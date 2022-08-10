SWCD manager may be retired but legacy lives on

Steve Hughes liked his job so much he stayed for nearly 40 years.

Hughes began as a forest inventory technician for the Aitkin County Land Department in 1980 and became the district manager of the Aitkin County Soil and Water district (SWCD) in 1986. It was that position he retired from on July 31.

Hughes grew up in Grand Rapids, graduating from high school there in 1978. He was in the band and played baseball and said he wanted to pursue carpentry or a job in fisheries.

“After I worked as a summer intern in fisheries, I decided that wasn’t for me,” he said.

On to forestry

He switched his focus to forestry and attended Vermillion Community College in Ely, earning an associate in applied science degree in natural resources. Following that, he had a four-month job with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Grand Portage, which he said he thoroughly enjoyed and a job as forester for Blandin lands and forestry division.

Former Land Commissioner Roger Howard advocated for hiring an inventory crew to catalog all state and county-owned lands in Aitkin County. “That was in 1980 and we did timber inventory every day on the 500,000 acres of county land,” said Hughes.

When SWCD wanted to do a similar project on 500,000 acres of privately owned lands, Hughes was contracted to perform that inventory from 1984-1986. “Then we could have the entire big picture,” he said, which resulted in good data that is still used today.

Services expand

In 1986, SWCD wanted to expand the services it provided, said Hughes, and he was hired as its district manager. With only two employees in those early years, Hughes spent most days out in the field. More employees were added as the years went by, and Hughes’ duties expanded along with that. As he was responsible for the SWCD’s budget, he found the state and county funding wasn’t enough to operate on and he and the other employees also became grant writers.

“We successfully competed for many statewide and private grants,” he noted.

Cooperation

For 21 of his years on the job, Hughes worked cooperatively with Aitkin County Planning and Zoning on shoreland ordinance issues. Those duties returned to planning and zoning in 2014, when fighting aquatic invasive species (AIS) became funded by the state. Hughes and the AIS Committee then had to create a plan to administer $275,000 per year in state funding to combat AIS with equipment, inspections and enforcement to stop or slow the spread of AIS.

Hughes worked with citizens and several lake associations, even providing project grants, to inform the public about AIS and how to prevent the spread in area lakes.

Hughes was also the county ag inspector for about 15 years, a position now held by another SWCD employee, Sam Seybold.

The SWCD board and the SWCD’s seven employees have been a pleasure to work with, according to Hughes, as well as the partnerships with lake associations and other agencies in the state.

“I have always worked with private landowners who need help,” said Hughes. He’s created many water quality and shoreland projects, many paid by tax dollars. Some projects are a cost-share with SWCD footing 75% of the cost because it benefits everyone.

“My favorite thing about the job is working with the public and coming up with options to fix problems they can’t figure out,” he said. His least favorite is the reporting to the state, requiring hours at the computer.

Time for a change

Hughes’ future plans include fishing and “maybe some part-time work,” he said.

He and his wife, Julie, have two sons and a daughter and three grandchildren with whom he wants to spend time.

“The most important things about my job,” said Hughes, “are the relationships with people and the exceptional people I worked with. It made it easy and fun for more than 38 years.”