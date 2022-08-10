ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The View’ Fans Call Out Odd Detail in Whoopi Goldberg’s New Instagram Video

By Samantha Whidden
 2 days ago
As Whoopi Goldberg and the rest of “The View” co-hosts enjoy a much-needed break between seasons, fans call out an odd detail in the show’s moderator’s latest Instagram video.

“The View” star recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her with a Delta airlines crew. “Thank you Delta and thanks to this incredible crew!” the caption reads. Goldberg also said, “So I’m standing next to all the people who made my ride really easy, and you know how rough my rides can be. So this is the crew from the Delta ship that I’m on. And I wanted to say if you are going to go to Europe or go anywhere else, don’t fool around with anybody else. Go with Delta.”

However, according to The Sun, “The View” fans noticed that Goldberg was on a Delta airlines flight praising the crew. This is despite saying for years that she refuses to fly. The actress and comedian has discussed her fear of flying and typically prefers using only ground transportation.

“The View” fans cheered on Goldberg for overcoming her fears of flying. “Look at you flying! I’m so proud of you!” one fan gushed. Another added, “I’m so glad you have gotten more comfortable flying over the years.”

Meanwhile, “The View” is set to return with an all-new season in September 2022.

Critics Demand Whoopi Goldberg Be Removed From ‘The View’ in a Change.org Petition

Meanwhile, critics of Whoopi Goldberg are currently demanding the actress and comedian to be removed from “The View.”

In a Change.org petition that was started five months ago, critics demanded that the longtime “The View” co-host be kicked off the daytime talk show due to her “racist remarks” about the Holocaust earlier this year.

“Whoopi has made numerous remarks about race that have ruffled feathers,” the petition reads. “But her most recent comment attacking victims of the Holocaust and the entire Jewish community is disgusting. Apologies are not enough when it comes to things like this. This can and will not be forgotten. We as American demand that she be fired from the daytime TV show ‘The View’ for her repulsive verbiage and actions.”

The petition is now nearing 50,000 signatures. Goldberg was suspended from “The View” for two weeks after stating live on “The View” that the Holocaust was “not about race.”

“It’s about man’s inhumanity to other man” Goldberg declared at the time. The all-women panel was discussing a school district banning the graphic novel “Maus” from its schools.

Following the backlash, Goldberg tried to apologize for her comments. “My words upset so many people, which was never my intention,” she tweeted. “I understand why now, and for that, I am deeply, deeply grateful.”

Kim Godwin, President of ABC News, issued a statement about Goldberg’s “The View” suspension. “Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family, and communities.”

Vanilla Soul
2d ago

ABC proves each day that they support the racist and hate filled rhetoric put out by the spew and all of it's panelists. If there were conservatives espousing this same kind of hate it would not be tolerated. The msm supports this type of behavior.

Flakishi 1979
1d ago

It would be AWESOME if Whoopi left... I can't stand her and her mouth 🤬 WHERE do I sign this request?

Kathy AnneMarie Wozniak
1d ago

Please please please for the love of God cancel this horrible horrible show

Outsider.com

