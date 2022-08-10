'Teamwork is the key': Calvert set for two dragon boat races

Effective: 2022-08-10 18:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Charles; Prince Georges; St. Marys The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Anne Arundel County in central Maryland North central St. Marys County in southern Maryland Calvert County in southern Maryland Southeastern Prince Georges County in central Maryland Northeastern Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 614 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dunkirk to Golden Beach, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, Shady Side, Chesapeake Beach, Deale, Prince Frederick, Sheridan Point, Hallowing Point, Breezy Point, Rosaryville, Marlton, Golden Beach, Dunkirk, Saint Leonard, Saint Charles, Brandywine, Huntingtown, Hughesville, Owings, Baden and Long Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
