protection League

Former State Rep. Jim Newberger was officially endorsed by the Child Protection League of Minnesota PAC. The Child Protection League has been at the forefront of the battle to protect kids from extreme ideologies and exploitation. Jim Newberger was endorsed due to his strong stand to protect kids and he is a leader in the fight to stop the spread of Critical Race Theory and Marxist ideologies in schools. ...
MINNESOTA STATE
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin, MN
29
Followers
112
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Aitkin Independent Age was established in 1883 and is the premier source for local news coverage in Aitkin and surrounding communities. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at aitkinage.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/aitkin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy